Merson: 'I wanted to die'

Merson: 'I wanted to die'
« on: Yesterday at 07:25:04 AM »
Quote
Former England midfielder Paul Merson says he hopes to help people struggling with their mental health by revealing that his own battle left him wanting to take his own life.

Kick-offs at this weekend's FA Cup third-round matches will be delayed for 60 seconds to prompt fans to consider their wellbeing.

Merson, 51, says he has been sober for a year after dealing with alcoholism.

"Now I know I have an illness. Before, I used to beat myself up," he said.

Merson was capped 21 times by England between 1991 and 1998 and scored 78 goals in 327 games for Arsenal.

He previously spoke about his gambling addiction in March 2019.

Writing in his Daily Star column, Merson added: "When I see this weekend's FA Cup games kicking off a minute later I will remember that time when things got dark and think: 'Thank god that's not how I feel any more.'

"This time last year, I wanted to kill myself.

"I don't want to kill myself any more. I don't have those thoughts.

"I'm telling you this because I hope it helps someone."

In 2003, Merson received help from the Sporting Chance clinic, set up by former Arsenal and England team-mate Tony Adams, after saying he was unable to stop betting and had run up huge losses, including £30,000 on the outcome of one football match.

In 2012, he was given a 14-month-driving ban after pleading guilty to drink-driving following a motorway crash.

"I was on my own, which is not the best place when you're down. Isolating yourself, that's where the illness wants you," Merson said.

"On Monday, I'll have been a year sober. I keep my life to one day at a time."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50991832
Re: Merson: 'I wanted to die'
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:02:43 AM »
Thanks for sharing rebel. There are some deep , dark places the mind can go.  I don't know how effective any of the treatments are.
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 07:25:04 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50991832


Thanks for sharing mate, fair play to Merson for speaking out on what is a taboo subject.
I have never gone through this myself, but have family members, friends and work colleagues who have and to anyone reading who may be struggling then please remember that there are people to talk to and not to struggle on your own.
Ive seen a few interviews with Merson and hes been fighting a few demons for a while. When you see the TV persona its easy to forget what struggles he might have in the background. Fair play to him for speaking about his troubles and hopefully helping someone in a similar position. Huge credit to him
Yes, fair play to him. It's very important for people to know where to get help if they have mental health problems.

Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 10:33:40 AM
When you see the TV persona its easy to forget what struggles he might have in the background.
probably helps him to be honest, a lot of ex players miss the whole dressing room banter element of being a player so stuff like soccer Saturday probably helps him there
I feel for him, but given that gambling is the source of his problems it would be great if he stopped advertising for SkyBet and instead used his standing to prevent others going the same way.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:54:13 PM
I feel for him, but given that gambling is the source of his problems it would be great if he stopped advertising for SkyBet and instead used his standing to prevent others going the same way.

The problem is addiction makes you do things you shouldnt in order to get money to satisfy your next fix.  Thats why vicious cycles of addiction devastate lives
My son plays for a team down here in West London near where hes from and he was down watching a game at the same ground today. Posed for a few pics with the young lads. He was a really good player, not the best pundit as we know but clearly plagued by a lot of demons and hope he sorts himself out.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 06:56:14 PM
The problem is addiction makes you do things you shouldnt in order to get money to satisfy your next fix.  Thats why vicious cycles of addiction devastate lives
Spot on

I completely sympathize with Merson as someone who
deals with a gambling addictions myself it can absolutely send you to a dark place mentally. I've had thoughts after a big gambling loss of taking my life because it makes you feel like a complete loser and feels like you have let yourself down and you want to beat yourself up.

The problem is for me i'ts extremely difficult to keep my mind away from gambling because I get the urge to chase my losses and try and win back what I have lost.
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 07:26:29 PM
Spot on

I completely sympathize with Merson as someone who
deals with a gambling addictions myself it can absolutely send you to a dark place mentally. I've had thoughts after a big gambling loss of taking my life because it makes you feel like a complete loser and feels like you have let yourself down and you want to beat yourself up.

The problem is for me i'ts extremely difficult to keep my mind away from gambling because I get the urge to chase my losses and try and win back what I have lost.

Did you know you can get bookies to limit  your losses or to STOP your account when certain limits are met?
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 07:26:29 PM
Spot on

I completely sympathize with Merson as someone who
deals with a gambling addictions myself it can absolutely send you to a dark place mentally. I've had thoughts after a big gambling loss of taking my life because it makes you feel like a complete loser and feels like you have let yourself down and you want to beat yourself up.

