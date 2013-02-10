« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January  (Read 7376 times)

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #280 on: Today at 09:06:28 PM »
How hasn't Xhaka been booked yet?
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #281 on: Today at 09:06:57 PM »
Bamford...I remember this cheating little shithouse last season. Disgraceful play acting that got a Villa player sent off, probably the worst I've ever seen.

https://youtu.be/TRqH5YdCZVU
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #282 on: Today at 09:07:34 PM »
1-0 Arsenal. Leeds will regret those missed chances in the first half
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:08:11 PM »
Haha fuck off Leeds!
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:08:15 PM »
Leeds should be fumming with this sodding ref.

Xhaka should be off at this point, although he'd likely have been subbed off after the first half if he'd been booked then. He's so rash. But then he probably knows he isn't getting booked, so why stop.

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:08:17 PM »
Leeds being Leeds, nothing new to see here.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:08:20 PM »
What a shit goal.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #287 on: Today at 09:09:10 PM »
All that great play from Leeds for 45 minutes, going to count for sod all!   
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:09:53 PM »
Arsenal don't deserve to be winning this,been bossed all game.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #289 on: Today at 09:09:58 PM »
Arsenal fans chanting Who are ya?

 :butt :butt :butt
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #290 on: Today at 09:10:51 PM »
Leeds finishing is awful.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #291 on: Today at 09:11:28 PM »
My god, Xhaka is putrid.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #292 on: Today at 09:11:55 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:09:53 PM
Arsenal don't deserve to be winning this,been bossed all game.

No point in making all those chances if you don't take them though.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #293 on: Today at 09:15:36 PM »
Xhaka. Fuck me.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #294 on: Today at 09:15:37 PM »
Xhaka still not booked
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #295 on: Today at 09:15:46 PM »
Did the ref forget his yellow?  That's four now from Xhaka.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #296 on: Today at 09:16:22 PM »
Xhaka's taking the piss now :lmao
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #297 on: Today at 09:16:35 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:11:55 PM
No point in making all those chances if you don't take them though.

True enough.

Xhaka could stick his nut on someone and still not get booked.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #298 on: Today at 09:18:43 PM »
Taylor is a fucking joke.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #299 on: Today at 09:19:22 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:09:58 PM
Arsenal fans chanting Who are ya?

 :butt :butt :butt

Really have become a small time backwater club.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #300 on: Today at 09:19:35 PM »
and of course he books the player for fouling Xhaka  ;D

Hopeless referee.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #301 on: Today at 09:19:35 PM »
Xhaka is a classic case of being such an alehouse clogger that makes so many fouls a referee simply wont book them for what would be a yellow card for somebody else.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #302 on: Today at 09:20:22 PM »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:15:46 PM
Did the ref forget his yellow?  That's four now from Xhaka.
He's set this game on Redcard 20-03 rules lol
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #303 on: Today at 09:20:46 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:18:43 PM
Taylor is a fucking joke.

Historically Altrincham have had quite the rivalry with Leeds.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #304 on: Today at 09:21:00 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:10:51 PM
Leeds finishing is awful.

Should have been over the hill and far away before the Arsenal goal.   
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #305 on: Today at 09:22:29 PM »
That effort from Ozil at tracking back :lmao
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #306 on: Today at 09:25:37 PM »
Crumbs, Leeds still do that "Your're shit aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah" thing from 1987.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #307 on: Today at 09:27:36 PM »
"Laca" seems an absolute bellend
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #308 on: Today at 09:27:37 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:20:46 PM
Historically Altrincham have had quite the rivalry with Leeds.

 :lmao
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #309 on: Today at 09:28:05 PM »
Any difference in contact between that and the red yesterday?
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #310 on: Today at 09:28:20 PM »
Didn't Lacazette just boot him?
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #311 on: Today at 09:28:44 PM »
Shouldve been a red
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #312 on: Today at 09:29:11 PM »
Lacazette in being a right prick shocker.  Should be a red for kicking a player.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #313 on: Today at 09:31:23 PM »
How did VAR not give anything for that kick?
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #314 on: Today at 09:32:52 PM »
Xhaka with yet another foul. Anthony Taylor is a crooked clown of a ref. Farcical display.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #315 on: Today at 09:33:35 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:31:23 PM
How did VAR not give anything for that kick?

It makes you ask what are they looking for.
No matter that he didn't hurt him, he clearly kicked out at him. Soft but i always thought that was a standard red card.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #316 on: Today at 09:33:40 PM »
The only thing worse than Leeds final ball is the referee. Truly atrocious.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #317 on: Today at 09:34:23 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:27:36 PM
"Laca" seems an absolute bellend

He is. Notorious diver as well, but it goes unnoticed for most part
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #318 on: Today at 09:34:52 PM »
Been a right slog for Leeds this 2nd half. 

Arsenal a different team, although they have had a 12th man in Anthony Taylor  :P
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #319 on: Today at 09:35:03 PM »
How many times has Holding passed to a Leeds player today?
