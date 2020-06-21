« previous next »
Antics

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2840 on: Yesterday at 10:05:29 PM
Genuinely think Bottas is a little underrated because of how comprehensively he has been beaten.

When he joined Mercedes in 2016 he was acknowledged as being amongst the best of the tier 2 candidates having obliterated Massa in qualifying over 3 years.

He'd come 8th in the standings in 2016 at Williams behind only the Big 3 teams and Perez, of the younger/cheaper drivers racing that year who was superior?

Hulkenberg/Perez maybe?

I almost want him to join a lower ranked team to prove what he can do again.
Darren G

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2841 on: Today at 03:01:09 AM
Quote from: Antics on Yesterday at 10:05:29 PM
Genuinely think Bottas is a little underrated because of how comprehensively he has been beaten.

When he joined Mercedes in 2016 he was acknowledged as being amongst the best of the tier 2 candidates having obliterated Massa in qualifying over 3 years.

He'd come 8th in the standings in 2016 at Williams behind only the Big 3 teams and Perez, of the younger/cheaper drivers racing that year who was superior?

Hulkenberg/Perez maybe?

I almost want him to join a lower ranked team to prove what he can do again.

Bottas was 27 years old in 2016 though and in his forth year, so it's not like he was some young driver coming on to the scene.

Suggesting that he may have been the best of the "younger/cheaper" drivers that year is also introducing something of a caveat.  I can understand if you are using that as a suggestion of why Mercedes went for him (being relatively cheap) but after four years in the sport though his performances should be gauged against the whole field when determining his level of talent.  Essentially, saying that he was the best of 'the young, cheap guys' doesn't mean that he's particularly good when compared to the field of drivers as a whole. 

 I think 2018 is a good barometer of where Bottas is.  That year, where the gap was much closer between Mercedes and the other teams than it had previously been he ended up 5th in what was still the quickest car over the season overall.  I don't think that Valtteri is "shit" but I don't think that he's particularly talented either relative to other drivers.  He has really good one lap (quali) pace, but that's the only area where he comes close to excelling in my opinion.
west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2842 on: Today at 07:44:35 PM
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 05:18:04 PM
Bottas is very good over one lap. He's not the ultimate racer over the course of the race.

The truth is, Mercedes don't need Verstappen, Red Bull needs Bottas; a driver capable of taking points away from other teams and keeping their main guy honest.

If Hamilton retired tomorrow, and they bought a Lando Norris in, or someone like that, to race alongside Bottas, then the Finn would probably become a world champion. I think he's a lot better than he's been given credit for.

Hes come 3rd and 5th while being at Mercedes, each season hes widely accepted to have had the best car over the season so I wouldnt bet on him winning a title if Hamilton wasnt there. The other thing is, and people should always remember this, winning a world title doesnt mean your necessarily a good driver.
Graeme

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2843 on: Today at 07:54:06 PM
Who has won a world title that isnt a good driver?
fucking appalled

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2844 on: Today at 07:58:38 PM
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 07:54:06 PM
Who has won a world title that isnt a good driver?

Firmino?
west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2845 on: Today at 08:02:24 PM
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 07:54:06 PM
Who has won a world title that isnt a good driver?

Jacques Villeneuve

Damon Hill
Tepid T₂O

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2846 on: Today at 08:18:11 PM
Rosberg....either.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2847 on: Today at 08:30:15 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:02:24 PM
Jacques Villeneuve


won the indycar championship, the indy 500 and the f1 world championship. I'd say he definitely had something about him even if it didn't last all that long
IanZG

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2848 on: Today at 08:43:09 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:18:11 PM
Rosberg....either.

My opinion of Rosberg improved massively after watching Bottas struggle against Hamilton. Don't think Nico was every a world class driver along the lines of Vettel or Hamilton, but he was very good, very close to Button and a level above Villeneuve in my opinion.
west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2849 on: Today at 08:46:26 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:30:15 PM
won the indycar championship, the indy 500 and the f1 world championship. I'd say he definitely had something about him even if it didn't last all that long

Was beaten by Hill and Button as his teammates, and his results were not much better then the mighty Ricardo Zonta when they were team mates. Beaten by Massa and replaced by Kubica who scored as many points in 1/3 of the season as Villeneuve did in 2/3 of the season. He had one good season in a much superior car to the rest.
Tepid T₂O

