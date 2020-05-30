« previous next »
The 2020 Formula 1 Thread

bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 12:03:14 PM
Too late for Lawrence Stroll to change to the correct decision?
Wild Romany Boy

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 12:04:18 PM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 11:53:10 AM
Controversial shout - but is Verstappen the Lovren of F1? Good when he's on it, but prone to brain farts and then makes more mistakes trying to make up for it?

I dislike Max intensely, but he's world class, whereas Lovren, for the most part, is a very, very good defender; I don't think Lovren would make team of the year anytime, but, with the benefit of hindsight, we can see that he was an incredible footballer at times for us and will look back on a good career. Verstappen is world champion potential at a breeze.

The problem is that here it diverges more. Lovren is actually a likeable man, Max is a knob. Lovren was hammered from all and sundry, Max is treated with kid gloves by everyone in the sport to a ridiculous degree. Lovren's ego seemed to be a way to talk himself up for the big occasion, Verstappen is dripping in what is, at the moment, arrogance.

The bottom line is, those mistakes will iron themselves out with Verstappen. Unfortunately.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 12:06:08 PM
it's a pity f1 isn't a true meritocracy because perez 100% deserves a seat for next season.
Welshred

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 12:07:07 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:06:08 PM
it's a pity f1 isn't a true meritocracy because perez 100% deserves a seat for next season.

With his sponsorship as well it's an absolute no brainer!
JLStretton

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 12:07:42 PM
 :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ congratulations Lewis
mc_red22

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 12:07:43 PM
That's nice of Martin Brundle to remind Perez after finishing 2nd that he doesn't have a drive for next year yet :lmao
Wild Romany Boy

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 12:08:53 PM
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 12:07:43 PM
That's nice of Martin Brundle to remind Perez after finishing 2nd that he doesn't have a drive for next year yet :lmao

Haha, yeah. He answered it better than the question deserved though
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 12:11:02 PM
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 12:07:43 PM
That's nice of Martin Brundle to remind Perez after finishing 2nd that he doesn't have a drive for next year yet :lmao

pointing out the absurdity of it.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 12:15:05 PM
it's good to see vettel back on a podium.
Phil M

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 12:15:26 PM
Congrats Lewis Hamilton on making history, incredible feat.

Also nice to see him joined on the podium by Vettel, stinker of a season but well driven today.
Darren G

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 12:15:40 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:11:02 PM
pointing out the absurdity of it.

Exactly.  As big a fan as I am of Seb, it's a genuine pity that it's Perez who is the driver who may not have a drive next season as a result.  From Red Bull's perspective Perez over Albon is surely a no-brainer.
Dougle

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 01:54:47 PM
Congrats to LH. Glad to see him win both the race and the Championship. I have no interest in motor racing these days but I happened to switch on the gogglebox as he won the race. His reaction in the car, before getting out to greet his team was quite moving. Seeing him so emotional reminded me of what is the elephant in the room for all these guys. I happened to be in Brasil the day Ayrton Senna was killed on the track. I was in a big outdoor market in the centre of Belo Horizonte when the news of his passing was announced over the tannoy. People just stopped still and cried. I never forgot it. The prince in his land. The man who drove for a nation. Mortal.
So, well done again LH. He's got his story and really seems to have found his voice of late. Enjoy being the King of the track.
clinical

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 01:59:45 PM
The GOAT of f1 with another top performance. Well deserved 7th title.
Cruiser

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 03:15:06 PM
Greatest of his generation.
Wild Romany Boy

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Yesterday at 04:23:40 PM
Great work Lewis. The best I've seen with my own eyes.

Watching the Channel 4 show now and just want to say that Daniel Ricciardo is so likeable it's unreal.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Today at 12:15:56 AM
That was outrageously good from Hamilton. Right up there with the best wins of his career. To come from 6th to win by 30 seconds in what (if you look at the qualifying results and how Bottas did in the race) may well have been the 5th fastest car in those conditions is something else.

Leclerc very impressive again - I think he is much closer to Verstappen than people realise in even cars. If they both end up in roughly equivalent cars over the next decade or so we could have a real fight to watch and in that fight you do wonder if it come could down to who has learnt the most from Hamilton the last couple of years in terms of how he manages races.
Darren G

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Today at 06:22:28 AM
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:15:56 AM
That was outrageously good from Hamilton. Right up there with the best wins of his career. To come from 6th to win by 30 seconds in what (if you look at the qualifying results and how Bottas did in the race) may well have been the 5th fastest car in those conditions is something else.

Leclerc very impressive again - I think he is much closer to Verstappen than people realise in even cars. If they both end up in roughly equivalent cars over the next decade or so we could have a real fight to watch and in that fight you do wonder if it come could down to who has learnt the most from Hamilton the last couple of years in terms of how he manages races.

 It's difficult to make the comparison at this point in time for obvious reasons, but I think that Charles may turn out to be just as quick as Max over the coming years. I realise that Junior Formulae results don't always translate to F1 success, but if you look at his career as a whole to date, including his time in F1, it's all been very, very impressive. 

On a personal level, Charles seems like a much nicer guy, so if it does come down to a battle between those two in coming years I know who I'll be rooting for.  The lad needs to ease up on himself a little though.  This was his radio following the slightly over-zealous attempt on the last lap which cost him third: I did a shit job. I am so sorry to the whole team, I am fucking stupid. 

As far as the race, how Bottas did (shite) was affected by damage from contact on the first lap....and by being crap.   ;D   I don't think that the Mercedes was anything like the 5th fastest car during the race itself though.  That's just my opinion mind and I'm not looking to start a debate on the subject as whichever way you slice it, that was a brilliant drive from Lewis.  I agree that it was one of his finest victories.
