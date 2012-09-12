« previous next »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:01:56 PM
Right you fucking pricks, give us another easy draw next round
yes we deserve a lower league team for a change but they are reserved for the likes of City unfortunately
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:02:16 PM
No reason why the team today cant go all the way to the final.

If we avoid City, they could... But Guardiola would play his best team against our kids and i don't think we'd have a chance  ;D

I really like this Larouci guy, think he already would make a great backup for Robertson
Hahahahaha

Yep, I'm still laughing. Can't stop  ;D
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Quote from: mattD on Today at 06:02:43 PM
Love Crouch - 'We can't dress it up, this was Everton being beaten by Liverpool reserves'. Awkward silence.

He's right. We all know he is right.
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Quote from: Marty 85 on Today at 06:02:30 PM
When is it?

Probably on PPV tomorrow
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Who wants to take a look through GOT and share their best posts here?  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: mattD on Today at 06:02:43 PM
Love Crouch - 'We can't dress it up, this was Everton being beaten by Liverpool reserves'. Awkward silence.
Might get that on a tattoo.
This season is fucking mental :lmao

Well in mini reds!
That was delightful. The confidence and talent and raw -spirit- just oozes from every level of this club.
Klopp has taken us to a whole new level those young players were fabulous. The mentality is so focused now.
hahahahahaha!!! fuckin get in!!!!

Some outstanding performances there, but wow what a hit for that goal!, nice he's got that in his locker...
Same team next round and all the way to and including the final. They deserve it.
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 06:01:32 PM
We have a good set of young players... williams, Jones perhaps Larouci are ready to play for the first team imo.. Chirivella was good also.. Elliott is a pure talent..

I thought Williams was MOTM to be honest, he played better than Jones overall but his goal was quality

Larouchi/Phillips/Elliot were all class and certainly didnt look out of place
Honestly, Elliot wth is he going to become i cant even imagine. Taking all the corners, nobody says boo, hes 16.
That was so good.
Great performance from the lads, gained more confidence as the game went on, dominated.
Hope Milner is ok.
Front to back we were excellent.

After the massive prematch debate over lineup think we can all agree postmatch that that was fucking hilarious. Second half was total domination. Everton had nothing, just endless lumps up the pitch.

Made up for all the Liverpool based posters here who get the ultimate bragging rights tomorrow at work. Enjoy lads!
SINCE 1995
Quote from: mattD on Today at 06:02:43 PM
Love Crouch - 'We can't dress it up, this was Everton being beaten by Liverpool reserves'. Awkward silence.

I don't think anyone would agree with that more than Everton fans tbf. They must utterly hate their team right now.

Amazing performances from our lads though.
Cant stop giggling here😂😂😂😂😂😂
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 05:57:50 PM
Everton disrespecting the cup there

I appreciated this quote!!  ;D
One thing that bothered me much more than the potential FA cup exit was losing our home record against them.

So happy we kept it intact. Here's to another 20 years of not losing to them at Anfield.
What a goal ! What a win ! What a great team performance! What a club ! What a manager !  Liverpool fc making shit teams look shit again.
1995  :lmao

Get whooped by the backups. Everton never change
Adrian played out of his damn mind. Man of the match.
OMG, hilarious.

Did not see that coming.

Fairplay to Klopp, just when I thought there were no new ways to humiliate Everton, he finds a way.

At this point being an Everton fan is borderline being an abuse victim.

Off to GOT...
Men against boys
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Happy new year Everton
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:08:10 PM
OMG, hilarious.

Did not see that coming.

Fairplay to Klopp, just when I thought there were no new ways to humiliate Everton, he finds a way.

At this point being an Everton fan is borderline being an abuse victim.

Off to GOT...

I know it wont, but maybe this could finally be the game that stops you whinging and slating the team  :wave
Jones and the fullbacks were phenomenal, really wouldn't mind them getting minutes with the first team if the starters need rotating.
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 05:59:40 PM
Adrian, Gomez, Lallana and Chirivella all immense

Absolutely  :)
Pedro Chirivella continues to shame scouts up and down the country. It's an almost impossible job making our midfield, but he keeps dominating the midfields of PL clubs and yet doesn't seem to be gaining interest. Bizarre!

Well done to all the young reds!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 06:05:44 PM
Starts here: https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/liverpool-v-everton-preview-match-report-and-motm-poll.109151/page-159

Genuinely can't bring myself to do that. Far too early ;D


What a result. What a game played by those lads and what a goal. Stunning victory, stunning performance.
When your reserves are better than Evertons full first team :lmao
7,000 in the away end watching them lose to a bunch of kids :lmao
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Well fuckin' done to the mighty young reds.
Fair play to two Blues on GOT:


blue to the bone
Player Valuation: £70m
2 minutes ago
#3,465
bag a yoko said:
Fair play to Liverpool. One of the very best teams in the world right now. Run brilliantly. We're a long, long way behind.

The best. By a bit. A club with an absolute winning mentality.
Absolutely hilarious.

That's not even our 2nd team, it's our 3rd.

Anyone see what happened to Milner? Was it knee or hamstring?
