Finally went to an F1 race, that's one thing off the bucket list. It was a great experience, my only complaint was that it's not possible to explore at all (i guess this is common these days but I used to love getting a GA ticket and exploring at less prestigious events at other circuits). Anyway, I'm proud that Portugal managed to put on a successful GP, even if I probably have corona now. I don't expect F1 to return again but it's a shame because it has a lot of character by the standards of modern circuits.



Great achievement by Hamilton but Mercedes dominance continues to be detrimental to the sport for me, in the same way I was fed up watching Ferrari in the early 2000s. The first few laps where wild but the way they just speed off and lap damn near everyone is depressing. What I wouldn't give for a proper fight like Hakkinen/ Villeneuve/ Alonso vs Schuey.