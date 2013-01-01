« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10] 11   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane  (Read 7796 times)

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
  • I live!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:23:37 PM »
I really hope Naby's injury isn't serious and that he'll be fit for Spurs. He was fantastic away to that lot last season and it really is the type of game that he'd excel in whilst we tear them a new one in midfield.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,032
  • Hates Poodles
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:25:11 PM »
Quote from: simesy on Yesterday at 10:31:21 PM
It was definitely reminiscent of a Paisley side scoring then just keeping the ball for long periods while the opposition chase shadows.

Oh my word yes.

I really believe we are witnessing the birth of something special here.  Having enjoyed the days of Sir Bob, Joe and Kenny this just feels right.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,308
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:27:54 PM »
Professionally done.
Next game.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,775
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:29:39 PM »
3 killer games coming up after Everton (Spurs away, United at home, Spurs away), if Liverpool can come through those unscathed and with a commanding lead I would be hopeful.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Filler.

  • resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,571
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:29:50 PM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Yesterday at 11:14:46 PM
They castled early. Then spent the rest of the time moving knights and probing the centre before fucking back off to the king

The whole board always protecting the king at the back. I think that's part of it... all pieces defend and attack - just like they do in chess. Would probably require shrooms to nail this idea, but is Magnus Carlsen better at chess than we are at football right now? Hard to call.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:37:22 PM »
We're just taking the piss out of the league now.
Logged

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
  • Orange and Red!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:38:28 PM »
Quote from: Swetty79 on Yesterday at 11:01:47 PM
Spot on, the Paul Simon quote at the end was like a volley into the top corner

it's honestly on my mind ever since Jürgen became our manager. Fills my mind. Europa League final in his first season. Two Champions League finals in a row. Champions of Europe. Champions of the World. Soon to be (I hope) Champions of England, yet again.

Miracle and wonder indeed.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:40:49 PM »
Very solid win, and broken most pass record in a Prem game. Just Magnificent.
Logged
Believer

Offline Chavasse1917

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • Winning trophies has made me put on weight.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:46:21 PM »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 10:55:20 PM
Im guessing youre related to that vicar who played on the wing for St Helens RL club before the Great War.

Not sure about that but yes to Noel Chavasse VC (x2 and the most decorated soldier from WW1 and who died 1917) who has a memorial in Abercromby Square in Liverpool and whose father was the Bishop who laid the foundation stone for the Anglican Cathedral in the city.
Logged
"Everything has an end...except a sausage, which has two".

Offline vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,029
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #369 on: Yesterday at 11:48:39 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:19:59 PM
Wilder absolutely effusive in his praise for us in defeat.

His arl fellas scouse. Family all mad reds. Spent a lot of time here growing up. Probably get a clip round the earhole if he said anything else. Top fellah
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #370 on: Yesterday at 11:50:25 PM »
Quote from: Chavasse1917 on Yesterday at 11:46:21 PM
Not sure about that but yes to Noel Chavasse VC (x2 and the most decorated soldier from WW1 and who died 1917) who has a memorial in Abercromby Square in Liverpool and whose father was the Bishop who laid the foundation stone for the Anglican Cathedral in the city.

http://www.saints.org.uk/saints/player.php?num=15064
Logged

Online Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #371 on: Yesterday at 11:51:30 PM »
You know what, I'm starting to think we may be in with a chance at the title this season.
Logged

Offline rakey_lfc

  • pwned by Ronaldo...and eBay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,760
  • I'm a people's man - only the people matter.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #372 on: Yesterday at 11:51:51 PM »
Bit boring watching us these days !

My heart is getting a well deserved rest watching this side compared to a few from recent years!!

Amazing side.
Logged
SUPPORT AND BELIEVE
 
You'll Never Walk Alone

Xbox 360 gamertag - TonyB1604

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,359
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #373 on: Yesterday at 11:53:49 PM »
Wilder said he will make 11 changes for the game this weekend. We probably cannot do that with the injuries but I hope we give it a good go.

