« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread  (Read 63978 times)

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2320 on: October 13, 2020, 08:25:19 PM »
Apparently Hulkenberg is in the conversation to take Albon's seat, and was nearly in for the last GP as Albon had an inconclusive test originally...
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,520
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2321 on: October 14, 2020, 09:51:12 AM »
How many podiums did Hulkenberg get when him and Perez were in the same team?

Perez is younger, better and would bring in more money. I think they both should have a seat next year but the fact Checo gets overlooked constantly genuinely baffles me.
Logged
YNWA

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2322 on: October 14, 2020, 10:40:31 AM »
By fans of the sport do you mean (reputation-wise), or by teams?

I'm not really sure where many previous opportunity could have been for a significant step up - perhaps only Bottas' move to Mercedes (a driver within the Mercedes stable already) and Hulkenberg's move to Renault (wonder if funding/sponsorship/salary was a factor here, albeit in a back-to-front way!).

This current situation - him losing his seat due to the unusual circumstances of the availability of a four-time World Champion and the team owner's son being in the other seat - feels like the only time he's really been dealt a shit hand (unless you count him losing his McLaren drive?).

Feel like I've asked "when?" and listed four examples myself there ;D
Logged

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,520
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2323 on: October 14, 2020, 01:29:21 PM »
Probably not as many as i'm imagining to be fair, I mean teams in general. He's a pretty safe bet.

Well done Lewis btw can only echo what many have said, amazes me that 91 has been matched. Years of watching Schumacher didn't think anyone could dominate the way he did
Logged
YNWA

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2324 on: October 15, 2020, 01:43:00 PM »
Probably the best piece Top Gear ever did.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9U_K76vPGYo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9U_K76vPGYo</a>
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,639
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2325 on: October 15, 2020, 03:11:08 PM »
They were actually really good with those more thoughtful pieces, the Jim Clark one was also really good too. (think that one was on grand tour rather than top gear)
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 09:32:47 AM »
grosjean and magnussen both going in the bin next season. no real surprise there.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,685
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 09:35:27 AM »
Perez to Haas then. Maybe Hulkenberg too?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 09:46:04 AM »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 09:35:27 AM
Perez to Haas then. Maybe Hulkenberg too?

Should be checo + 1. Maybe a ferrari youngster unless they're happy using alfa for that.
Logged

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,025
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 10:16:20 AM »
doubts this morning over whether russell will stay with williams

i think he deserves not only to stay in f1 but also an improved team

alfa romeo or haas would be good for him but mercedes mightnt allow it

both haas drivers might struggle to get a drive with hulkenberg and perez knocking about
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2330 on: Yesterday at 01:20:44 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 09:32:47 AM
grosjean and magnussen both going in the bin next season. no real surprise there.

A little surprised their parting ways with both of them, but it always looked unlikely that both would stay.

Wouldn't say I "feel sorry" for Romain Grosjean at what appears to be the drawing to a close of a reasonably long (he'll finish with 180-odd races over 12 years) Formula One career, but I think a few high-profile incidents have really undermined his reputation - he's shown some real class at times and wouldn't have stayed so long at just two teams if he wasn't held in high regard by them.  Was a bit unlucky that the Lotus project started to fall apart just as it was starting to look decent (when he was there with Kimi), and that the Haas project just hasn't delivered on its ambitions.


Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 10:16:20 AM
doubts this morning over whether russell will stay with williams

i think he deserves not only to stay in f1 but also an improved team

alfa romeo or haas would be good for him but mercedes mightnt allow it

both haas drivers might struggle to get a drive with hulkenberg and perez knocking about

A Russell decision or a Williams one?

If it's his decision, I'm not particularly surprised.  Why bother with another year of giving his teammate a kicking but ultimately only cruising round near the bottom of the running order?  His Formula One reputation is in good health and I'd expect that a Mercedes drive is his once the Hamilton-Bottas period is over (perhaps after Hamilton takes the record he moves on to a new challenge?).  Russell might as well go and compete to win another series and plan to return in a top seat (perhaps alongside Verstappen at Mercedes?) for 2022.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,096
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2331 on: Yesterday at 01:37:04 PM »
Wouldn't write off Mick Schumacher making the move from F2 to F1 either.
Logged

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 01:41:11 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 01:37:04 PM
Wouldn't write off Mick Schumacher making the move from F2 to F1 either.

Thought it was rumoured he was going to be at Alfa with Kimi next year?
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2333 on: Yesterday at 01:41:19 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 01:37:04 PM
Wouldn't write off Mick Schumacher making the move from F2 to F1 either.

Him and Perez I reckon.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,493
  • JFT96
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2334 on: Yesterday at 01:42:08 PM »
BBC think Haas are going for at least one pay driver and have touted Nikita Mazepin as the one. Thought Perez was a pay driver as well?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/54643160
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2335 on: Yesterday at 01:55:19 PM »
Mercedes - Hamilton/Bottas
Red Bull - Verstappen/Albon(?)
Ferrari - Leclerc/Sainz
McLaren - Ricciardo/Norris
Alpine - Alonso/Ocon
Alfa - Raikkonen(?)/Schumacher(?)
Haas - Perez(?)/Mazepin(?)
Williams - Russell(?)/(?)
Aston Martin - Vettel/Stroll
Alpha Tauri - Gasly/Kyvat(?)

