How the fuck can you have some games in the same competition be using VAR and other not? For fucks sake it should be an even playing field for all.



Absolute fuckin shitshow!



It is just so wrong. When decisions are being overturned in games at PL grounds, yet the exact same decisions are standing at others, it is wrong. If Tranmere were at home yesterday and the game plays out the same, then they go out to Watford as they don't get the pen. Today, Spurs get free reign to dive, as no VAR at Boro.