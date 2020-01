Football games live on UK TV - https://www.live-footballontv.com TV games being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - https://www.livesoccertv.com (just scroll down within the link below to find which game you want to watch):- https://www.pimpletv.ru (acestreams, streams & occasionally sopcast) https://livesport.ws (acestreams, streams & maybe sopcast)^ and obviously www.lfcglobe.co.uk for our games too