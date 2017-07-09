« previous next »
Author Topic: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January  (Read 968 times)

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« on: Yesterday at 02:16:19 PM »
SATURDAY 4TH JANUARY

      
Birmingham v Blackburn  12:31      
Bristol City v Shrewsbury  12:31      
Burnleyv Peterborough  12:31      
Millwall V Newport  12:31      
Rochdale V Newcastle  12:31  BT SPORT      
Rotherham V Hull  12:31   
Brentford V Stoke  15:01      
Brighton V Sheff Wed  15:01      
Cardiff V Carlisle  15:01      
Fulham V Aston Villa  15:01      
Oxford Utd V Hartlepool  15:01      
Preston North End V Norwich  15:01      
Reading V Blackpool  15:01      
Southampton V Huddersfield  15:01      
Watford V Tranmere  15:01   
Bournemouth V Luton  17:31      
Fleetwood V Portsmouth  17:31      
Leicester V Wigan  17:31      
Man City V Port Vale  17:31      
Wolves V Man Utd  17:31  BT SPORT   


SUNDAY 5TH JANUARY
      
Bristol Rovers V Coventry  14:01      
Burton Albion V Northampton  14:01      
Crystal Palace V Derby  14:01      
Charlton V West Brom  14:01      
Chelsea V Nottm Forest 14:01      
Crewe V Barnsley  14:01      
Middlesbrough V Spurs  14:01  BT SPORT      
QPR V Swansea  14:01      
Sheff Utd V AFC Fylde     14:01
Liverpool V Everton  16:01  16:01  BBC1   
Gillingham V West Ham  18:16  BT SPORT


MONDAY 6TH JANUARY
      
Arsenal V Leeds  19:56  BBC1   

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:18:08 PM »
What's with the 01, 16, 31 past the hour kickoff times seems a bit daft rather than 00, 30, 15.
Offline Nick110581

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:20:37 PM »
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Yesterday at 02:18:08 PM
What's with the 01, 16, 31 past the hour kickoff times seems a bit daft rather than 00, 30, 15.

Awareness for Mental Health.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:25:12 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 02:20:37 PM
Awareness for Mental Health.

I see.
Online Dench57

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:46:33 PM »
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:54:22 AM »
It's called Take A Minute To Think about Mental Health. It's a good idea and high profile. Hope it does some good
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:31:21 PM »
Surprised to Newcastle put out a full strength side in this in ages
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:41:40 PM »
Burnley, Birmingham and Millwall all take the lead
Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:48:31 PM »
'Robbie Savage you're a wanker' being sung at Rochdale ;D

And now Almiron makes it 1-0 to Newcastle.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:47 PM by Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:51:29 PM »
Almiron's found his level
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:51:36 PM »
Think the lads finally found his level
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:52:27 PM »
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline macca007

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:03:27 PM »
Anyone got any links?
Offline ToneLa

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:20:49 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 01:54:22 AM
It's called Take A Minute To Think about Mental Health. It's a good idea and high profile. Hope it does some good

Aye, here's a good article on it. Very good idea, any antipathy to it sort of backs up the idea it's addressing - that mental health is a bigger issue for us all which some prefer to hide. One minute for that? Fine

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/jan/03/footballers-mental-health-messages-to-be-shown-before-fa-cup-ties
Offline Samie

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:33:45 PM »
Almiron is another Forlan. Will go to Spain and become a world beater.
Offline Caligula?

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:45:09 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:33:45 PM
Almiron is another Forlan. Will go to Spain and become a world beater.

That's an insult to Forlan
Offline Samie

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:58:51 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:45:09 PM
That's an insult to Forlan

You either get my humour or you don't...no one ever does.  ;D
Online FiSh77

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:09:28 PM »
Arf!
Online sinnermichael

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:10:18 PM »
A 40 year old equalises for Rochdale.
Offline leftfooter

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:11:12 PM »
That Matherson lad at right-back is going to be playing in the Premier League soon I think.
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:12:18 PM »
Shame that ;D
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:20:40 PM »
Oooof big chance for Rochdale to win it
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline WhoHe

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:06:18 PM »
Online Redsnappa

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:47:36 PM »
More here:

https://footybite.com/scores/

Watching Watford v Tranmere. Rovers' defence is making Watford's second string look like Brazil.
Offline oojason

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:51:22 PM »
Online dudleyred

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:10:30 PM »
Apparently third Norwich goal from 35yards +

Edit - it was but was no keeper in net!
« Last Edit: Today at 04:12:06 PM by dudleyred »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:11:21 PM »
Newcastle putting out a strong side and drawing to Rochdale. Not good for them
Online sinnermichael

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:15:00 PM »
Villa losing, which is a shame. They can concentrate on going down now hopefully.
Online dudleyred

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:17:00 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:11:21 PM
Newcastle putting out a strong side and drawing to Rochdale. Not good for them

Could have been a lot worse!

I like the fact hes gone strong though. Wont go down and dont qualify for Europe in league so why not!
Online Yosser0_0

Re: FA Cup fixtures 4th-6th January
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:21:39 PM »
Atkinson gives a penalty, VAR can't save Preston in the FA Cup though.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
