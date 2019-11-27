How the fuck can you have some games in the same competition be using VAR and other not? For fucks sake it should be an even playing field for all.Absolute fuckin shitshow!
BT Sport have replayed the entire Wolves v Utd game this morning. Hope they get some goals in todays games for tomorrows replays
So after talking of heavily rotating, Mourinho has put out his strongest XI against Boro. Chelsea also put out a relatively strong side against Forest
It is just so wrong. When decisions are being overturned in games at PL grounds, yet the exact same decisions are standing at others, it is wrong. If Tranmere were at home yesterday and the game plays out the same, then they go out to Watford as they don't get the pen. Today, Spurs get free reign to dive, as no VAR at Boro.
Whats with the Chelsea kit
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
50th anniversary of their FA cup win over Leeds.
GOAL for Boro
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Looks like a replay for Spurs - that will piss Mourinho off