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2850 on: Today at 08:46:26 PM
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 08:43:09 PM
My opinion of Rosberg improved massively after watching Bottas struggle against Hamilton. Don't think Nico was every a world class driver along the lines of Vettel or Hamilton, but he was very good, very close to Button and a level above Villeneuve in my opinion.
He was better than his dad.. but thats not a lot.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2851 on: Today at 08:49:03 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:46:26 PM
Was beaten by Hill and Button as his teammates, and his results were not much better then the mighty Ricardo Zonta when they were team mates. Beaten by Massa and replaced by Kubica who scored as many points in 1/3 of the season as Villeneuve did in 2/3 of the season. He had one good season in a much superior car to the rest.

like I said, it didn't last very long.
west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2852 on: Today at 08:56:34 PM
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 08:43:09 PM
My opinion of Rosberg improved massively after watching Bottas struggle against Hamilton. Don't think Nico was every a world class driver along the lines of Vettel or Hamilton, but he was very good, very close to Button and a level above Villeneuve in my opinion.

He got the better of Hamilton, even if it was for only one season he stood his ground and it eventually paid off. Thats not something many can say. And even before they become dominant, Rosberg had some decent results with Mercedes and that shouldnt be down played either.
fucking appalled

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2853 on: Today at 08:57:53 PM
Yeah I dont think Villeneuve was particularly good but I dont think you can say Damon Hill wasnt a good driver
IanZG

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2854 on: Today at 08:58:59 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:46:26 PM
He was better than his dad.. but thats not a lot.

Keke was before my time so I've never watched him, was he not a great driver? I know he only won his title due to Pironi having to retire from F1 after an injury, but people talk about him like a cult figure in the sport.
bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2855 on: Today at 09:06:52 PM
Have a look at Villeneuve's pass on Schumacher at Estoril '96 and tell me that isn't good.

He's just an arsehole who wasn't interested in developing a team and decided (with Pollock) to try and rinse BAT for a few years.

west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2856 on: Today at 09:10:18 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:57:53 PM
Yeah I dont think Villeneuve was particularly good but I dont think you can say Damon Hill wasnt a good driver

He won a world championship and his team let him go, and no top team wanted him so he ended up at Arrows. But then who can forget the win with Jordan in Belgium? And while I think the rain and accidents played a massive part, you still have to be in position to take advantage and it wasnt a completely out of the blue either, Jordan and Hill had a number of good results that season building up to the win.
west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2857 on: Today at 09:16:40 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:06:52 PM
Have a look at Villeneuve's pass on Schumacher at Estoril '96 and tell me that isn't good.

He's just an arsehole who wasn't interested in developing a team and decided (with Pollock) to try and rinse BAT for a few years.



Take a look at the qualifying and race times, the Williams was about a second a lap faster then the Ferrari so overtaking wasnt going to be that hard.
dirkster

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2858 on: Today at 09:59:13 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:10:18 PM
He won a world championship and his team let him go, and no top team wanted him so he ended up at Arrows. But then who can forget the win with Jordan in Belgium? And while I think the rain and accidents played a massive part, you still have to be in position to take advantage and it wasnt a completely out of the blue either, Jordan and Hill had a number of good results that season building up to the win.
Was Ralph Schumacher under team orders to stay behind Hill at the Belgian GP win?
bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2859 on: Today at 10:01:43 PM
Hill was a good driver - you don't win 2 World titles without being pretty decent.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2860 on: Today at 10:03:05 PM
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 09:59:13 PM
Was Ralph Schumacher under team orders to stay behind Hill at the Belgian GP win?

That was Hill's idea too. He had a point to be fair.
Welshred

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2861 on: Today at 10:03:07 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:01:43 PM
Hill was a good driver - you don't win 2 World titles without being pretty decent.

He only won one right?
Tepid T₂O

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2862 on: Today at 10:05:38 PM
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 09:59:13 PM
Was Ralph Schumacher under team orders to stay behind Hill at the Belgian GP win?
He was shagging Jordan at the time ....

He deserved to.
fucking appalled

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2863 on: Today at 10:06:32 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:03:07 PM
He only won one right?

Probably counting 94 too
bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2864 on: Today at 10:10:18 PM
