I think opinions on this vary depending on where people live and how many Everton fans they know. As someone who is no longer based in Liverpool, I'd be happy playing our u12s and if Everton fans want to celebrate beating them, then go for it.



As it happens, I think we will play a youthful side with the likes of Milner, Minamino, Origi and Lallana helping out. And I think we will win. The main issue is in defence as we don't really have any experienced cover to come in, so we might be forced to play Gomez and/or Van Dijk.