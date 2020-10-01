« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread

gazzalfc

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2440 on: Yesterday at 04:11:42 PM
He'll want a 7th world championship, 100+ race wins then his 8th world championship before he hangs it up. Go out as the true GOAT. Top every single F1 record.
clinical

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2441 on: Yesterday at 04:37:48 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 04:11:42 PM
He'll want a 7th world championship, 100+ race wins then his 8th world championship before he hangs it up. Go out as the true GOAT. Top every single F1 record.

You have to say at the minute that's likely by end of next year. I think he'll want to have a go in the new cars for a year or 2 as well. Then that will be it. 2 or 3 more years I reckon and then retire.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2442 on: Yesterday at 04:53:41 PM
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:37:48 PM
You have to say at the minute that's likely by end of next year. I think he'll want to have a go in the new cars for a year or 2 as well. Then that will be it. 2 or 3 more years I reckon and then retire.

I think the only way Lewis goes beyond next season is if Toto Wolff stays at Mercedes to oversee the new cars.
clinical

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2443 on: Yesterday at 05:04:03 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 04:53:41 PM
I think the only way Lewis goes beyond next season is if Toto Wolff stays at Mercedes to oversee the new cars.

I reckon he'll want to try the new cars. May not be at Mercedes. He'll want 100 wins and 8 titles though. Car 44. 4 +4 = 8.

 It's coming :D
Graeme

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2444 on: Yesterday at 06:15:11 PM
What a really good circuit
Welshred

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2445 on: Yesterday at 06:17:29 PM
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 06:15:11 PM
What a really good circuit

Would be better if they made the DRS zone shorter
west_london_red

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2446 on: Yesterday at 07:51:05 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 04:53:41 PM
I think the only way Lewis goes beyond next season is if Toto Wolff stays at Mercedes to oversee the new cars.

I dont think hell go anywhere else, too many question marks over Red Bull, and I dont think Ferrari will necessarily want a driver whose so strongly associated with a rival, and who could rock the boat with Leclerc whose the long term future of the team just to accommodate Hamilton for 1 or 2 seasons, but more likely Hamilton will want to win as much as he can and that means staying with Mercedes, he doesnt have the time on his side that Schumacher had when he want to Ferrari.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2447 on: Yesterday at 08:32:56 PM
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:51:05 PM
I dont think hell go anywhere else, too many question marks over Red Bull, and I dont think Ferrari will necessarily want a driver whose so strongly associated with a rival, and who could rock the boat with Leclerc whose the long term future of the team just to accommodate Hamilton for 1 or 2 seasons, but more likely Hamilton will want to win as much as he can and that means staying with Mercedes, he doesnt have the time on his side that Schumacher had when he want to Ferrari.

Oh I dont see him driving at all once he leaves Mercedes. He'll retire as soon as he gets his 8th title. Go beyond Schumacher and go out unrivaled. This season (which is about as in the bag as one can be) and next season then that will cement his GOAT status
Hellrazor

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2448 on: Yesterday at 08:38:41 PM
Gotta tip my hat to Lewis. Win number 92. Crushed it
clinical

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2449 on: Today at 09:00:17 AM
Will be a sad day for both Hamilton fans and haters when he retires. Always think F1 is more enjoyable when you want one driver to win and another to lose. Was the case for me in last couple years with Vettel and Hamilton. But starting to like Vettel now and miss him being at the front.
Slick_Beef

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2450 on: Today at 09:24:56 AM
Finally went to an F1 race, that's one thing off the bucket list. It was a great experience,  my only complaint was that it's not possible to explore at all  (i guess this is common these days but I used to love getting a GA ticket and exploring at less prestigious events at other circuits). Anyway, I'm proud that Portugal managed to put on a successful GP, even if I probably have corona now. I don't expect F1 to return again but it's a shame because it has a lot of character by the standards of modern circuits.

Great achievement by Hamilton but Mercedes dominance continues to be detrimental to the sport for me,  in the same way I was fed up watching Ferrari in the early 2000s. The first few laps where wild but the way they just speed off and lap damn near everyone is depressing. What I wouldn't give for a proper fight like Hakkinen/ Villeneuve/ Alonso vs Schuey. 
clinical

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2451 on: Today at 09:33:14 AM
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 09:24:56 AM
Finally went to an F1 race, that's one thing off the bucket list. It was a great experience,  my only complaint Was that it's not possible to explore at all  (i guess this is common these days but I used to love getting a GA ticket and exploring at less prestigious events). Anyway, I'm proud that Portugal managed to put on a successful GP, even if I probably have corona now. I don't expect F1 to return again but it's a shame because it has a lot of character by the standards of modern circuits.

