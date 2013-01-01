As someone who got mired in the gambling cycle and almost ending up ruining my life, my suggestion would be to find new ways and hobbies to keep yourself occupied. On days when the gambling itch is less, you can reason with yourself that gambling is causing you to lose money instead of actually making more, and chasing the losses will only increase them. Just think of the money you've lost as a bad debt - you will not have that money back and give yourself a fresh start.
Pick up some hobbies, surround yourself with people to keep you mentally busy. It worked for me and I'm in a much, much better place today than I was 8 yrs ago when I was actively gambling.
I'm glad you have a job which keeps you busy and distracted. Just visualise how you would feel just pissing away all that money on some random goal not being scored. All the hard-work and its reward gone in a flash.
Take care of yourself, kloppagetime, and feel free to PM me even if you just want to chat!