Still laughing at how Everton just completely fell apart in the second half. It was like they just fucking knew it was coming. GOT is a gift tonight.I could not be more proud of those lads in red out there today, but aside from Curtis who will get all the plaudits (and rightly so), special mention must go to Yasser Larouci and Pedro Chirivella. Yasser must have been hoping for 20 minutes at the end but got nearly the full match and took it in his stride. Pedro looked absolutely natural in the middle of the park, really intelligent play and linked everything up nicely. Speaks volumes for the quality of our coaching staff and the culture that we now have at the club that these lads can slot in and look like they belong there. We'll remember this one for quite a while