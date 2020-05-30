Not a single fracture or broken bone... Just incredible



As for the factors in how it happened, think it's hard to forensically analyse an accident that bad. It's not as though he meant to do that.



Think voodoo is right that Kimi was off the track and he was anticipating a collision from that side. I'd also throw in a couple of theories. I think he had lost control of his back end a bit taking evasive maneuvers and over compensated by turning right into kyvyat.



Also the track itself has huge run off areas. I think he crashed in probably the only part of the entire circuit where the barriers were so close to the track. Usually those tracks you take a few more risks because if you end up off the track there is a very good chance you can just run a bit wide or if you go off you come straight back on. Grosjean picked a part of the track that looked the safest.



That kind of accident doesn't happen in the majority of F1 tracks because the drivers know if you go off it's an accident like that.