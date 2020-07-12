« previous next »
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 02:37:40 PM
Riccs on a mission today...only one on mediums, too
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 02:41:32 PM
leclerc very contrite and seems to have accepted all the blame. rare for an f1 driver!
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 02:41:54 PM
Nice interview from Leclerc accepting responsibility. Not much more he can say.
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 02:42:02 PM
At least Leclerc is owning it, sounds like he's been told that he was 100% to blame if he didn't know already.
My Twitter

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 02:42:47 PM
Mother of god, max nearly binned it on the pit wall...

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 03:04:36 PM
The accuracy of these on-screen graphics certainly don't make me want to use AWS.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 03:08:47 PM
Albon is doing his best gasly impression, today
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 03:08:54 PM
Race is boring now.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 03:38:08 PM
Lando Norris is going to be hot property in future
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 03:38:36 PM
more last lap heroics from norris.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 03:38:38 PM
Lando seems to come alive at the end of these races
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 03:38:58 PM
Nice from Lando at the end there.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 03:41:11 PM
Would not want to be in the Maranello office tomorrow
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #773 on: Yesterday at 03:42:02 PM
hamilton becomes the first, last and only ever winner of the styrian grand prix.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #774 on: Yesterday at 03:51:57 PM
So upset one of the trophy daleks didn't fall over.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #775 on: Yesterday at 03:53:53 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 03:51:57 PM
So upset one of the trophy daleks didn't fall over.

nice description.

they made me laugh anyway. for fuck's sake
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #776 on: Yesterday at 04:20:43 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:53:53 PM
nice description.

they made me laugh anyway. for fuck's sake

Binotto's asked if he can have a look at their engines.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #777 on: Yesterday at 04:26:06 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 04:20:43 PM
Binotto's asked if he can have a look at their engines.

they didn't hit each other either.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #778 on: Yesterday at 04:53:35 PM
Dominant run out from Hamilton, what a last couple of laps by Norris, he's having a great start to the season, love him.
Twitter:  http://twitter.com/__Beav

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #779 on: Yesterday at 06:27:12 PM
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #780 on: Yesterday at 06:43:02 PM
Only seeing the highlights now, looked pretty boring til the end. Anyone catch the Perez move on the outside?  8)


I really believe he is one of the most underrated drivers out there, I would be delighted if he gets a podium or more this year.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #781 on: Yesterday at 07:08:03 PM
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Yesterday at 06:43:02 PM
Only seeing the highlights now, looked pretty boring til the end. Anyone catch the Perez move on the outside?  8)


I really believe he is one of the most underrated drivers out there, I would be delighted if he gets a podium or more this year.

Hes been a very consistent performer in that congested midfield over the years. Unfortunately it looks as if his chance at a top team came too soon in his career (2013) and given his age and the plethora of younger talent on the grid I think this car is the best hes going to get.
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #782 on: Yesterday at 07:26:26 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:27:12 PM

Basically saying that RP don't have full intellectual property over their car design.

"Renault allege Racing Point have contravened rules which state teams must hold the intellectual property for all listed parts on their cars. According to the stewards, they have protested Renault for violating articles 2.1 and 3.2, plus appendix 6 paragraphs 1, 2(a) and 2(c) of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations during the race."

https://www.racefans.net/2020/07/12/renault-protest-racing-point-after-styrian-grand-prix/
My Twitter

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #783 on: Yesterday at 10:42:02 PM
RP keep saying they reverse engineered every part of Mercedes and submitted every process they did with the FIA during the break. This was signed off.

I doubt anything will come from this
Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
Reply #784 on: Today at 04:51:43 AM
Quote from: RobinHood

[quote author=RobinHood link=topic=344380.msg17255747#msg17255747 date=1594577283
Hes been a very consistent performer in that congested midfield over the years. Unfortunately it looks as if his chance at a top team came too soon in his career (2013) and given his age and the plethora of younger talent on the grid I think this car is the best hes going to get.

 I've heard the argument that he got his chance at a top team too soon before, but I disagree. He'd been in F1 for two years prior to moving to Mclaren and notched up 40 grand prix at the point that he switched. Other drivers have moved to top teams with less experience than that and done well. Look at the likes of Leclerc, verstappen and Lewis. For the best drivers that's plenty of time to adapt. I think that Perez is a decent driver, but he's certainly not top tier on my opinion.
