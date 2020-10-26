I know mate. Did or does Button get any shit for his jet set lifestyle or base in Monaco ? No, because it is a glamorous sport and it almost "expected" of him to be the F1 rich playboy type. I am not having a go at Button at all. I happen to like the bloke who always comes across pretty well. It's just the press in this country and sadly many people who just view Hamilton differently and apply different standards to essentially the same lifestyle. Hamilton, on occasion, hasn`t helped himself but you can say that about most sports stars.







Any of the regular posters on here know Im not a fan at all, never have been and never will be. Hes a great driver, but the best ever, not so sure but what cant be denied is that even if hes not the greatest of all time his success means he has to be in the debate. So not being a fan Ill offer an alternative opinion where I can, but somethings are very hard to ignore, like the colour of his skin. Even if like me you dont think hes the best ever, what he achieved yesterday in terms of stats if nothing else was special and deserved a bit more coverage then it has got.Button doesnt get shit for his lifestyle but then again Button doesnt tell people how we are destroying the planet and then jump into his private jet for example. Thats going to piss people off.The lack of live terrestrial racing has really hurt the sport in this country, people dont watch the sport in the numbers that they used to, and none of my friends who are my age have any interest in F1. Thats bad for Hamilton but even worse for the long term of the sport especially with the likes of Honda dropping out for example it could get even worse.There was a huge degree of inevitability in what Lewis has achieved for about the last 5 years. Not only does that contribute to the above about people not watching or being interested in the sport but when you know whose going to win and its been coming for so long dont be surprised that people arent all the fussed. Sport, any sport is about drama and unpredictable things happening, and right now F1 is very far from that. I was a huge Michael Schumacher fan, I dont think I missed a race from 1995 to probably 2002, Id either stay up all night or wake up early but I watched them all, but between 2002 and 2004 I watched a handful of races, it just got boring even when the guy I wanted to win was winning and if I felt like that, I cant imagine how people with a limited interest in the sport felt then or now but I cant imagine they would be that interested.