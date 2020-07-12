Quote from: RobinHood link=topic=344380.msg17255747#msg17255747 date=1594



Hes been a very consistent performer in that congested midfield over the years. Unfortunately it looks as if his chance at a top team came too soon in his career (2013) and given his age and the plethora of younger talent on the grid I think this car is the best hes going to get.



I've heard the argument that he got his chance at a top team too soon before, but I disagree. He'd been in F1 for two years prior to moving to Mclaren and notched up 40 grand prix at the point that he switched. Other drivers have moved to top teams with less experience than that and done well. Look at the likes of Leclerc, verstappen and Lewis. For the best drivers that's plenty of time to adapt. I think that Perez is a decent driver, but he's certainly not top tier on my opinion.