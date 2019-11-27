« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January  (Read 5158 times)

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:13:56 AM »
Port Vale fans yesterday..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Ur68BjxarKM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Ur68BjxarKM</a>
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 12:26:48 PM »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on January  4, 2020, 11:38:54 PM
How the fuck can you have some games in the same competition be using VAR and other not? For fucks sake it should be an even playing field for all.

Absolute fuckin shitshow!

It is just so wrong. When decisions are being overturned in games at PL grounds, yet the exact same decisions are standing at others, it is wrong. If Tranmere were at home yesterday and the game plays out the same, then they go out to Watford as they don't get the pen. Today, Spurs get free reign to dive, as no VAR at Boro.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 01:05:03 PM »
So after talking of heavily rotating, Mourinho has put out his strongest XI against Boro. Chelsea also put out a relatively strong side against Forest
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 01:13:22 PM »
BT Sport have replayed the entire Wolves v Utd game this morning. Hope they get some goals in todays games for tomorrows replays ;D
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 01:15:52 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:13:22 PM
BT Sport have replayed the entire Wolves v Utd game this morning. Hope they get some goals in todays games for tomorrows replays ;D

Did they get any shots on target this time?
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 01:16:47 PM »

Jose was banging  on about respecting  the FA Cup all week


Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:05:03 PM
So after talking of heavily rotating, Mourinho has put out his strongest XI against Boro. Chelsea also put out a relatively strong side against Forest
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 01:20:02 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:26:48 PM
It is just so wrong. When decisions are being overturned in games at PL grounds, yet the exact same decisions are standing at others, it is wrong. If Tranmere were at home yesterday and the game plays out the same, then they go out to Watford as they don't get the pen. Today, Spurs get free reign to dive, as no VAR at Boro.

Same for both sides. You could make the same comment about the quality of the pitch.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 02:19:10 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:05:03 PM
So after talking of heavily rotating, Mourinho has put out his strongest XI against Boro. Chelsea also put out a relatively strong side against Forest

Mourinho will have targetted this competition the moment he got the job and will be going all out to win the FA Cup. So thinking bout it, I'm not really surprised at the lineup! It'd make him an instant legend in Spurs, doing something Pochetinno failed to do, actually win a trophy.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 02:26:42 PM »
Whats with the Chelsea kit
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 02:28:22 PM »
^ yea I just googled it 50th anniversary of their cup win over Leeds
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 02:28:28 PM »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 02:26:42 PM
Whats with the Chelsea kit

50th anniversary of their FA cup win over Leeds.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 02:30:51 PM »
Ok
 
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 02:38:14 PM »
Eriksen thinks he's Aurelio. Fuck off lad
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 02:42:31 PM »
Think the Chelsea kit loots pretty good.

Sad theyre celebrating a 50th that I almost remember. I remember the kit though
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 02:47:00 PM »
Alli booked for diving  :o
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 02:47:09 PM »
Ali got a yellow for diving hah ha,  He's always doing it, finally punished,
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 02:47:17 PM »
Alli booked for diving  :o
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 02:48:58 PM »
It was a typical Alli dive too, nice form, a good twist in there, the flailing arms, pretty much had it all.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 02:51:07 PM »
On the guardian:



44 min: Alli is booked for Dele Alli-ing himself into the air after McNairs attempted challenge on him over by the touchline. There was no contact but Alli was outnumbered three to one and threw himself in the air.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 02:51:57 PM »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 02:28:28 PM
50th anniversary of their FA cup win over Leeds.

When Dirty Leeds were kicked off the park by an even dirtier Chelsea.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 03:09:16 PM »
GOAL for Boro
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 03:10:44 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Yesterday at 03:09:16 PM
GOAL for Boro

Fucking Jose

Bang goes my acca

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 03:20:09 PM »
GOAL Spurs

Moura
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 03:52:58 PM »
come on Boro get that late goal
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 03:53:39 PM »
Replay's for Spurs and Man Utd HAHHAHAHA
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 03:53:49 PM »
Looks like a replay for Spurs - that will piss Mourinho off
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 03:56:12 PM »
The smog monsters done good.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 07:56:50 PM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 03:53:49 PM
Looks like a replay for Spurs - that will piss Mourinho off

That's in 10 days right? Might affect Mourinho's thinking for Saturday.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 09:00:05 PM »
Numbers for the draw tomorrow @ 1935.


1 Leicester City
2 Queens Park Rangers
3 Fulham
4 Chelsea
5 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United
6 West Bromwich Albion
7 Rochdale or Newcastle United
8 Cardiff City or Carlisle United
9 Oxford United
10 Sheffield United
11 Southampton
12 Liverpool
13 Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town
14 AFC Bournemouth
15 Sheffield Wednesday
16 Bristol Rovers or Coventry City
17 Barnsley
18 Manchester City
19 Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur
20 Reading or Blackpool
21 Watford or Tranmere Rovers
22 Norwich City
23 Millwall
24 Derby County
25 Hull City
26 Brentford
27 Portsmouth
28 Arsenal or Leeds United
29 Gillingham
30 Northampton Town
31 Burnley
32 Birmingham City
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 09:01:00 PM »
I would like a Championship side just to give our youngster in how to play against that kind of opposition.  ;D
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #190 on: Today at 01:39:49 AM »
Anybody but number 30 don't want Northampton Town especially at Anfield as they are formidable opponents lol
