Should Russell be given a chance at Merc? (Or Red Bull?)
I think he probably needs to work his way up. Hes a decent qualifier but lets not forget hes not got a single point in his career yet.
Ferrari must fucking hate those soft tyres if they'd prefer to have vettel out in q2.
They probably thought that he still wouldn't make top 10 even with the softs, so no point even trying them, it does also seem like some of the other teams think the mediums are quicker.
Good vote of confidence that.
So embarrassing for Vettel at this point, surely its better even sticking the reserve driver in there. That Ferrari should still be up there with the McLarens/Racing Points/Renaults like LeClerc is sometimes doing
I like vettel but there's pretty much no point in him these days. Looking forward to seeing how he gets on next season, but he's laughably bad at the moment. Probably the worst performing driver on the grid.
Does anyone know who their reserve driver is, would it be somebody who'd benefit from the time in the car, assuming they wouldn't want to spend more money on top of what they'd have to pay Vettel to bring in somebody like Hulkenberg?