Great achievement by Hamilton but Mercedes dominance continues to be detrimental to the sport for me,  in the same way I was fed up watching Ferrari in the early 2000s. The first few laps where wild but the way they just speed off and lap damn near everyone is depressing. What I wouldn't give for a proper fight like Hakkinen/ Villeneuve/ Alonso vs Schuey.

When the best driver is in the best car it's difficult.
Qston

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2452 on: Today at 10:02:31 AM
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 09:24:56 AM
Finally went to an F1 race, that's one thing off the bucket list. It was a great experience,  my only complaint was that it's not possible to explore at all  (i guess this is common these days but I used to love getting a GA ticket and exploring at less prestigious events at other circuits). Anyway, I'm proud that Portugal managed to put on a successful GP, even if I probably have corona now. I don't expect F1 to return again but it's a shame because it has a lot of character by the standards of modern circuits.

Great achievement by Hamilton but Mercedes dominance continues to be detrimental to the sport for me,  in the same way I was fed up watching Ferrari in the early 2000s. The first few laps where wild but the way they just speed off and lap damn near everyone is depressing. What I wouldn't give for a proper fight like Hakkinen/ Villeneuve/ Alonso vs Schuey.

I think that everytime a car/driver combination dominates the same debate rises to the surface. It has been like this pretty much since F1 started. There have been iterations of Ferrari, Lotus, McLaren, Williams, Red Bull and Mercedes that have all done it. Yes, there is perhaps not quite the level of competition right at the front that there has been for the past few seasons (when Hamilton still won) but it is nothing particularly new. Perhaps there is a conflating of the lack of real personalities in the sport, or great rivalries, with the actual machinery.
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2453 on: Today at 10:09:19 AM
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 09:24:56 AM
Finally went to an F1 race, that's one thing off the bucket list. It was a great experience,  my only complaint was that it's not possible to explore at all  (i guess this is common these days but I used to love getting a GA ticket and exploring at less prestigious events at other circuits). Anyway, I'm proud that Portugal managed to put on a successful GP, even if I probably have corona now. I don't expect F1 to return again but it's a shame because it has a lot of character by the standards of modern circuits.

Great achievement by Hamilton but Mercedes dominance continues to be detrimental to the sport for me,  in the same way I was fed up watching Ferrari in the early 2000s. The first few laps where wild but the way they just speed off and lap damn near everyone is depressing. What I wouldn't give for a proper fight like Hakkinen/ Villeneuve/ Alonso vs Schuey.

Glad you enjoyed it. Ultimately in terms of competitiveness nothing has been done to slow down Mercedes unlike Ferrari, unlike Red Bull. The hybrid era was manufactured to benefit Mercedes and the subsequent engine freezes and token systems. When your constantly halting development how do you catch up to somebody that was developing the technology years before anyone else? You can't. You saw how long it took Honda and Renault to get up to speed and they still aren't there, every time they make a stride there's a suspension on development. This is exactly why Toto Wolff didn't get to be head of F1 and why Mercedes and Hamilton are non committal for the future. As soon as they have competition they'll leave the sport which everyone is aware of, it's the elephant in the room.
fucking appalled

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2454 on: Today at 10:17:56 AM
Qston

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2455 on: Today at 10:50:16 AM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:17:56 AM


I wonder if the press will go to town as and when he wins number 7 ?  Yes, there is some coverage today of him becoming the most successful race winner of all time, but I can`t get rid of this niggling feeling that other british drivers would have got much more coverage. Maybe it is because the sport just does`t have the coverage it did when it was free to air ? I just find it frustrating that the achievement isn`t heralded a little more. Britain has a sportsman at the absolute pinnacle of a worldwide sport who has just become the most successful of all time
Dull Tools

