Easy. Yet again, far too much shithousery in the pre-match thread
MOTM for us: Henderson
MOTM for them: Henderson
Therefore, just say MOTM was Henderson and everyone will be happy.
Utd fans weren't too bad. Liked the 'Champions of League One, you'll never sing that' chant, which shows a bracing sense of humour.
It's in keeping with the 'Just like Sheffield, your city is red' song they sang towards The Ev, and which upset our blue neighbours so much.
Great to start 2020 in the way we mean to go on. A super performance which exemplifies in microcosm everything that Klopp has fashioned and imbued into the side: control, patience, accurate passing, quick breaks and quality assists; selfless play with players comfortable wherever they end up and whatever they have to do, e.g the fullback swapping sides and that goal-saving challenge from Origi.
Great play all round. Hendo was heroic, Gini was ginormous, Salah was scintillating, Mane was marvelous, Bobby was drunk...
Now for a round of bitters