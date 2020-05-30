« previous next »
The 2020 Formula 1 Thread

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2400 on: Today at 01:52:25 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:49:54 PM
4 seconds

Seems like Bottas hasn't pitted is it's raining on one part of the circuit but dry on most of the rest of the circuit
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2401 on: Today at 01:52:30 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:49:54 PM
4 seconds

They have to try something, just copying Hamiltons strategy isnt going to get him ahead assuming thats what he actually wants to do!
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2402 on: Today at 01:53:14 PM
Well it's 7 seconds and climbing now so I think his race for the win is done
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2403 on: Today at 01:54:30 PM
Hamilton still banging out fastest laps on those tyres too
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2404 on: Today at 01:55:30 PM
Stroll with another 5 second penalty for 'exceeding track limits'
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2405 on: Today at 01:56:29 PM
Bottas needs to look behind him too because Leclerc and Verstappen are closing in on him too
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2406 on: Today at 01:56:39 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:55:30 PM
Stroll with another 5 second penalty for 'exceeding track limits'

In layman's terms, he's been cutting corners.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2407 on: Today at 02:00:39 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:56:29 PM
Bottas needs to look behind him too because Leclerc and Verstappen are closing in on him too

Leclerc is 18 seconds behind and hasnt pitted, Verstappen might be in play but I dont think Leclerc will be.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2408 on: Today at 02:01:29 PM
Wow, great racing from Ocon and Perez!
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2409 on: Today at 02:02:24 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:01:29 PM
Wow, great racing from Ocon and Perez!

Reminiscent of Mansell & Senna wheel to wheel in Barcelona that time.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2410 on: Today at 02:03:03 PM
Really enjoying this race, would love to see it part of the calendar full time!
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2411 on: Today at 02:06:21 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:03:03 PM
Really enjoying this race, would love to see it part of the calendar full time!

Yep it's a new circuit built in 2008, had some great racing, last time the F1 Portuguese Grand Prix was held was 1996.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2412 on: Today at 02:07:14 PM
Albon really struggling to be that number 2 driver at Red Bull
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2413 on: Today at 02:08:31 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:03:03 PM
Really enjoying this race, would love to see it part of the calendar full time!

Sadly Portugal doesn't need to throw money around to distract from human rights violations, so not much chance.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2414 on: Today at 02:10:15 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:07:14 PM
Albon really struggling to be that number 2 driver at Red Bull


Gasley is ahead of him, thats going to be pretty damning
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2415 on: Today at 02:11:08 PM
Bottas is not going to like those hards going on with him wanting the softs
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2416 on: Today at 02:11:13 PM
Bottas asks for Softs, gets given Hards.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2417 on: Today at 02:17:00 PM
Perez driving around with a big sign saying "Hire me, I'm really good!" today.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2418 on: Today at 02:19:44 PM
Bottas gets a fastest lap so far
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2419 on: Today at 02:20:40 PM
Red Bull with another sub 2 second pit stop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2420 on: Today at 02:26:10 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:17:00 PM
Perez driving around with a big sign saying "Hire me, I'm really good!" today.

His agent should be stalking Christian Horner at each race
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2421 on: Today at 02:26:25 PM
Seems like turn 1 is catching a few out, Albon on a warning for exceeding track limits.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2422 on: Today at 02:26:30 PM
They can't keep Albon next year if they want to challenge the Mercs for more regular podiums.  No better than the pair losing their position at Haas and much worse than Perez, Russell and Hulkenberg.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2423 on: Today at 02:38:49 PM
Hamilton has cramp then pulls out a fastest lap, light rain coming down.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2424 on: Today at 02:40:33 PM
Hamilton is incredible. Hate him or not you simply can't deny it. It's like Everton fans blaming VAR on us winning league last season if you say he isn't and it's the car.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2425 on: Today at 02:40:42 PM
Gasly and Perez getting punchy. Could be a great final lap
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2426 on: Today at 02:42:53 PM
I've a feeling Perez might get a slap on the wrist for that.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2427 on: Today at 02:43:03 PM
Here comes history
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2428 on: Today at 02:43:31 PM
Just incredible
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2429 on: Today at 02:44:19 PM
Did Gasly just about have his right wheel over the white line on that overtake on Perez?
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2430 on: Today at 02:44:36 PM
Absolutely incredible, 92 wins! Congrats Lewis, enjoy it!
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2431 on: Today at 02:45:39 PM
Remarkable. Total domination as well. Well done Lewis
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2432 on: Today at 02:45:58 PM
Incredible drive again by Leclerc
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2433 on: Today at 02:46:26 PM
What an incredible driver :thumbup
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2434 on: Today at 02:48:07 PM
Well in Lewis. Tidy race too, great track.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2435 on: Today at 02:48:18 PM
A crushing victory ....

And just an incredible record to break
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #2436 on: Today at 02:50:42 PM
Damn, Kimi's first lap is absolutely amazing to watch.

https://twitter.com/Kokefin/status/1320354350120734723