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2456 on: Today at 11:26:13 AM
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:50:16 AM
I wonder if the press will go to town as and when he wins number 7 ?  Yes, there is some coverage today of him becoming the most successful race winner of all time, but I can`t get rid of this niggling feeling that other british drivers would have got much more coverage. Maybe it is because the sport just does`t have the coverage it did when it was free to air ? I just find it frustrating that the achievement isn`t heralded a little more. Britain has a sportsman at the absolute pinnacle of a worldwide sport who has just become the most successful of all time
I agree. There is a massive difference even with the coverage someone like Federer would get.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2457 on: Today at 11:37:24 AM
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:50:16 AM
I wonder if the press will go to town as and when he wins number 7 ?  Yes, there is some coverage today of him becoming the most successful race winner of all time, but I can`t get rid of this niggling feeling that other british drivers would have got much more coverage. Maybe it is because the sport just does`t have the coverage it did when it was free to air ? I just find it frustrating that the achievement isn`t heralded a little more. Britain has a sportsman at the absolute pinnacle of a worldwide sport who has just become the most successful of all time


everyone knows what the reason is.
Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2458 on: Today at 11:45:24 AM
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:26:13 AM
I agree. There is a massive difference even with the coverage someone like Federer would get.
If Federer won the F1 drivers championship it would be the greatest sporting achievement of all time, and deserve all the coverage it gets  ;D
gazzalfc

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2459 on: Today at 11:47:29 AM
F1 just doesn't have the mass appeal in the UK (or globally) as other sports.

You will never see a country come to a standstill, pubs packed or the hopes of a nation riding on F1.

Football, rugby, cricket, Olympics (para and winter), Boxing would all probably be classed higher.

F1 probably sits in the realms of darts and snooker as a mass appeal sport.

Thats not to undervalue Lewis Hamiltons achievements. Records dont lie. Regardless of the era.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2460 on: Today at 12:13:29 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:47:29 AM


F1 probably sits in the realms of darts and snooker as a mass appeal sport.



I actually enjoy both of those but I'm not having that in the slightest. its worldwide viewing figures probably dwarf both of them, though the snooker figures may be skewed by its following within china.
Qston

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2461 on: Today at 12:24:12 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:47:29 AM
F1 just doesn't have the mass appeal in the UK (or globally) as other sports.

You will never see a country come to a standstill, pubs packed or the hopes of a nation riding on F1.

Football, rugby, cricket, Olympics (para and winter), Boxing would all probably be classed higher.

F1 probably sits in the realms of darts and snooker as a mass appeal sport.

Thats not to undervalue Lewis Hamiltons achievements. Records dont lie. Regardless of the era.

Not sure I agree with you there mate

https://www.totalsportek.com/most-popular-sports/

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.f1-broadcast-to-1-9-billion-fans-in-2019.4IeYkWSoexxSIeJyuTrk22.html#:~:text=For%20the%20third%20year%20in,of%209%25%20compared%20to%202018.

F1 was probably at its most widely watched specifically in this country in the 70's and 80's when it was free to air and is not the sort of 'event' sport where it brings a country to a standstill. It does however remain a sport with a huge worldwide following. Hamilton is, I suspect, one of the most widely recognised sportsman in the world, yet in this country there is nothing more than a shrug of the shoulders when he is shattering records.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2462 on: Today at 12:31:59 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:13:29 PM
I actually enjoy both of those but I'm not having that in the slightest. its worldwide viewing figures probably dwarf both of them, though the snooker figures may be skewed by its following within china.

I'm coming more from a UK audience appeal and how celebrated a sporting achievement in that sport has here.

You could say Ronnie O'Sullivan and people instantly say Snooker or Phil Taylor and say Darts. Both considered to have reached the pinnacle of their sports. Both incredible to watch and have dominated for a significate period of time. But there is no rush to give either much attention outside of the sport unless they say something controversial in the press.

I'm not undervaluing any of their sporting achievements or their ability in any way. But you are not going to see anyone call for a knighthood, MBE, OBE etc for any of them. Neither of them has any sort of mass appeal outside their core audience.

The best any of them could hope for is making the list for BBC Sports personality of the year.
fucking appalled

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2463 on: Today at 12:32:09 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:47:29 AM
F1 just doesn't have the mass appeal in the UK (or globally) as other sports.

You will never see a country come to a standstill, pubs packed or the hopes of a nation riding on F1.

Football, rugby, cricket, Olympics (para and winter), Boxing would all probably be classed higher.

F1 probably sits in the realms of darts and snooker as a mass appeal sport.

Thats not to undervalue Lewis Hamiltons achievements. Records dont lie. Regardless of the era.

