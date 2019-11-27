« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January  (Read 3528 times)

Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #120 on: Today at 07:02:55 PM »
You might have Bobbys song but you aint got his rabonas!
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #121 on: Today at 07:04:04 PM »
Doherty fucked that up
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #122 on: Today at 07:04:25 PM »
When would the FA cup replays be played? Draw best result here for us considering we play these 2 sides over the next 3 week.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #123 on: Today at 07:04:29 PM »
Olay near wet himself there!
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #124 on: Today at 07:04:42 PM »
Quote from: Stevie2810 on Today at 07:04:25 PM
When would the FA cup replays be played? Draw best result here for us considering we play these 2 sides over the next 3 week.

10 days time
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #125 on: Today at 07:04:43 PM »
Useless twat.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #126 on: Today at 07:04:47 PM »
fuck sake, the simplest of headers and he handles it.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:05:00 PM »
Quote from: Stevie2810 on Today at 07:04:25 PM
When would the FA cup replays be played? Draw best result here for us considering we play these 2 sides over the next 3 week.
I think, the midweek before we play them. Its the only free midweek before the fourth round
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:07:34 PM »
Quote from: Stevie2810 on Today at 07:04:25 PM
When would the FA cup replays be played? Draw best result here for us considering we play these 2 sides over the next 3 week.

Good point, otherwise I'm not arsed who wins.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:08:53 PM »
Idiot, should have went down there.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #130 on: Today at 07:09:05 PM »
Someone get in the box. Shite.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #131 on: Today at 07:10:11 PM »
Who is the most useless?

Traore or James?
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:12:15 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 07:10:11 PM
Who is the most useless?

Traore or James?

Theyre not even on the same level mate
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:13:53 PM »
Would the replay be scheduled for before we play either of these two sides? United have a semi-final League Cup tie against City as well.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:14:06 PM »
I'm not sure the numbers on the back of the Manc shirts are quite big enough.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:16:19 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:13:53 PM
Would the replay be scheduled for before we play either of these two sides? United have a semi-final League Cup tie against City as well.

Reckon it'll be the midweek before we play the mancs, they have Burnley the following midweek then I think it's the 4th round?
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #136 on: Today at 07:17:23 PM »
Zero shots on target.....

Its the United way!
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #137 on: Today at 07:18:29 PM »
A replay probably suits us.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:20:08 PM »
Finally a Bournemouth goal for Solanke.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #139 on: Today at 07:21:07 PM »
United are a park the bus and counter attack side without the counter attack.
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:22:13 PM »
#Oleatthewheel though lads.  8)
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:22:19 PM »
Ole chewing gum like Ferguson  :lmao
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #142 on: Today at 07:22:32 PM »
this is perfect if they get a replay heheh.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #143 on: Today at 07:23:12 PM »
What an utter shit game. Zero shots on target for mancs with a pretty much full strength forward line over the 90. Is terrible. They are a million miles behind the teams in 2nd and 3rd never mind us.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:24:14 PM »
Now let's hope we avoid a replay as well
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:25:37 PM »
what a shit game Wolves v Man Utd was. 

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #146 on: Today at 07:32:03 PM »
Wonder what United do in training to be that shit
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #147 on: Today at 07:33:03 PM »
In the 4th round draw, corner turned
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #148 on: Today at 07:35:40 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:32:03 PM
Wonder what United do in training to be that shit

Watch VHS tapes of Ferguson's Man Utd teams at The Cliff whilst listening to the likes of Backstreet Boys and Spin Doctors I imagine.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #149 on: Today at 07:45:14 PM »
Hope we don't draw tomorrow, last thing we need is a FA Cup replay
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #150 on: Today at 07:53:46 PM »
Fun fact for the young un's, back in Choppers day FA Cup replays were always on the Wednesday the immediate week after the game, not the 2nd week.

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #151 on: Today at 07:56:51 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:53:46 PM
Fun fact for the young un's, back in Choppers day FA Cup replays were always on the Wednesday the immediate week after the game, not the 2nd week.

Yep, plus you had ties that went to 3, 4 & 5 replays, us v Arsenal in 1980 semi prime example
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #152 on: Today at 07:58:59 PM »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:53:46 PM
Fun fact for the young un's, back in Choppers day FA Cup replays were always on the Wednesday the immediate week after the game, not the 2nd week.



Not just that, in 1980, we played Arsenal on the 12th Apr, then had to go through 3 replays on 16th Apr, 28th Apr and 1st May. and we fucking well lost the last one 1-0 :no

Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Today at 07:56:51 PM
Yep, plus you had ties that went to 3, 4 & 5 replays, us v Arsenal in 1980 semi prime example

Posted as I typed mine out
« Reply #153 on: Today at 08:03:58 PM »
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #154 on: Today at 08:20:12 PM »
Quote from: petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho on Today at 07:20:08 PM
Finally a Bournemouth goal for Solanke.

That's his quota for the season completed.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #155 on: Today at 08:44:08 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town... What? on Today at 08:03:58 PM
Cavalfred?

The charge of the Shite-Brigade
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #156 on: Today at 08:50:32 PM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Today at 07:35:40 PM
Watch VHS tapes of Ferguson's Man Utd teams at The Cliff whilst listening to the likes of Backstreet Boys and Spin Doctors I imagine.

Luke Shaws favourite must be Larger Than Life.