Logged

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,284
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 11:56:24 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:58:33 PM
Chris Wilder looked as though he was going to cry during one moment there.  ;D

I'm made up for the Sheffield fans who traveled to Anfield. They've just witnessed the best team they're ever going to see in person. Well done lads.

That is most likely true.

This is a phenomenal team.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 11:58:56 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:53:49 PM
Wilder said he will make 11 changes for the game this weekend. We probably cannot do that with the injuries but I hope we give it a good go.



We won't do that against Everton.

Adrian, Phillips, Lallana, Jones, Origi and maybe Elliott or/ & Williams will come in.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,032
  • Hates Poodles
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 11:58:57 PM »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Yesterday at 11:51:30 PM
You know what, I'm starting to think we may be in with a chance at the title this season.

Jinking bastard!  Hang him high
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Chavasse1917

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • Winning trophies has made me put on weight.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 11:59:43 PM »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 11:50:25 PM
http://www.saints.org.uk/saints/player.php?num=15064

Thanks for that. I didn't know about the rugby connection.

Back to the subject..... The speed and accuracy with which we play makes me believe this team is better than the mid to late 80s, though if we had Rushie's clinical finishing......
Logged
"Everything has an end...except a sausage, which has two".

Offline YJT

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 612
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #378 on: Today at 12:00:02 AM »
Quote from: redman64 on Yesterday at 10:31:30 PM
They played in second and third gear and still had the humility and desire to do that as world champions and European champions and well on their way to being Premier League champions."

This quote for me is what is so impressive about this team. Yes we are the best team in the world, but apart from what counts on the pitch, you wouldn't know it. We buy players who are hungry to make the next step up such a minamino. We don't buy any superstars who think they're above tracking back. We're past buying names, and rather buying who fits into the team. We never have all that social media rubbish that others have. Compare TAA's profile and reputation to the group and United. We do have the humility to see we need to find whatever advantage we can get. Be that in nutrition, corners or yes throw ins. We're also not afraid to play direct if needed. This team has no "superstar"on the pitch. No one is excused from anything. This team is purely dedicated to the success on the pitch and Klopp gives them the belief and also importantly the freedom to express themselves on the pitch. We know mistakes can happen but as you've given you're all and you learn from them, Klopp is fine with that. The Barca corner was the perfect example of that. Yes it was an awesome piece of play but in how many other teams would any professional, let alone a19 year old have the confidence to play that ball without fear of being ripped a new one had it gone wrong.
Logged

Offline vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,241
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #379 on: Today at 12:00:51 AM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 11:56:24 PM
That is most likely true.

This is a phenomenal team.

Exactly the word I came to post.

Such a controlled performance. They knew they were going to get the second. They knew they were going to win.
An immense performance. Look how much trouble they gave City (who were lucky to win really), yet today they couldn't stop this amazing team, in fact couldn't lay a glove on them to quote their manager.

Gomez and Virgil were incredible, Gini and Hendo too. Mo looked unplayable at times.
Logged

Online Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #380 on: Today at 12:01:47 AM »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:58:57 PM
Jinking bastard!  Hang him high

Soz abar me, I've had a drink.
Logged

Offline abs-ibs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,372
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #381 on: Today at 12:04:52 AM »
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,930
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #382 on: Today at 12:08:29 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

At some point it is about game management. No doubt we could have done better if we had CHOSEN to up our tempo but we didnt need to and the players knew it, Klopp knew it.

You dont go 100miles an hour earning the same 3 points when 70miles an hour will get you to the same destination.

There are bigger fish to fry later.
Logged

Online Red Eyed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #383 on: Today at 12:09:33 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

Its been 30 years Ill take a deflected goal and 90 minutes watching Gini bounce players off his arse
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #384 on: Today at 12:12:39 AM »
Top performance.

Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #385 on: Today at 12:21:59 AM »
A night off tension and fear with the opportunity to watch the individual and collective brilliance of our players.    We are fuckin awesome.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #386 on: Today at 12:22:36 AM »
Quote from: Chavasse1917 on Yesterday at 11:59:43 PM
Thanks for that. I didn't know about the rugby connection.

