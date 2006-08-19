« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo

PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« on: Today at 05:42:11 PM »
Quote from: ChristChristMooseMooseMasMas on December 31, 2019, 11:27:08 AM
vs

Venue:
Anfield

Coaches:
Jürgen Klopp (LIV)
Chris Wilder (SHU)

Match Officials:
Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Daniel Cook and Harry Lennard
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Kevin Friend
Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes

According to wikipedia, the 19/20 season is Sheffield United's 131st season in their history and their first season back in the premier league since their hiatus after the 2006/07 season.

Liverpool host Sheffield United at Anfield in their first home game (and PL game) of the 2020 calendar year. Having amassed 55 points (out of 57) by winning 18 games out of 19 games (and drawing 1 game. Damn United game >:(), we are, not only unbeaten in the league, but also have a "moderate" 13 point lead on the table.

Sheffield United have been doing pretty well so far and find themselves at 8th place. They have been monumental in getting results against our apparent opponents - Chelsea away (2-2 draw), Everton away (0-2 win), Arsenal home (1-0 win) before robbing off points against Spurs (1-1), United away (3-3) and Wolves away (1-1).

Against Liverpool, they have been less challenging in the old division one and the new premier league. Their matchday exploits in the league reads...

Home - 25 Aug 1990: 1-3 Loss
Away - 15 Dec 1990: 2-0 Loss

Away - 01 Jan 1992: 2-1 Loss
Home - 28 Mar 1992: 2-0 Win

Away - 9 Aug 1992: 1-2 Loss
Home - 12 Sep 1992: 1-0 Win

Home - 26 Dec 1993: 0-0 Draw
Away - 02 Apr 1994: 1-2 Win

Home - 19 Aug 2006: 1-1 Draw
Away - 24 Feb 2007: 0-4 Loss

Home - 28 Sep 2019: 0-1 Loss
Away - 02 Jan 2020: Pending

Current Table:


Stat Attack:





Last 5 games:
LFC
Everton Home: 5-2
Bournemouth Away: 0-3
Watford Home: 2-0
Leicester Away: 0-4
Wolves Home: 1-0

SUFC
Norwich Away: 1-2
Villa Home: 2-0
Brighton Away: 0-1
Watford Home: 1-1
City Away: 2-0

For Liverpool, they have every reason to be careful playing Sheffield United because their defeat against City was only their 5th defeat in 20 games this season. They have the 2nd best defensive record in the league (only 19 games conceded), which is bloody good. Oh. And wait for it - it was their first (and only) away loss in 2019/20.  :o I was shocked to learn this as well. Sheffield United's home game against us was evenly matched as they gave us a game that made us sweat for the 3 points, courtesy a 70th minute Wijnaldum shot that was fumbled by Henderson.

Injuries:
LFC: Matip, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lovren and Shaqiri are all definitely out.
SUFC: Moore is definitely out. Lundstram will face a late fitness test.

Top Scorers:
LFC: Mane (10), Salah (9), Firmino (6), van Dijk and Origi (3)
SUFC: Mousset (5), Fleck (4), Lundstram and McBurnie (3)

Predicted Lineup:
Liverpool play with a 4-3-3 and having an eye on the FA Cup against Everton, I think Klopp will rest some of the players or atleast give them shortened game time. Allison is definitely going to start. Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk and Robertson have been so accustomed to playing together (and for some of the clean sheets), I dont think this is about to change. We certainly havent missed Lovren or Matip. Midfield is a place where Klopp might make some change. Henderson and Wijnaldum have been striving in the absence of Fabinho. Milner and Keita have been also effective in their respective roles. I predict a "start strong, control game, rest after 60m" strategy by Klopp. So I assume a Keita, Henderson and Wijnaldum midfield. Strikeforce is not going to change with Salah, Firmino and Mane in the front.

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson
Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita
Salah, Firmino, Mané

Sheffield United play with a 3-5-2 formation that has been very effective in their current league form. They are settled in that regard and have been balanced in defensively and offensively. I dont see this changing.

Henderson
Basham, Egan, OConnell
Baldock, Lundstram*, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens
Mousset, McGoldrick
* - If fit

Predicting Score:
In my opinion, we will win the game but it wont be easy. Having the best away record and 2nd best defensive record in the league, we will have to work our butts off to outscore Sheffield United. I predict a 2-0 win to us reds.

Questions to other members:
1. Do you think we must give our youngsters like Eliott, Jones, Williams, Wilson, Brewster etc a chance towards the end of the game considering we have a busy January schedule? Philips is also recalled from his loan in Stuttgart.

2. We are 13 points ahead, having a game in hand (WHU away). How do you feel about it? Are you already celebrating? Or are you cautiously celebrating one game at a time?

3. This is my first writeup on RAWK. I used to write often 6 years ago and somehow I lost the motivation back then. I want to get back into the habit. I wish to contribute more regularly in matchday writeups. Where do you think I could improve? Your feedback is valuable to me.

4. Whats your new year resolution, if you believe in such a thing?

Happy new year 2020. And let us make this our year. Make us proud fellow reds, fellow posters, KOP and travelling KOP. Oh and the mighty red as well.

Oh and lastly, relish this.



« Last Edit: Today at 08:04:51 PM by T₂Ohcumallyefacefull »
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Shef U
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:03:30 PM »
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Shef U
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:13:07 PM »
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Shef U
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:50:42 PM »
A late change as Milner replaces Keita ...
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Shef U
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:00:13 PM »
And were  underway.  The mighty reds attack the anfield road end as they attempt to overcome the Wilder things.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Shef U
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:03:08 PM »
2 Liverpool with most of the early ball, little action though.

And then Milner cuts one back in the box but the defender blocks it.
Re: PL: Liverpool vs Shef U
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:03:48 PM »
3 1-0

Salah.

A lovely ball down the left to Robbo, their left back slips over, Robbo crosses and a Salah tucks it away.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:07:38 PM »
7 some nice possession for Sheffield United..

Our defensive shape was excellent though, two perfect banks of 4
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:08:07 PM »
Rush 82:
:lmao whistle going all over the place
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:08:32 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:07:15 PM
Quick question, if Keita gets injured and Milner comes in do we play with less subs or do we have a sub in the wings waiting to sit on the bench?
Williams replaced Milner on the bench
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:09:50 PM »
Rush 82:
Anfield is lively tonight, very lively
Crowd roaring at any hint of an attack
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:11:53 PM »
Rush 82:
Wow! Some save by the Blades keeper there
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:11:54 PM »
11 some lovely passing by the reds.  A low cross by Henderson and a Salah flick is magnificently tipped over by their keeper.

The corner is cleared for another corner.  They clear that too.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:13:04 PM »
13 a brilliant run from Mané as he wriggles away from 2 or 3.  He cant quite get the ball to someone for a shot.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:14:16 PM »
13 the Ball is in the net by United, but its a clear offside
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:15:01 PM »
Rush 82:
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 08:13:04 PM
13 a brilliant run from Mané as he wriggles away from 2 or 3.  He cant quite get the ball to someone for a shot.
His strength there was incredible, held the ball up, then wormed and squirmed his way with 3 people pressing him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:15:23 PM »
Over to groundskeeper willie!
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:16:00 PM »
Rush 82:
15 minutes have flown by
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:16:22 PM »
15 Good pressing by Firmiko who almost dispossess their guy in the edge of their box
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Shef U 3 Mo
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:18:38 PM »
17 Mané looks for Virgil in their box, but the ball is cut out at the final second.
