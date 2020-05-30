« previous next »
The 2020 Formula 1 Thread

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2640 on: Today at 01:42:32 PM
Someone doesnt understand the meaning of the word ignorant.

Or thinks its a perjorative
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2641 on: Today at 01:44:13 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:28:23 PM
Of course he needs to educate himself on Saudi human rights, he said so himself when he refused to comment on it without knowing more.

So he's ignorant? As he said about Mario Andretti, somebody who is ignorant to this kind of thing needs to educate themselves. In other words don't say how great your friends say it when your asked about Saudi human rights issues before you've educated yourself. That's fair?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2642 on: Today at 01:48:24 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 01:42:32 PM
Someone doesnt understand the meaning of the word ignorant.

Or thinks its a perjorative

That's where your wrong. Lewis called people ignorant when they didn't understand. So yeah somebody doesn't understand the meaning of the word.

Also you put a r in Pejorative. Maybe learn to spell it before understanding the meaning Tepid.
Last Edit: Today at 01:53:13 PM by naYoRHa2b
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2643 on: Today at 01:51:31 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 01:48:24 PM
That's where your wrong. Lewis called people ignorant when they didn't understand. So yeah somebody doesn't understand the meaning of the word.

Also you put a j in Pejorative. Maybe learn to spell it before understanding the mean Tepid.
I put a j in pejorative because thats the way you spell the word.

Youre not your by the way.

Ignorance eh?
 
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2644 on: Today at 01:56:24 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 01:41:01 PM
Incoherent rambling nonsense

You're literally having a go at him for trying to educate people whilst saying he needs to educate himself yet you focus on him saying his friends have said its a great place rather than the actual issue. You've given two white men a pass on their comments but for no reason whatsoever you're laying into the black guy.

Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:05:49 PM

You're a mess. Fuck off.

Should be left at this to be honest
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2645 on: Today at 01:57:34 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:05:49 PM
In your own fucking words

Apparently Hamilton has no idea what happens in Saudi Arabia so he doesn't want to comment till he finds out more.


You're a mess. Fuck off.

He did comment. He said his friend's have told him it's great and that beyond that he can't comment till he finds out more. How's it great???? You'd ridicule someone on here if they posted about how great Saudi Arabia is. The defence of Hamilton on this board is something else.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2646 on: Today at 01:59:09 PM
I could care less what the drivers and teams think. Their jobs are build and drive fast cars.

We expect too much of them to be that open.

Liberty media group and the FIA need to be making the explanations. Might as well have been Bernie