The problem is for me i'ts extremely difficult to keep my mind away from gambling because I get the urge to chase my losses and try and win back what I have lost.

Feel for you bud. I can feel your pain. Something I found very effective was working on fundamentally changing my values in life. True wealth is good health and living a happy life, and the really good stuff in life rarely costs a dime. Changing to a very non materialistic viewpoint makes the pursuit of fast money a meaningless one.

Then secondly replacing the buzz of a win with something more wholesome like the pursuit of getting in good shape, achieving a professional certification, taking up road cycling, etc. Thats also helpful.

Good luck bud - I dont have the answers. I can only share whats helped me change my attitude to the buzz of a fast win
Feel for him, and its brave to speak out about it. Best wishes Merse.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 07:35:14 PM
Feel for you bud. I can feel your pain. Something I found very effective was working on fundamentally changing my values in life. True wealth is good health and living a happy life, and the really good stuff in life rarely costs a dime. Changing to a very non materialistic viewpoint makes the pursuit of fast money a meaningless one.

Then secondly replacing the buzz of a win with something more wholesome like the pursuit of getting in good shape, achieving a professional certification, taking up road cycling, etc. Thats also helpful.

Good luck bud - I dont have the answers. I can only share whats helped me change my attitude to the buzz of a fast win
Thanks mate really appreciate your support

Working a night job as helped somewhat as trying to sleep at night is difficult with all the negative thoughts I have in my head, so working during the night hours helps to keep my mind occupied and not think of the negative shit.
Good luck to him and all who are in conflict with their own demons.

I think a lot of people have issues dealing with the guilt arising from addictions, thinking that it's their fault, and that they're the ones who are causing the problems. This is a great example of someone who was able to realize that to break the cycle, it is ok to ask for help and cry a little once in a while, and realize that a lot of people actually have the same problems. Changing your life means changing your own feelings about yourself, and realizing that it is never too late for change or hope.

Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 07:26:29 PM
Spot on

I completely sympathize with Merson as someone who
deals with a gambling addictions myself it can absolutely send you to a dark place mentally. I've had thoughts after a big gambling loss of taking my life because it makes you feel like a complete loser and feels like you have let yourself down and you want to beat yourself up.

The problem is for me i'ts extremely difficult to keep my mind away from gambling because I get the urge to chase my losses and try and win back what I have lost.

As an ex-gambler myself, I just realized one day that gambling isn't actually giving me the fix I needed, I just always tried to convince myself I liked it or wanted it, when in fact I was hopelessly chasing the highs that I've experienced over my lifetime which for the most part never came again. It actually wasn't too different from quitting smoking actually. Instead of trying to convince myself gambling is bad, I just convinced myself that I actually don't really want to gamble in reality. Once I broke the routine, I just forgot about it gradually, until it became normal that I lived my life without it.
As someone who got mired in the gambling cycle and almost ending up ruining my life, my suggestion would be to find new ways and hobbies to keep yourself occupied. On days when the gambling itch is less, you can reason with yourself that gambling is causing you to lose money instead of actually making more, and chasing the losses will only increase them. Just think of the money you've lost as a bad debt - you will not have that money back and give yourself a fresh start.

Pick up some hobbies, surround yourself with people to keep you mentally busy. It worked for me and I'm in a much, much better place today than I was 8 yrs ago when I was actively gambling.

I'm glad you have a job which keeps you busy and distracted. Just visualise how you would feel just pissing away all that money on some random goal not being scored. All the hard-work and its reward gone in a flash.

Take care of yourself, kloppagetime, and feel free to PM me even if you just want to chat! :wave
If you want a good listen on the affects (effects ?) of mental health issues on a "successful" person, take a listen to Ronnie O'Sullivan podcast on BBC. I had this on yesterday when running, and had to stop a couple of times to contemplate what he was saying.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p07c9hzj

Also, link to the Samaritans - I have a lot to thank these for, as my wife spoke to them about 30 years ago (can't believe I'm that old) when she was dealing with some sh*t around the time we first met.

https://www.samaritans.org/

Re: Merson: 'I wanted to die'
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:52:40 AM »
I think sports professionals are more susceptible to addictions like gambling because they are used to the adrenalin highs. I suspect it's not so much having the money but the buzz of winning they miss. Surely the PFA can help them . Get them involved at grass roots coaching perhaps for the same buzz? Too simplistic perhaps?
Feel really sorry for those with a gambling problem . I love a bet on the footy now and again, or a game of poker. But I know I can easily go months without thinking about either.
