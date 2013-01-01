« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Quote from: 12C
I know. Kick Off. They claimed they had not bought footage of the game so just showed black and white stills of our lads dejected at the end of the game with the music over them. Came across as Granada having a gloat.  Old Gerry got a terrible time that season. The Kop were most vociferous in calling him a Twit - or something that sounded similar


When we won the league at the end of the season The Kop were singing
Gerald Sinstad, Gerald Sinstad,
Hows the party going now?
Hows the party going now?

To the tune of Bread of heaven.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Quote from: commando
When we won the league at the end of the season The Kop were singing
Gerald Sinstad, Gerald Sinstad,
Hows the party going now?
Hows the party going now?

To the tune of Bread of heaven.

I remember that ''Party's over'' nonsense on the telly back then.

I even went into work in a warehouse job at the time and some Bitter had written that quote on the wall.

Little did they know what was to come...   ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Quote from: commando
When we won the league at the end of the season The Kop were singing
Gerald Sinstad, Gerald Sinstad,
Hows the party going now?
Hows the party going now?

To the tune of Bread of heaven.

He probably couldnt hear from the back row of his Soho cinema.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Quote from: Yosser0_0
For me, certainly the best Liverpool I've seen was the '88 team, they were a joy to watch and played to packed houses up and down the country as even the opposition fans wanted to see them play. They should have won the double three times on the bounce, '88 '89 and '90 but they didn't and also didn't win the European Cup for obvious reasons, otherwise we'd proabably be on 7 or 8 by now. When I make my statement about the '88 side, in the back of my mind I do think about the '79 team and in particular that goal against Spurs which is remarkably similar to the Salah goal versus City recently. It was a great goal from a team which seemed to be considered alot more mechanical than the '88 side who were considered entertainers. The '79 team won the league, are we saying it was the side that also won the European Cup in '78?


In terms of most successful, surely it has to be the '81 to '84 side winning three League titles and League Cups back to back bookended by two European Cups? A remarkable achievement from a team containing arguable the 'most' amount of Liverpool legends in Neal, Kennedy, Hansen, Lawrenson, Whelan, Souness, Rush and Dalglish.

Looking at the numbers for this current side, they are just mind boggling and unheard of even for a club of Liverpool's stature. They do need to win more titles though, obviously the League at least once and another European Cup would really put them up there with the greats, tough ask but these targets are the differentiators between good and great teams. I've read that it is much harder for Liverpool to win the league nowadays due to the competition being tougher and the ridiculous levels City have set. I would dispute that as Liverpool have been pushed to go to the next level a number of times by sides like Forest, Everton and Arsenal and had to respond. The difference was that we were always there or there abouts, so the jump in levels wasn't as great. Whereas recently the club has fallen so far behind that its taken years to recover and we've had to make a huge jump in our level. Those sorts of statements also disrespect just how good some of our previous managers have been, one of the common features though was exeptional player recruitment and we are seeing that again with the current setup.


Long time lurker and supporter since 1976 and decided to post today. I think we do our greatest team (for me 81-84) a disservice - any team with Rush, Souness, Dalglish, Hansen and Lawrenson would have found a way to win even against this current side. Dalglish was a Messi level player and you only need to listen to o Graham Hunters podcast on Souness to understand his influence on the team.

 It is interesting that the 88 team, the most entertaining I have seen, didnt fulfill its potential - the mentality wasnt quite there. The current team is getting there and the mood feels like the 80s - when you tell younger supporters of any team this is how regularly destructive LFC used to be they dont quite believe it. The fear factor is firmly implanted in opponents now and if this team win multiple CL or PL over the next few years they will stand next to that great 80s side.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
Quote from: TheMissionary
Who would you have from that team to improve this one?  For me, Souness, Kenny of course, the great Ray Kennedy.............but who would I leave out?

hansen walks into our first 11 whatever the era, souness first name on the team sheet and kenny is a given and if we're extending the period (as the post above), rushie walks into any era as well

in the postmatch stuff, owen said about how forwards stayed up front to score goals but now they're expected to defend etc (he was praising our application and workrate, to be fair to him) - rushie was our first defender way back then, he was known for it (im sure bob made some remark about it back then but i cant quite recall it), so not sure how many old games owen watched on tapes and the like

sure, he didnt drop all the way back, but then he had souness sat behind him, he didnt need to :D
