Genuinely think Bottas is a little underrated because of how comprehensively he has been beaten.



When he joined Mercedes in 2016 he was acknowledged as being amongst the best of the tier 2 candidates having obliterated Massa in qualifying over 3 years.



He'd come 8th in the standings in 2016 at Williams behind only the Big 3 teams and Perez, of the younger/cheaper drivers racing that year who was superior?



Hulkenberg/Perez maybe?



I almost want him to join a lower ranked team to prove what he can do again.



Bottas was 27 years old in 2016 though and in his forth year, so it's not like he was some young driver coming on to the scene.Suggesting that he may have been the best of the "younger/cheaper" drivers that year is also introducing something of a caveat. I can understand if you are using that as a suggestion of why Mercedes went for him (being relatively cheap) but after four years in the sport though his performances should be gauged against the whole field when determining his level of talent. Essentially, saying that he was the best of 'the young, cheap guys' doesn't mean that he's particularly good when compared to the field of drivers as a whole.I think 2018 is a good barometer of where Bottas is. That year, where the gap was much closer between Mercedes and the other teams than it had previously been he ended up 5th in what was still the quickest car over the season overall. I don't think that Valtteri is "shit" but I don't think that he's particularly talented either relative to other drivers. He has really good one lap (quali) pace, but that's the only area where he comes close to excelling in my opinion.