Liverpool go into this game unbeaten in the league in a while and may not be that bothered with the FA Cup given our situation, whereas the Blues would see this as a fantastic scalp - beating us at Anfield for the first time in many-a-year.A conundrum for the Liverpool Manager Mr. Klopp and also one for AnchorLottoWhat should either side do? Should they put out a full squad and fight for local bragging rights or should they just put the kids out/second string and see what happens?Personally, even though I'm going and even though it would be annoying to lose to them at Anfield, this competition at this stage of the season with what's going on feels like it must be very low down in priority for us.Find out at Anfield this Sunday - weirdly at 16:01!?!!