I completely sympathize with Merson as someone who

deals with a gambling addictions myself it can absolutely send you to a dark place mentally. I've had thoughts after a big gambling loss of taking my life because it makes you feel like a complete loser and feels like you have let yourself down and you want to beat yourself up.



The problem is for me i'ts extremely difficult to keep my mind away from gambling because I get the urge to chase my losses and try and win back what I have lost.



I think a lot of people have issues dealing with the guilt arising from addictions, thinking that it's their fault, and that they're the ones who are causing the problems. This is a great example of someone who was able to realize that to break the cycle, it is ok to ask for help and cry a little once in a while, and realize that a lot of people actually have the same problems. Changing your life means changing your own feelings about yourself, and realizing that it is never too late for change or hope.As an ex-gambler myself, I just realized one day that gambling isn't actually giving me the fix I needed, I just always tried to convince myself I liked it or wanted it, when in fact I was hopelessly chasing the highs that I've experienced over my lifetime which for the most part never came again. It actually wasn't too different from quitting smoking actually. Instead of trying to convince myself gambling is bad, I just convinced myself that I actually don't really want to gamble in reality. Once I broke the routine, I just forgot about it gradually, until it became normal that I lived my life without it.