Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 05:36:31 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:30:08 PM
Maybe I am being naive but Id like to think they base the decision on something more than one race!

They wanted to keep him anyway, that was clear, but now they can point to that result (and the other podium) as proof that it's a good move.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 05:55:35 PM »
That's dumb from Perez. Racing Point should be fined for that. We'd already seen one car up in flames, we didn't need to see another.

Buzzing that Grosjean is OK & buzzing about the 4th & 5th placed finishes for Norris & Sainz.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 08:17:25 PM »
Grosjean in good spirits considering...!

https://twitter.com/f1/status/1333141226946768898?s=21
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 08:19:24 PM »
No breaks according to the x rays apparently too. I wouldn't be amazed if he was in the car next week.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 08:20:47 PM »
Things you'd love to see!

I'd be amazed if he was driving next week though, can't see him being able to grip anything with burns on his hand for while
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3005 on: Yesterday at 08:33:16 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:19:24 PM
No breaks according to the x rays apparently too. I wouldn't be amazed if he was in the car next week.
If youve watched the video Id suspect its unlikely....

Im sure some of it is precautionary, but still...

Hes on oxygen due to smoke inhalation too
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3006 on: Yesterday at 08:41:12 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:33:16 PM
If youve watched the video Id suspect its unlikely....

Im sure some of it is precautionary, but still...

Hes on oxygen due to smoke inhalation too

Of course it's unlikely. I said I wouldn't be amazed.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3007 on: Yesterday at 08:51:27 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:41:12 PM
Of course it's unlikely. I said I wouldn't be amazed.

But if it is unlikely you would be amazed, no?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3008 on: Yesterday at 08:54:08 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:41:12 PM
Of course it's unlikely. I said I wouldn't be amazed.
Stranger things have happen though I guess...

Astonishing hes still with us
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3009 on: Yesterday at 08:59:01 PM »
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 08:51:27 PM
But if it is unlikely you would be amazed, no?

Not really. Not much surprises me when it comes to f1 drivers wanting to get back into the car.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3010 on: Yesterday at 09:21:39 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 05:36:31 PM
They wanted to keep him anyway, that was clear, but now they can point to that result (and the other podium) as proof that it's a good move.

Not completely sure Id point to this result as a positive, and Id like to think F1 teams look past the superficial when making decisions. He was lucky to get a podium, and only did so because the guy in front of him for most of the race, the one without a seat next season and driving an inferior car was just unlucky to have his engine give up on him.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3011 on: Yesterday at 09:25:32 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:21:39 PM
Not completely sure Id point to this result as a positive, and Id like to think F1 teams look past the superficial when making decisions. He was lucky to get a podium, and only did so because the guy in front of him for most of the race, the one without a seat next season and driving an inferior car was just unlucky to have his engine give up on him.

They're as guilty of confirmation bias as anyone else is.

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3012 on: Yesterday at 09:26:47 PM »
See Grosjean has posted a video

Hands bandaged and out of use but up and talking

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3013 on: Yesterday at 09:40:10 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:59:01 PM
Not really. Not much surprises me when it comes to f1 drivers wanting to get back into the car.
Yeah, youre probably right there.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3014 on: Yesterday at 09:48:15 PM »
Magnussen has been accused of being a bit of a nob a few times in the past but the 2 Haas drivers do seem to get on.

https://twitter.com/KevinMagnussen/status/1333163772802904066
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3015 on: Yesterday at 10:29:04 PM »
the haas statement also only says he's being treated for burns to the backs of his hands.

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3016 on: Yesterday at 10:33:02 PM »
So glad he's okay. But I guess Grosjean will be leaving F1 just how he started. In total carnage. What was he doing swerving right across the track like that?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3017 on: Yesterday at 10:35:32 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:33:02 PM
So glad he's okay. But I guess Grosjean will be leaving F1 just how he started. In total carnage. What was he doing swerving right across the track like that?

chandhok did a thing suggesting that he didn't know kvyat was where he was and was going to the right to avoid raikkonen who'd gone off the track on the left and was coming back on.

but until someone actually asks him nobody will really know. if he even remembers.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3018 on: Yesterday at 10:47:15 PM »
Not a single fracture or broken bone... Just incredible

As for the factors in how it happened, think it's hard to forensically analyse an accident that bad. It's not as though he meant to do that.

Think voodoo is right that Kimi was off the track and he was anticipating a collision from that side. I'd also throw in a couple of theories. I think he had lost control of his back end a bit taking evasive maneuvers and over compensated by turning right into kyvyat.

Also the track itself has huge run off areas. I think he crashed in probably the only part of the entire circuit where the barriers were so close to the track. Usually those tracks you take a few more risks because if you end up off the track there is a very good chance you can just run a bit wide or if you go off you come straight back on. Grosjean picked a part of the track that looked the safest.

That kind of accident doesn't happen in the majority of F1 tracks because the drivers know if you go off it's an accident like that.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3019 on: Yesterday at 11:16:24 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:35:32 PM
chandhok did a thing suggesting that he didn't know kvyat was where he was and was going to the right to avoid raikkonen who'd gone off the track on the left and was coming back on.

but until someone actually asks him nobody will really know. if he even remembers.

Didnt Chandhok also show there was a piece of debris that hit Grosjeans car near the right front wheel that he might of been trying to avoid?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3020 on: Yesterday at 11:20:14 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:16:24 PM
Didnt Chandhok also show there was a piece of debris that hit Grosjeans car near the right front wheel that he might of been trying to avoid?

depends if he saw it. at full speed I'd be somewhat sceptical that he did or could have reacted to it. I thought it was more a case of chandhok ruling it out as a cause for him losing control.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3021 on: Yesterday at 11:21:19 PM »
Impact measured at 53G
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3022 on: Yesterday at 11:30:18 PM »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 11:21:19 PM
Impact measured at 53G

pfft. I've done that falling out of bed drunk.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3023 on: Yesterday at 11:36:19 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:30:18 PM
pfft. I've done that falling out of bed drunk.
Ive done that falling into bed drunk.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3024 on: Yesterday at 11:56:50 PM »
That was a horrible wait for 'news' in the immediate aftermath of the incident, having only seen that live long-shot down the straight.  Testament to the outstanding safety work - over the decades & ongoing - that Romain Grosjean was able to extract himself from that wreckage and is safe & seemingly reasonably well this evening.  Incredible work from the 'first-responders', and I've a lot of respect for the 19 drivers who have the courage to be back out there little over an hour later.

Says a lot about the safety developments over the years that even at first-glance you barely think anything of a sight like Lance Stroll's car upside down on the track.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #3025 on: Today at 12:09:40 AM »
Unbelievable safety in those cars, defies belief that he only has burnt hands, F1/FIA has some amazingly clever people a part of it from engineering to safety.

