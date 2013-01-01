What a ruthless way to win a match, almost sadistic. We utterly dominated and toyed about with them until they visually looked bemused at times.
That was a master class is winning a game against a team who are no mugs on the road, without even breaking sweat.
I still won't gat ahead of myself about winning the Title, I just love how we keep winning and destroying City's hopes with the each passing game in the process.
The remaining fixture countdown thing is brilliant, I just can't wait until the game hopefully arrives when we can sew it up mathematically.
Absolutely love being a Red at the moment, winning the Title is constantly on my mind, I can't switch off thinking about it!