Sorry but thats absolutely laughable
Skeeve

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2464 on: Today at 12:34:43 PM
I think you are underestimating F1, even in the UK, to put it down at that sort of level, it is more mainstream than either of those sports despite the diminished coverage due to Sky owning the rights.
clinical

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2465 on: Today at 12:45:22 PM
If it was Button breaking these records would be very different reaction.
Tepid T₂O

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2466 on: Today at 12:46:00 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:45:22 PM
If it was Button breaking these records would be very different reaction.
Yeah, shock. ;D
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2467 on: Today at 12:50:21 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:31:59 PM
I'm coming more from a UK audience appeal and how celebrated a sporting achievement in that sport has here.

You could say Ronnie O'Sullivan and people instantly say Snooker or Phil Taylor and say Darts. Both considered to have reached the pinnacle of their sports. Both incredible to watch and have dominated for a significate period of time. But there is no rush to give either much attention outside of the sport unless they say something controversial in the press.

I'm not undervaluing any of their sporting achievements or their ability in any way. But you are not going to see anyone call for a knighthood, MBE, OBE etc for any of them. Neither of them has any sort of mass appeal outside their core audience.

The best any of them could hope for is making the list for BBC Sports personality of the year.

funny you should mention that.......

https://www.thefreelibrary.com/GROPE+SHAME+DARTS+ACE+STRIPPED+OF+MBE%3B+Taylor%27s+anguish+at+honours...-a081369229
IanZG

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2468 on: Today at 01:02:17 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:34:43 PM
I think you are underestimating F1, even in the UK, to put it down at that sort of level, it is more mainstream than either of those sports despite the diminished coverage due to Sky owning the rights.

It's definitely still way above the other sports mentioned, but it's popularity is going down. I can't speak for the UK, but personally almost everyone I know who was a fan has either stopped watching, or in a few cases is still watching very casually. I kind of don't blame them, since 2010 it's been a period of Red Bull dominance, followed by a period of even greater Mercedes dominance. Not that I'm blaming them, it's the others who have screwed it up by not being competitive ;D
gazzalfc

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2469 on: Today at 01:02:23 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:50:21 PM
funny you should mention that.......

https://www.thefreelibrary.com/GROPE+SHAME+DARTS+ACE+STRIPPED+OF+MBE%3B+Taylor%27s+anguish+at+honours...-a081369229

And if you follow my post history in the darts thread I have said many times

Quote from: gazzalfc on January  1, 2018, 10:00:12 PM
Ha. Fuck off you fucking child abandoning, disrespectful, classless little sex pest. Disappear into obscurity and allow proper sportsmen take darts to the next level

Same way I call out Ronnie O'Sullian whenever he walks out of matches half way through and refuses to pot a 147 because the prize is too low.

Is it because Lewis Hamilton is a black sportsman in England? Yes.

Is it because F1 also isn't all that popular as a mainstream sport in the UK right now? Yes as well
Qston

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2470 on: Today at 01:08:12 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:45:22 PM
If it was Button breaking these records would be very different reaction.

I know mate. Did or does Button get any shit for his jet set lifestyle or base in Monaco ? No, because it is a glamorous sport and it almost "expected" of him to be the F1 rich playboy type. I am not having a go at Button at all. I happen to like the bloke who always comes across pretty well. It's just the press in this country and sadly many people who just view Hamilton differently and apply different standards to essentially the same lifestyle. Hamilton, on occasion, hasn`t helped himself but you can say that about most sports stars.

b_joseph

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2471 on: Today at 02:12:55 PM
The first couple of laps were some of the best opening lap drama I've ever seen...without the need for a safety car. At one point, it looked as if a few of them had car troubles.

Its rare that lewis makes a point of battering Bottas but yesterday was clearly one of those days when he just felt like giving him a slap. Awesome career, performance and hopefully so many more years to come.


As for appreciation. I think he is one of those people who will be appreciated when he steps away...''Ah, remember when lewis hamilton...''. I feel sorry for those people.
Its almost like the real madrid fans who havent been able to enjoy Messi.
Beav

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2472 on: Today at 02:27:41 PM
I honestly dont think hes that bothered about the statistics or beating Schumachers record or anything, he loves the winning and enjoys racing and he will probably do it until he feels he isnt able to do perform at his best. The only achievements he ever seemed really interested in was Senna's, and he left those markers behind years ago.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2473 on: Today at 03:08:57 PM
Welshred

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2474 on: Today at 03:13:17 PM
Saying the two cars are identical is nonsense because that suggests that Leclerc is a far better driver than Vettel, which he isn't.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2475 on: Today at 03:19:01 PM
I doubt we'll ever know, but you can see why vettel would think that way.
