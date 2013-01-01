Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Author
Topic: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 3,750
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
«
Reply #2640 on:
Yesterday
at 09:49:10 AM »
Jochen Mass claims to have talked Schumacher out of going to Williams in favour of Ferrari.
I can't help thinking that Schumacher going into a team where there's already bad blood would have prototyped Alonso's fallout with McLaren.
RedSince86
I blame Chris de Burgh
Believer
Posts: 11,925
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
«
Reply #2641 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:54 PM »
This has been recorded tonight at the track, a way to add more grip.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KMo1TgiRwTE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KMo1TgiRwTE</a>
gazzalfc
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 17,291
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
«
Reply #2642 on:
Today
at 11:48:03 AM »
Its a wet one. Could be interesting
Hamilton 20th in FP3
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
