grosjean and magnussen both going in the bin next season. no real surprise there.



doubts this morning over whether russell will stay with williams



i think he deserves not only to stay in f1 but also an improved team



alfa romeo or haas would be good for him but mercedes mightnt allow it



both haas drivers might struggle to get a drive with hulkenberg and perez knocking about



A little surprised their parting ways with both of them, but it always looked unlikely that both would stay.Wouldn't say I "feel sorry" for Romain Grosjean at what appears to be the drawing to a close of a reasonably long (he'll finish with 180-odd races over 12 years) Formula One career, but I think a few high-profile incidents have really undermined his reputation - he's shown some real class at times and wouldn't have stayed so long at just two teams if he wasn't held in high regard by them. Was a bit unlucky that the Lotus project started to fall apart just as it was starting to look decent (when he was there with Kimi), and that the Haas project just hasn't delivered on its ambitions.A Russell decision or a Williams one?If it's his decision, I'm not particularly surprised. Why bother with another year of giving his teammate a kicking but ultimately only cruising round near the bottom of the running order? His Formula One reputation is in good health and I'd expect that a Mercedes drive is his once the Hamilton-Bottas period is over (perhaps after Hamilton takes the record he moves on to a new challenge?). Russell might as well go and compete to win another series and plan to return in a top seat (perhaps alongside Verstappen at Mercedes?) for 2022.