So potentially 6 available seats at Haas/Williams/Alfa and maybe the second Red Bull/Alpha?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:57:20 PM by Mr Mingebag Squid »
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2336 on: Yesterday at 02:23:00 PM »
FFS.  Just back from the shop and now I fancy a Battenberg  >:(
Logged

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,991
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2337 on: Yesterday at 02:42:12 PM »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:23:00 PM
FFS.  Just back from the shop and now I fancy a Battenberg  >:(
;D
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 12:44:31 PM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 01:55:19 PM
Mercedes - Hamilton/Bottas
Red Bull - Verstappen/Albon(?)
Ferrari - Leclerc/Sainz
McLaren - Ricciardo/Norris
Alpine - Alonso/Ocon
Alfa - Raikkonen(?)/Schumacher(?)
Haas - Perez(?)/Mazepin(?)
Williams - Russell(?)/(?)
Aston Martin - Vettel/Stroll
Alpha Tauri - Gasly/Kyvat(?)

So potentially 6 available seats at Haas/Williams/Alfa and maybe the second Red Bull/Alpha?

This morning's rumours (discussed by the Sky F1 commentary team) suggest the following:

Alfa Romeo: Kimi Raikkonen & Antonio Giovinazzi (as is)
Haas F1: Mick Schumacher & Nikita Mazepin (all change)
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 01:15:39 PM »
Did I hear someone (di resta?) saying something about it being good to have the same drivers in 22 as 21 because of the reg changes? I was doing other things and not paying attention.

I'd have thought that the reg changes are so substantial that any experience collated in 21 is going to be largely redundant in 22 so can't see the issue with having different drivers.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 02:05:38 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:15:39 PM
Did I hear someone (di resta?) saying something about it being good to have the same drivers in 22 as 21 because of the reg changes? I was doing other things and not paying attention.

I'd have thought that the reg changes are so substantial that any experience collated in 21 is going to be largely redundant in 22 so can't see the issue with having different drivers.

I was only half watching but was it whilst they were talking to Fred Vasseur, and it was a comment in relation to Kimi's age?

Gunther Steiner made reference to it a few weeks ago too (perhaps Spa/Monza) - basically saying that over & above most other considerations, continuity between 2021-22 was the key.

I suppose there's an element of benchmarking between the driver & car that only continuity can provide - in Leclerc & Verstappen's hands, the Ferrari & Red Bull respectively look considerably better than in the hands of Vettel & Albon.  Better to know where you stand with the drivers when the car has fundamentally changed, rather than it all be a bit blind.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 04:27:07 PM »
Gasly unsurprisingly keen to jump out of that BBQ'd Alpha Tauri a short while ago...!

Second red flag at the moment, after the collision between Verstappen and Stroll.  Not sure where I'd place the blame myself - Davidson seems to see it as 50-50, PdR is putting it on Stroll, and Szafnauer is fuming with Verstappen.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,622
  • feck off
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 04:34:42 PM »
I'm not sure either of them come out of that incident with much credit.

decent undulations on this circuit. Looks like fun.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 04:38:36 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 04:34:42 PM
I'm not sure either of them come out of that incident with much credit.

decent undulations on this circuit. Looks like fun.

Seems like a mix of Spain and Brazil to me, whilst feeling like it's almost on exactly the same patch of land as Mugello (the downhill right-handers look & feel like the same turn!).
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,685
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 04:41:15 PM »
Anyone know what the lap times were of the two drivers in the laps leading upto that, if Stroll was on long runs and Max was on quali sims or vice-versa then that plays into who should be getting out of it - Ill assume they hadnt been wheel to wheel for several laps!
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 04:47:05 PM »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:41:15 PM
Anyone know what the lap times were of the two drivers in the laps leading upto that, if Stroll was on long runs and Max was on quali sims or vice-versa then that plays into who should be getting out of it - Ill assume they hadnt been wheel to wheel for several laps!

It sounds as though Stroll was doing a pair of hot laps, which is slightly unusual I suppose.

Max locked-up on his warm-up lap, which is how Stroll ended up ahead of him.  Looked like the Honda engine didn't have enough power to finish the move (DRS for both) after pulling out of the slipstream, and he was off-line in the middle of the circuit (and quite possibly in Stroll's blind-spot towards the end of the straight).

Horner suggesting that Verstappen was expecting a tow, thinking that Stroll was ending his run.  Which makes sense because Verstappen raised his hand halfway up the straight as though to say 'WTF?', expecting Stroll to back out.  But there was plenty of distance covered after that - Max should have read the situation.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 04:48:38 PM »
"Good job you're not a steward", says Horner to Herbert.  He really is a bit of a prick isn't he...
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,811
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 06:08:35 PM »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 04:48:38 PM
"Good job you're not a steward", says Horner to Herbert.  He really is a bit of a prick isn't he...
No. Hes a massive prick.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,096
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 06:39:12 PM »
Considering that there is a real chance Red Bull walks away from F1 if they can't find an engine supplier, Max is not exactly endearing himself to possible future employers.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,328
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 07:28:38 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:39:12 PM
Considering that there is a real chance Red Bull walks away from F1 if they can't find an engine supplier, Max is not exactly endearing himself to possible future employers.

I'm pretty sure that - all other considerations aside (seat availability, contracts, wages, etc) - bygones would be bygones pretty damn quickly, with every single team on the grid, if Max Verstappen were to become available...!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 