« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread  (Read 79023 times)

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 02:24:31 PM »
Theyve got to fix that barrier.

Thats going to take a long long time.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 02:24:38 PM »
Incredible that he walked off from this.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,388
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 02:24:48 PM »
That is the scariest thing I have ever seen in F1
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 02:25:30 PM »
How has he gone through that barrier and not been killed?

Dead if not for halo. Wow.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 02:26:00 PM »
almost another cevert there.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,388
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 02:26:10 PM »
Havent screamed like that in a long time. Truly terrifying.
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 02:26:23 PM »
Not a clue how he's walked away with just a burnt leg

That's unbelievable

Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 02:27:15 PM »
Jesus Christ how somebody hasn't been seriously injured or killed after that is unbelievable!!
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,067
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 02:27:23 PM »
Halo saved his life by the look of it.
Logged

Online IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 02:27:25 PM »
Whoever designed this halo has already saved a few lives. Well done to the FIA for pushing them even when there was a lot of criticism.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 02:27:46 PM »
Can't believe he's walked away from that.

Bloody hell.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 PM
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 02:29:15 PM »
Jesus Christ.  Forget the fire.  How did he survive that crash?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,388
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 02:29:37 PM »
The medical car drivers covering him with the fire extinguisher
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,010
  • JFT96
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 02:31:06 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 02:27:25 PM
Whoever designed this halo has already saved a few lives. Well done to the FIA for pushing them even when there was a lot of criticism.

Yep, absolutely amazing how he's been able to walk away from that alive. So happy that it happened with the medical car right behind them as well!

That barrier is going to take a long, long time to fix and I wonder whether they'll be able to restart the race at all?
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,957
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2934 on: Today at 02:31:51 PM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on November 27, 2020, 08:23:24 PM
You do look at that the drivers that have been through that Red Bull program and ended up dropping out of F1 and wonder whether it is a necessary process of sorting the wheat from the chaff (both in terms of the team and in more general terms of whether a driver can make it in F1) or whether they need to be doing a bit more to protect the potential top level careers of those drivers

You do wonder why they don't show a bit more patience before promoting them to the main team, even if it means getting in stopgaps as the number two driver for a couple of seasons from time to time when needed.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 02:32:02 PM »
so many things went wrong there it almost defies belief.

Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,900
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 02:32:24 PM »
Good heavens thats a miracle and then some
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Tommy_W

  • Jol-ly. Constipated.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,386
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 02:32:32 PM »
Absolute miracle that he survived that. Shit me.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,388
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 02:33:15 PM »
What the FIA has done for F1 safety is the greatest step forward in competitive sport in my lifetime.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 02:33:58 PM »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 02:34:32 PM »
the part of the car where he was sitting, including the halo, seem completely unaffected by that smash. that's an amazing piece of engineering.
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 02:36:46 PM »
Fuck me Im still shaking, I thought he was dead as soon as it happened. Thank god hes alive, thats some kind of miracle looking at the replays and the pictures.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 02:37:25 PM »
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 02:37:51 PM »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:36:46 PM
Fuck me Im still shaking, I thought he was dead as soon as it happened. Thank god hes alive, thats some kind of miracle looking at the replays and the pictures.
Same here.

Now we can see whats happened its even more surprising that hes alive.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,388
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 02:40:00 PM »
He was in those flames for at least 10 seconds
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 02:42:26 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:40:00 PM
He was in those flames for at least 10 seconds
I think there are fire extinguishers in the car which will have helped.  But bloody hell. How he got out of that?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2946 on: Today at 02:44:11 PM »
watching him get out of that fire in full speed is crazy.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2947 on: Today at 02:45:08 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:44:11 PM
watching him get out of that fire in full speed is crazy.
Hes lucky there was enough space between the cockpit and the barrier for him to get out...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,388
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2948 on: Today at 02:45:40 PM »
Should be mentioned that the majority of F1 trackside stewards are volunteers. This race was there to celebrate what they do to allow races to happen safely.

They are heavily trained but they only do that job because they love the sport.

Those at that point of the track running towards the car is the training kicking in
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2949 on: Today at 02:46:52 PM »
it'll be interesting to see what they do before the race next week now. get some tyres/tecpro.
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 446
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2950 on: Today at 02:48:26 PM »
Minor burns and suspected broken rib(s). An absolute miracle. Wonder why he turned right so sharply. He's got form for sudden moves but looked too sharp a change of direction for reacting to what was occurring in front of him.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2951 on: Today at 02:49:25 PM »
Fuck. Popped out expecting to have missed the first 10-15 laps - was not expecting this!

So glad he's ok!
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,538
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2952 on: Today at 02:56:45 PM »
Thank god for that halo. It was a contentious issue from what I remember when it was first implemented but it seems to have been the reason Grosjean is still alive
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,869
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2953 on: Today at 03:00:39 PM »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:56:45 PM
Thank god for that halo. It was a contentious issue from what I remember when it was first implemented but it seems to have been the reason Grosjean is still alive

you could see where on the barrier that I think the halo has hit.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2954 on: Today at 03:01:05 PM »
Hes so lucky he was conscious.  If he wasnt, does he survive that fire?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,010
  • JFT96
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2955 on: Today at 03:01:06 PM »
https://twitter.com/tancredipalmeri/status/1333059501822500864?s=20

He was in that fire for THIRTY TWO seconds!!!!!!
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,388
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2956 on: Today at 03:01:58 PM »
Its one of those where you are glad it happened lap 1. Medical car following around. No traffic

Staying conscious from the initial crash saved his life and thats where the Halo and HANS device is just incredible.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,010
  • JFT96
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2957 on: Today at 03:03:59 PM »
https://twitter.com/AFCAMDEN/status/1333059980900126722?s=20

Pictures of him getting out of the fireball
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 