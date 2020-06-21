« previous next »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 03:14:34 PM
Should Russell be given a chance at Merc? (Or Red Bull?)

I think he probably needs to work his way up. Hes a decent qualifier but lets not forget hes not got a single point in his career yet.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:17:46 PM
I think he probably needs to work his way up. Hes a decent qualifier but lets not forget hes not got a single point in his career yet.

How much is that down to car though? He's had some decent races this year, only for a shit car to let him down. Maybe Norris to Merc and Russell to McLaren?
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Mercedes could lock out the front row on medium tyres
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:16:44 PM
Ferrari must fucking hate those soft tyres if they'd prefer to have vettel out in q2.

They probably thought that he still wouldn't make top 10 even with the softs, so no point even trying them, it does also seem like some of the other teams think the mediums are quicker.
Does it when it matters
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Leclerc 4th with a GP2 engine. Great.
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:30:18 PM
They probably thought that he still wouldn't make top 10 even with the softs, so no point even trying them, it does also seem like some of the other teams think the mediums are quicker.

Good vote of confidence that.




97 pole positions is bloody ridiculous.
So embarrassing for Vettel at this point, surely its better even sticking the reserve driver in there. That Ferrari should still be up there with the McLarens/Racing Points/Renaults like LeClerc is sometimes doing
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:34:49 PM
Good vote of confidence that.


He did need to make up almost half a second on a slowing track with tyres that weren't necessarily much (if any) faster so he could have easily ended up stuck with the softs and only gaining a few places.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:37:55 PM
So embarrassing for Vettel at this point, surely its better even sticking the reserve driver in there. That Ferrari should still be up there with the McLarens/Racing Points/Renaults like LeClerc is sometimes doing

I like vettel but there's pretty much no point in him these days.

Looking forward to seeing how he gets on next season, but he's laughably bad at the moment. Probably the worst performing driver on the grid.
Russell having to spend a year on the sidelines because of politics would be an international crime.

The Mercs running and hiding tomorrow it is then, Formula 1.5 looks interesting though.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:40:52 PM
I like vettel but there's pretty much no point in him these days.

Looking forward to seeing how he gets on next season, but he's laughably bad at the moment. Probably the worst performing driver on the grid.

Does anyone know who their reserve driver is, would it be somebody who'd benefit from the time in the car, assuming they wouldn't want to spend more money on top of what they'd have to pay Vettel to bring in somebody like Hulkenberg?
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:57:14 PM
Does anyone know who their reserve driver is, would it be somebody who'd benefit from the time in the car, assuming they wouldn't want to spend more money on top of what they'd have to pay Vettel to bring in somebody like Hulkenberg?

Giovinazzi is the reserve driver. There's no point changing anything now. Just let Sebastian see out the season.
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:34:49 PM
Good vote of confidence that.




97 pole positions is bloody ridiculous.

The mediums were Seb's choice and he ended up not being able to get any heat onto them, so his own fault, not Ferrari's. No excuses though, I agree that his performances are shit. I hope like hell he rediscovers some form next year and that the Aston team principle is correct and that we'll see "the real Seb" but I'm really srtuggling to see where that kind of turnaround is coming from. All that aside, absolutely brilliant quali from Charles. Think that Max could still be a threat for the race and that a Merc win is possibly not quite the foregone conclusion some think.