Back to the subject..... The speed and accuracy with which we play makes me believe this team is better than the mid to late 80s, though if we had Rushie's clinical finishing......

Statistically the best of all time and the standard now is better than ever across the league and in particular with the oil money at Man C.
Logged

Online Good King Wencesloolahs

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,534
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #387 on: Today at 12:25:05 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.
you do know the schedule we've had right? The injuries we've picked up? We are pretty much down to the bare bones with senior players yet you want us to keep pushing the players and risk even more injuries?

What if Mo or Sadio got injured doing that or both of them, no doubt you'd then be moaning about the players being pushed too hard.

Nothing is won yet FFS
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #388 on: Today at 12:26:05 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

Just change channels mate.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,647
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #389 on: Today at 12:30:50 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

If you can't enjoy the lads making a statement like that, controlling their energy while also showing they have that string to their bow, in a one off game at the end of a gruelling schedule then really what's the point?

Maybe find another sport mate or a new netflix series if you are after entertainment.
Logged

Online Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #390 on: Today at 12:30:52 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

Seriously mate, if you're complaining about the 13 points clear top of the league Reds, you need to give your head a wobble.
Logged

Online dai_bonehead

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U ‘3 Mo ‘64 Mane
« Reply #391 on: Today at 12:32:46 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

The Liverpool are shite thread is over there, mate.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,623
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #392 on: Today at 12:35:21 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.
You just watched Liverpool. We absolutely dominated a decent team without getting out of second gear. Its really just about winning, sometimes we do it spectacularly sometimes that isnt necessary, but who cares as long as we win.

Dont get too blasé about being entertained, Ive seen us entertain lots of times in the last 30 years and still lose the match. Just appreciate this team for what it is.
Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,902
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #393 on: Today at 12:35:48 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

nice bait

:lmao
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,396
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #394 on: Today at 12:36:28 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

Kind of a dumb post.
Logged

Online Filler.

  • resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,571
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #395 on: Today at 12:37:25 AM »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:26:05 AM
Just change channels mate.

 ;D

Perfect answer to a quite clueless comment.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #396 on: Today at 12:41:06 AM »
I want to watch us win. Simple as that.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,947
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #397 on: Today at 12:43:08 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.

I was entertained by it.
Every minute we got to cruise and basically rest on the pitch is a minute well get to spend ripping someone else to shreds later in the season. Every pass we made to keep it lukewarm and stable was a small brick build into fountations of new trophies. So yes, I was pretty entertained watching it.

Perhaps you just lack imagination?
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,217
  • kopite
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #398 on: Today at 12:47:05 AM »
What a ruthless way to win a match, almost sadistic. We utterly dominated and toyed about with them until they visually looked bemused at times.

That was a master class is winning a game against a team who are no mugs on the road, without even breaking sweat.

I still won't gat ahead of myself about winning the Title, I just love how we keep winning and destroying City's hopes with the each passing game in the process.

The remaining fixture countdown thing is brilliant, I just can't wait until the game hopefully arrives when we can sew it up mathematically.

Absolutely love being a Red at the moment, winning the Title is constantly on my mind, I can't switch off thinking about it!

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,989
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo 64 Mane
« Reply #399 on: Today at 12:48:58 AM »
Quote from: abs-ibs on Today at 12:04:52 AM
Although I am happy we won, that was one of the most boring games of football I have watched us play under Klopp. I want us to win, but at the same time I want to be entertained.

Watching the ball being passed between our back line and central midfielders for 75% of the game is NOT entertainment.

I want to watch Liverpool, not Boring Barcelona under Pep.
Absolutely embarrassing post.
We're a couple of injuries away from a mini crisis, and you want the players to go all out for it in every game?
No chance.
Lets win the league, and then worry about keeping you entertained eh?
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10] 11   Go Up
« previous next »
 