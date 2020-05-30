That was a horrible wait for 'news' in the immediate aftermath of the incident, having only seen that live long-shot down the straight. Testament to the outstanding safety work - over the decades & ongoing - that Romain Grosjean was able to extract himself from that wreckage and is safe & seemingly reasonably well this evening. Incredible work from the 'first-responders', and I've a lot of respect for the 19 drivers who have the courage to be back out there little over an hour later.
Says a lot about the safety developments over the years that even at first-glance you barely think anything of a sight like Lance Stroll's car upside down on the track.