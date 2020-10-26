« previous next »
Quote from: Qston on October 26, 2020, 01:08:12 PM
I know mate. Did or does Button get any shit for his jet set lifestyle or base in Monaco ? No, because it is a glamorous sport and it almost "expected" of him to be the F1 rich playboy type. I am not having a go at Button at all. I happen to like the bloke who always comes across pretty well. It's just the press in this country and sadly many people who just view Hamilton differently and apply different standards to essentially the same lifestyle. Hamilton, on occasion, hasn`t helped himself but you can say that about most sports stars.



Any of the regular posters on here know Im not a fan at all, never have been and never will be. Hes a great driver, but the best ever, not so sure but what cant be denied is that even if hes not the greatest of all time his success means he has to be in the debate. So not being a fan Ill offer an alternative opinion where I can, but somethings are very hard to ignore, like the colour of his skin. Even if like me you dont think hes the best ever, what he achieved yesterday in terms of stats if nothing else was special and deserved a bit more coverage then it has got.

Button doesnt get shit for his lifestyle but then again Button doesnt tell people how we are destroying the planet and then jump into his private jet for example. Thats going to piss people off.

The lack of live terrestrial racing has really hurt the sport in this country, people dont watch the sport in the numbers that they used to, and none of my friends who are my age have any interest in F1. Thats bad for Hamilton but even worse for the long term of the sport especially with the likes of Honda dropping out for example it could get even worse.

There was a huge degree of inevitability in what Lewis has achieved for about the last 5 years. Not only does that contribute to the above about people not watching or being interested in the sport but when you know whose going to win and its been coming for so long dont be surprised that people arent all the fussed. Sport, any sport is about drama and unpredictable things happening, and right now F1 is very far from that. I was a huge Michael Schumacher fan, I dont think I missed a race from 1995 to probably 2002, Id either stay up all night or wake up early but I watched them all, but between 2002 and 2004 I watched a handful of races, it just got boring even when the guy I wanted to win was winning and if I felt like that, I cant imagine how people with a limited interest in the sport felt then or now but I cant imagine they would be that interested.
You didn't watch much in 2003?  That was one of the best championships of the past 30 years in my opinion.  Seven different race winners, a 2 points gap in the end and the championship going down to the last race.  You're a tough sell.   ;D  2002 and 2004 were massively dominated by Ferrari granted, but at least we got a year in between with a close championship fight. 
Quote from: Darren G on October 27, 2020, 04:05:20 AM
You didn't watch much in 2003?  That was one of the best championships of the past 30 years in my opinion.  Seven different race winners, a 2 points gap in the end and the championship going down to the last race.  You're a tough sell.   ;D  2002 and 2004 were massively dominated by Ferrari granted, but at least we got a year in between with a close championship fight. 

The handful of races I did watch over that period were mostly at the beginning of 2003 to be honest (even Pastor Maldonado won a race if I recall correctly) but after the dominance of 2002 I wasnt getting up at 5 in the morning to watch the Aussie GP for example as I did almost every season before.
the maldonado win was 2012!
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 27, 2020, 08:47:22 AM
the maldonado win was 2012!

 :lmao

Jesus. I mean there's having a poor memory and then there's that.
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 27, 2020, 08:47:22 AM
the maldonado win was 2012!

That was the season with 7 or something similar winners in the first 7 races right? I should at least get a point for that!
Quote from: Darren G on October 27, 2020, 08:55:28 AM
:lmao

Jesus. I mean there's having a poor memory and then there's that.

I am genuinely shocked, I was 90% sure it was the early 2000s! If I wasnt sure I would have googled it but I was that sure I didnt even bother!

Quote from: west_london_red on October 27, 2020, 09:02:06 AM
That was the season with 7 or something similar winners in the first 7 races right? I should at least get a point for that!

that one point isn't going to do you any good in this case, you've been booted out of the championship.
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 27, 2020, 09:09:56 AM
that one point isn't going to do you any good in this case, you've been booted out of the championship.

Its 1997 all over again!
Quote from: west_london_red on October 27, 2020, 09:07:07 AM
I am genuinely shocked, I was 90% sure it was the early 2000s! If I wasnt sure I would have googled it but I was that sure I didnt even bother!



Surpised that you remembered the name of a search engine.  ;D  Just kiddin' man, we've all been there.
Are you confusing it with Fisichella's mental Brazil 2003 win?
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 27, 2020, 12:50:35 PM
Are you confusing it with Fisichella's mental Brazil 2003 win?

don't.

I don't want to be reminded how long ago that was
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 27, 2020, 12:50:35 PM
Are you confusing it with Fisichella's mental Brazil 2003 win?

