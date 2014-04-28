« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread  (Read 25427 times)

Offline b_joseph

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #760 on: Today at 02:37:40 PM »
Riccs on a mission today...only one on mediums, too
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #761 on: Today at 02:41:32 PM »
leclerc very contrite and seems to have accepted all the blame. rare for an f1 driver!
Online sminp

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #762 on: Today at 02:41:54 PM »
Nice interview from Leclerc accepting responsibility. Not much more he can say.
Online CornerFlag

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #763 on: Today at 02:42:02 PM »
At least Leclerc is owning it, sounds like he's been told that he was 100% to blame if he didn't know already.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #764 on: Today at 02:42:47 PM »
Mother of god, max nearly binned it on the pit wall...

Offline bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #765 on: Today at 03:04:36 PM »
The accuracy of these on-screen graphics certainly don't make me want to use AWS.
Offline b_joseph

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #766 on: Today at 03:08:47 PM »
Albon is doing his best gasly impression, today
Online Dynasty

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #767 on: Today at 03:08:54 PM »
Race is boring now.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #768 on: Today at 03:38:08 PM »
Lando Norris is going to be hot property in future
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #769 on: Today at 03:38:36 PM »
more last lap heroics from norris.
Offline b_joseph

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #770 on: Today at 03:38:38 PM »
Lando seems to come alive at the end of these races
Online Stubby!

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #771 on: Today at 03:38:58 PM »
Nice from Lando at the end there.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #772 on: Today at 03:41:11 PM »
Would not want to be in the Maranello office tomorrow
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #773 on: Today at 03:42:02 PM »
hamilton becomes the first, last and only ever winner of the styrian grand prix.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #774 on: Today at 03:51:57 PM »
So upset one of the trophy daleks didn't fall over.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #775 on: Today at 03:53:53 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:51:57 PM
So upset one of the trophy daleks didn't fall over.

nice description.

they made me laugh anyway. for fuck's sake
Offline bradders1011

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #776 on: Today at 04:20:43 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:53:53 PM
nice description.

they made me laugh anyway. for fuck's sake

Binotto's asked if he can have a look at their engines.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #777 on: Today at 04:26:06 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 04:20:43 PM
Binotto's asked if he can have a look at their engines.

they didn't hit each other either.
Offline Beav

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #778 on: Today at 04:53:35 PM »
Dominant run out from Hamilton, what a last couple of laps by Norris, he's having a great start to the season, love him.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #779 on: Today at 06:27:12 PM »
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #780 on: Today at 06:43:02 PM »
Only seeing the highlights now, looked pretty boring til the end. Anyone catch the Perez move on the outside?  8)


I really believe he is one of the most underrated drivers out there, I would be delighted if he gets a podium or more this year.
Online RobinHood

Re: The 2020 Formula 1 Thread
« Reply #781 on: Today at 07:08:03 PM »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 06:43:02 PM
Only seeing the highlights now, looked pretty boring til the end. Anyone catch the Perez move on the outside?  8)


I really believe he is one of the most underrated drivers out there, I would be delighted if he gets a podium or more this year.

Hes been a very consistent performer in that congested midfield over the years. Unfortunately it looks as if his chance at a top team came too soon in his career (2013) and given his age and the plethora of younger talent on the grid I think this car is the best hes going to get.
