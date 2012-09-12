Right you fucking pricks, give us another easy draw next round
No reason why the team today cant go all the way to the final.
When is it?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Love Crouch - 'We can't dress it up, this was Everton being beaten by Liverpool reserves'. Awkward silence.
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Who wants to take a look through GOT and share their best posts here?
We have a good set of young players... williams, Jones perhaps Larouci are ready to play for the first team imo.. Chirivella was good also.. Elliott is a pure talent..
Everton disrespecting the cup there
OMG, hilarious.Did not see that coming.Fairplay to Klopp, just when I thought there were no new ways to humiliate Everton, he finds a way.At this point being an Everton fan is borderline being an abuse victim.Off to GOT...
Adrian, Gomez, Lallana and Chirivella all immense
Starts here: https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/liverpool-v-everton-preview-match-report-and-motm-poll.109151/page-159
