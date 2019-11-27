Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
When would the FA cup replays be played? Draw best result here for us considering we play these 2 sides over the next 3 week.
Who is the most useless?Traore or James?
Would the replay be scheduled for before we play either of these two sides? United have a semi-final League Cup tie against City as well.
Wonder what United do in training to be that shit
Fun fact for the young un's, back in Choppers day FA Cup replays were always on the Wednesday the immediate week after the game, not the 2nd week.
Yep, plus you had ties that went to 3, 4 & 5 replays, us v Arsenal in 1980 semi prime example
Fred is the cavalry.Fred.
Finally a Bournemouth goal for Solanke.
Cavalfred?
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Watch VHS tapes of Ferguson's Man Utd teams at The Cliff whilst listening to the likes of Backstreet Boys and Spin Doctors I imagine.
people like big dick nick.
Page created in 0.047 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]