FA Cup  (Read 302 times)

geow6

  Boys Pen
  Posts: 3
FA Cup
Today at 11:03:54 AM
Unwanted distraction or go for it?

Kind of glad we've drawn Everton, always prefer playing a Premier League team over lower league sides. Having said that, this is their cup final.

What kind of team do we put out? Lots of games in the last month or so but got a week to get ready for Spurs next Saturday. How bothered about a cup run are we - or is this season just a case of get the league title and if that's all we get, then brilliant.
No666

  Married to Macca.
  RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  Posts: 14,263
Re: FA Cup
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:11:07 AM
Quote from: geow6 on Today at 11:03:54 AM
How bothered about a cup run are we - or is this season just a case of get the league title and if that's all we get, then brilliant.
The cup run we're bothered about is the Champions League. Put the kids out, turn up the atmosphere, see what transpires.
SerbianScouser

  Far from world class.
  • Believer
  Posts: 15,105
  • ...All the best
Re: FA Cup
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:12:45 AM
Not bothered about the cup but I'd prefer to get knocked out by anyone that's not Everton or Utd so hopefully we won't make too many changes.

Shame about our injuries as our 'B' team would be more than good enough to make a good run in the cup allowing our first XI to compete for the two biggest prizes.

Adrian, Hoever, Milner, Lovren, Matip, Lallana, Keita, Ox, Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino would not only get valuable minutes but would also have a really good chance to make a good run.
Sooty89!!!

  Simpleton with a Repressed Replica Top Fetish.
  • Kopite
  Posts: 702
Re: FA Cup
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:14:53 AM
Full strength for me! Cant understand how anyone would want to lose to them, especially at Anfield! This will be their cup final and they will give it everything! Hate losing to them under any circumstance
DelTrotter

  • Believer
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:17:15 AM
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Today at 11:14:53 AM
Full strength for me! Cant understand how anyone would want to lose to them, especially at Anfield! This will be their cup final and they will give it everything! Hate losing to them under any circumstance

We just hammered them with half a reserve team so not like changing the team equals a defeat is it?
Samie

  Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  Posts: 31,406
Re: FA Cup
Reply #5 on: Today at 11:17:22 AM
You're getting no where near full strength team for this. LOL!  ;D

The main bunch of lads have been going at it non stop for about six weeks now.
Mighty_Red

  Rojo Poderoso!
  RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  Posts: 11,357
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: FA Cup
Reply #6 on: Today at 11:18:19 AM
Beat Everton then take it from there. I reckon around 6/7 from yesterday will start with the rest made of whoever else is fit plus a couple of kids.

If it were any other team I would've wanted more changes but since I think we should be looking to go as far as we can we should keep as much experience as we can. 6 days rest till Spurs means we only have to think about their fitness for Sunday.
Smellytrabs

  Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault!
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
Re: FA Cup
Reply #7 on: Today at 11:18:22 AM
Any team other than Everton or the Mancs and I'd be happy seeing the kids given the game. We need to go strong on Sunday and keep the blueshite in their place. I would like to see us win the FA Cup but outside of Sunday, don't think we should be compromising our league or European Cup ambitions to win it.  Mad that it's been 14 years since we won it. 
Chig

  • Kopite
  YNWA!
Re: FA Cup
Reply #8 on: Today at 11:20:28 AM
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Today at 11:14:53 AM
Full strength for me! Cant understand how anyone would want to lose to them, especially at Anfield! This will be their cup final and they will give it everything! Hate losing to them under any circumstance

If we weren't down to bare bones, I would have agreed with you. With so many fucking injuries, I would prefer not risking any of our big players and let a few kids and new signing have a chance to shine.
MJD-L4

  • Kemlynite
  "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: FA Cup
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:22:08 AM
Rest up. The FA cup is a nothing trophy these days anyway.
Zoomers

  • Believer
  Meow
Re: FA Cup
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:22:49 AM
We have no option but to rotate. All depends on fitness but I would look to start VVD, Hendo and one of the front three. And we rotate everywhere else.

Adrian, LB, Phillips, VVD, RB, Hendo, Lallana, Milner, Minamino, Origi, Salah
Roady

  Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Believer
Re: FA Cup
Reply #11 on: Today at 11:24:19 AM
7 or 8 changes I reckon. Rest as many as possible.
Chig

  • Kopite
  YNWA!
Re: FA Cup
Reply #12 on: Today at 11:25:33 AM
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 11:22:49 AM
We have no option but to rotate. All depends on fitness but I would look to start VVD, Hendo and one of the front three. And we rotate everywhere else.

Adrian, LB, Phillips, VVD, RB, Hendo, Lallana, Milner, Minamino, Origi, Salah

Really think we should wrap both of our CB in cotton wool. Is the only 2 we got left at the moment, and most likely the only 2 we have for the Spurs game.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup
Reply #13 on: Today at 11:26:11 AM
I think opinions on this vary depending on where people live and how many Everton fans they know. As someone who is no longer based in Liverpool, I'd be happy playing our u12s and if Everton fans want to celebrate beating them, then go for it.

As it happens, I think we will play a youthful side with the likes of Milner, Minamino, Origi and Lallana helping out. And I think we will win. The main issue is in defence as we don't really have any experienced cover to come in, so we might be forced to play Gomez and/or Van Dijk.
Zoomers

  • Believer
  Meow
Re: FA Cup
Reply #14 on: Today at 11:28:24 AM
Quote from: Chig on Today at 11:25:33 AM
Really think we should wrap both of our CB in cotton wool. Is the only 2 we got left at the moment, and most likely the only 2 we have for the Spurs game.

I do agree with you, I'd be happy with whatever line up Klopp puts out.
Red Cactii

  • Kemlynite
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup
Reply #15 on: Today at 11:29:20 AM
With bigger fish to fry and only 13 fit outfield players including Minamino, we need to make a fair few changes. Hopefully our front three and back four play no part in this so they get a good weeks rest before Spurs.
robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
Re: FA Cup
Reply #16 on: Today at 11:30:47 AM
Quote from: geow6 on Today at 11:03:54 AM
Unwanted distraction or go for it?

Kind of glad we've drawn Everton, always prefer playing a Premier League team over lower league sides. Having said that, this is their cup final.

What kind of team do we put out? Lots of games in the last month or so but got a week to get ready for Spurs next Saturday. How bothered about a cup run are we - or is this season just a case of get the league title and if that's all we get, then brilliant.

Go for it - this team can do the treble so lets fucking win it.
Linudden

  • Believer
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup
Reply #17 on: Today at 11:31:04 AM
Given Robertson and Mané got taken off quite early, I think that's a strong clue that both will be involved on Sunday, I also think the bench will be way stronger than the Arsenal game in the League Cup. Since it's a derby and it's a more important competition, I think a team capable of keeping a clean sheet and scoring goals will be put out.

Adrián

Williams Hoever Gomez Robertson

Milner

Lallana Jones

Minamino Origi Mané

Bench:

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Phillips
Wijnaldum
Salah
Firmino
Elliott

Alisson, van Dijk and Henderson to be given full rests.
