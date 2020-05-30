Congrats to LH. Glad to see him win both the race and the Championship. I have no interest in motor racing these days but I happened to switch on the gogglebox as he won the race. His reaction in the car, before getting out to greet his team was quite moving. Seeing him so emotional reminded me of what is the elephant in the room for all these guys. I happened to be in Brasil the day Ayrton Senna was killed on the track. I was in a big outdoor market in the centre of Belo Horizonte when the news of his passing was announced over the tannoy. People just stopped still and cried. I never forgot it. The prince in his land. The man who drove for a nation. Mortal.

So, well done again LH. He's got his story and really seems to have found his voice of late. Enjoy being the King of the track.