 Was forgetting about that myself.  So that actually makes 8 different race winners in 2003 then. 
2003, for me, instantly conjures up images of the mad priest at Silverstone and Rubens' great win afterwards.
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 27, 2020, 12:50:35 PM
Are you confusing it with Fisichella's mental Brazil 2003 win?

Id like to say I was, but that would be a lie.
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 27, 2020, 12:59:51 PM
2003, for me, instantly conjures up images of the mad priest at Silverstone and Rubens' great win afterwards.

 

 Was like something from a Borat movie that.  Head-fuckin-first into the concrete too then dragged away.  :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dpesYL9iNRs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dpesYL9iNRs</a>
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 27, 2020, 12:50:35 PM
Are you confusing it with Fisichella's mental Brazil 2003 win?

Was that the race with the Webber crash that led to the Alonso crash?  Webber's Jaguar was left with no wheels or wings on it, and Alonso came round in his Renault and hit a tyre or something and appeared quite shaken-up by it all (sitting against the concrete barrier on the outside of one of the final bends)?  Cars constantly sliding off at the final left-hander before the infield section?


Quote from: west_london_red on October 27, 2020, 01:08:16 PM
Id like to say I was, but that would be a lie.

;D
Quote from: jackh on October 27, 2020, 02:58:47 PM
Was that the race with the Webber crash that led to the Alonso crash?  Webber's Jaguar was left with no wheels or wings on it, and Alonso came round in his Renault and hit a tyre or something and appeared quite shaken-up by it all (sitting against the concrete barrier on the outside of one of the final bends)?  Cars constantly sliding off at the final left-hander before the infield section?


;D

The same. Alonso was chatting about tyres and didn't notice there was one coming at him at 160mph.
Gasly confirmed as staying at AlphaTauri next season. Looks like Albon will be without a drive.
I do like Albon but this Red Bull run has been an absolute disaster.
There's been some misfortune - he had tangles with Lewis in Brazil and I think Austria the other one, both when in very good positions - but yeah those aside he's just nowhere near close enough Max. Red Bull need someone who can push Max like Bottas pushes Lewis.
the red bull young driver programme has not really been all that great in providing them with winning drivers.

it's been pretty decent for finding talent for formula e and wec though.
Saudi Arabia is set to host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a street race in Jeddah featuring on a record 23-round draft calendar presented to teams, F1 sources said on Wednesday.


https://www.espn.co.uk/f1/story/_/id/30208799/saudi-set-f1-debut-23-race-2021-schedule
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:16:00 PM
Saudi Arabia is set to host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a street race in Jeddah featuring on a record 23-round draft calendar presented to teams, F1 sources said on Wednesday.


https://www.espn.co.uk/f1/story/_/id/30208799/saudi-set-f1-debut-23-race-2021-schedule

Quote from: bradders1011 on October 25, 2020, 02:08:31 PM
Sadly Portugal doesn't need to throw money around to distract from human rights violations, so not much chance.
the saudis seem to be willing to throw money at pretty much any sport these days so it's not surprising f1 decided to go and get some.

doesn't mean I'm in favour of it by any stretch.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 12:17:28 PM
the red bull young driver programme has not really been all that great in providing them with winning drivers.

it's been pretty decent for finding talent for formula e and wec though.

As I said on a previous page, I'm baffled by this (unless there's some behind the scenes issues with Pierre Gasly and Red Bull personnel).

Putting Gasly back in the Red Bull would appear a success story - a driver rehabilitated and an example of excellent driver-management, also demonstrating a clear path forward for Alex Albon (back at Alpha Tauri).

Max Verstappen won't be with Red Bull forever (I expect he'll replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for 2023), and - to me - planning for a Gasly-Albon partnership looks like the most sensible move as things stand.
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 03:20:07 PM
unless there's some behind the scenes issues with Pierre Gasly and Red Bull personnel

Paul Di Resta hinted at this a few weeks back on Sky. Rosberg pushed him on the issue but he wouldn't divulge. Di Resta is connected enough in F1 to suggest there's no smoke without fire and there is probably an element of truth. Fair play to Gasly though he's got his head down and has re-established himself as a very good F1 driver.
ghastly's clearly annoyed someone in RB to some extent, but I think staying at alpha tauri isn't a bad thing for him instead of being the driver version of west brom where he keeps getting promoted and relegated.

if he has another really good year, consider it.
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 27, 2020, 12:59:51 PM
2003, for me, instantly conjures up images of the mad priest at Silverstone and Rubens' great win afterwards.
i think i might have been a touch hungover watching that race and i thought i was seeing things when the priest ran down the track. i was afraid to say to the family what i saw as they would have thought i was losing it.

absolute insanity, mark webber wasnt far from hitting him i think
Extra year at Alpha Tauri and then Gasly will probably move to Renault/McLaren or Ferrari
