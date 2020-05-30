That was outrageously good from Hamilton. Right up there with the best wins of his career. To come from 6th to win by 30 seconds in what (if you look at the qualifying results and how Bottas did in the race) may well have been the 5th fastest car in those conditions is something else.



Leclerc very impressive again - I think he is much closer to Verstappen than people realise in even cars. If they both end up in roughly equivalent cars over the next decade or so we could have a real fight to watch and in that fight you do wonder if it come could down to who has learnt the most from Hamilton the last couple of years in terms of how he manages races.



It's difficult to make the comparison at this point in time for obvious reasons, but I think that Charles may turn out to be just as quick as Max over the coming years. I realise that Junior Formulae results don't always translate to F1 success, but if you look at his career as a whole to date, including his time in F1, it's all been very, very impressive.On a personal level, Charles seems like a much nicer guy, so if it does come down to a battle between those two in coming years I know who I'll be rooting for. The lad needs to ease up on himself a little though. This was his radio following the slightly over-zealous attempt on the last lap which cost him third: I did a shit job. I am so sorry to the whole team, I am fucking stupid.As far as the race, how Bottas did (shite) was affected by damage from contact on the first lap....and by being crap.I don't think that the Mercedes was anything like the 5th fastest car during the race itself though. That's just my opinion mind and I'm not looking to start a debate on the subject as whichever way you slice it, that was a brilliant drive from Lewis. I agree that it was one of his finest victories.