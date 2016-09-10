How bothered about a cup run are we - or is this season just a case of get the league title and if that's all we get, then brilliant.
Full strength for me! Cant understand how anyone would want to lose to them, especially at Anfield! This will be their cup final and they will give it everything! Hate losing to them under any circumstance
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy
We have no option but to rotate. All depends on fitness but I would look to start VVD, Hendo and one of the front three. And we rotate everywhere else.Adrian, LB, Phillips, VVD, RB, Hendo, Lallana, Milner, Minamino, Origi, Salah
Really think we should wrap both of our CB in cotton wool. Is the only 2 we got left at the moment, and most likely the only 2 we have for the Spurs game.
Unwanted distraction or go for it?Kind of glad we've drawn Everton, always prefer playing a Premier League team over lower league sides. Having said that, this is their cup final.What kind of team do we put out? Lots of games in the last month or so but got a week to get ready for Spurs next Saturday.
