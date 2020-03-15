« previous next »
Re: 2020 in Music
October 10, 2020, 07:09:59 PM
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on October 10, 2020, 03:08:29 PM
Bumper release day yesterday.

Yo La Tengo EP
Laraaji - Moon Piano (sequel to Sun Piano, one of my LPs of the year)
Mary Lattimore - Silver Ladders
Garcia Peoples - Nightcap at Wit's End


I need to check out that Garcia Peoples Lp - thanks for reminder Sam.

The new Thurston Moore solo record is also great
Re: 2020 in Music
October 14, 2020, 11:05:58 AM
Yet more Osees music. The Levitation Sessions is now on Spotify and Bandcamp for anyone who missed the recent stream. It's new live versions by the new band of older songs so it's basically Osees covering Thee Oh Sees and it's fucking wonderful, joyous, noisy stuff.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 16, 2020, 03:37:55 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 10, 2020, 07:09:59 PM
I need to check out that Garcia Peoples Lp - thanks for reminder Sam.

The new Thurston Moore solo record is also great

Reckon you'll like the Sing Leaf record. Sandro Perri involved. You might like the new Luka Kuplowsky one too. Pacific Range - High On The Mountain as well, produced by Dan Horne formerly of Cass McCombs' band.

the Hiss Golden Messenger 2nd live record of the year hitting the spot for me too, even if I didn't like the last studio album.

also been enjoying:

The Budos Band - Long in the Tooth
the Eddie Chacon LP
Shit & Shine - Malibu Liquor Store
Transmissions: The Music of Beverly Glenn-Copeland
Various Artists - La Locura de Machuca 1975-1980

Been another good year for me in music, I have to say. Both new new and new old.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 16, 2020, 03:48:16 PM
Great tips there Sam. Love Dan Horne.

New Morby out today too. Avoided the singles so I hear it in full.

Also, I really enjoyed the Peel Dream Magazine record. One for you but no doubt you are on it.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 16, 2020, 03:59:58 PM
Quote from: cloggypop on October 14, 2020, 11:05:58 AM
Yet more Osees music. The Levitation Sessions is now on Spotify and Bandcamp for anyone who missed the recent stream. It's new live versions by the new band of older songs so it's basically Osees covering Thee Oh Sees and it's fucking wonderful, joyous, noisy stuff.

The Metamorphosed is on there too.

Check out the Frankie & The Witchfingers latest too - they were due to support them on November tour.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 16, 2020, 10:14:07 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 16, 2020, 03:59:58 PM
The Metamorphosed is on there too.

Check out the Frankie & The Witchfingers latest too - they were due to support them on November tour.
Yeah, I like what I've heard of FATWF.

John Dwyer seems to be in competition with Billy Childish for most albums coming out this year. Ridiculous amount.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 17, 2020, 10:36:09 AM
Quote from: cloggypop on October 16, 2020, 10:14:07 PM
Yeah, I like what I've heard of FATWF.

John Dwyer seems to be in competition with Billy Childish for most albums coming out this year. Ridiculous amount.

Its amazing.

He never stops producing. That Levitation Sessions is something else.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 18, 2020, 01:13:01 PM
Quote from: smutchin on October  6, 2020, 04:28:35 PM
I really don't get them. I thought it must be just a personal blind spot because 6music have been all over them for a while and Lamacq just won't shut up about how great they are. The current single, Model Village, is as you say, eye-rollingly preachy. And it's so trite as well - yes, there are racists in Middle England. Well done. 10 out of 10 for observation.

Anyway, I was discussing Idles last night with my son and he told me that apparently Jason Williamson of Sleaford Mods hates them. I love Sleaford Mods and for me they're the antithesis of Idles - funny, witty, with acute powers of observation (they're up there with Half Man Half Biscuit for their ability to make me laugh). I looked into it some more and found this piece from last year, which sums it up perfectly for me:
Music cant solve political problems. And I think their take on it is cliched, patronising, insulting and mediocre. And thats why I have a problem with them. I take music seriously, and Ive come from a place where this music has been created. Without that, we wouldnt be here.
https://www.nme.com/news/music/sleaford-mods-jason-williamson-accuses-idles-class-appropriation-2447396

I feel vindicated!


As bad as their lyrics are, the live shows are another thing altogether. And don't get me wrong, I'm no hater. I like and live by much of what they preach. Hell, I even bought a t-shirt because I thought it looked cool. But maybe it's just me, I'm starting to get a bit sick of a lot of yet another middle class white person tell me what I have to do. At least, Father John Misty has enough self-deprecetiation to write a line like "Oh great, that's just what we all need, another white in 2017, who takes himself so goddamn seriously". Phoebe Bridgers is another one.

Idles do have the ability to write some great fun tunes but my word, give it a rest with the constant preaching.   
Re: 2020 in Music
October 19, 2020, 04:45:00 PM
Quote from: jackh on August 13, 2020, 05:29:41 PM
Steve Lamacq is playing a new song by The Cribs at some point in the next hour or so (sooner rather than later, I expect) on BBC 6 Music.  First new music since the release of the Steve Albini-produced 24/7 Rock Star Shit - they've effectively been on short hiatus since finishing up the last tour in 2018.  Looking forward to it - probably my 'favourite' active band; hopefully this will be accompanied by news of an 8th album...

Edit:

Yep, new album - Night Network - released November 13th.


Quote from: jackh on September 22, 2020, 01:13:29 PM
Follow-up, I Don't Know Who I Am:


Sounding like yet another strong one, this album.  Often get lumped in with a lot of the stuff from the second half of the 00s, which seems a bit unfair.  They've lasted since before then and have matured & developed their sound, whilst remaining true to themselves - good stuff.

A third offering from the upcoming album by The Cribs:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I4qEDLJy4t8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I4qEDLJy4t8</a>
Re: 2020 in Music
October 19, 2020, 05:25:47 PM
Could a couple of you bother to give me a short list of new stuff that has impressed you this year? Not managed to listen to new releases much at all. Highly appreciated.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 19, 2020, 07:59:10 PM
Quote from: Raul! on October 19, 2020, 05:25:47 PM
Could a couple of you bother to give me a short list of new stuff that has impressed you this year? Not managed to listen to new releases much at all. Highly appreciated.

I always feel like a bit of a mainstreamer in this thread - most stuff that comes to me as new is picked up from 6 Music rather than anywhere more exciting ;D

Here are the albums that have been on my radar this year though...


The Badly Drawn Boy record wasn't one I was expecting to be a highlight of the year, but I've really enjoyed listening to that.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 20, 2020, 09:28:46 AM
+1 on Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers, Rough and Rowdy Ways - Bob Dylan and Serpentine Prison - Matt Berninger.

Apart from that, Set my heart on Fire - Perfume Genius and Shore - Fleet Foxes.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 20, 2020, 10:04:05 AM
Quote from: jackh on October 19, 2020, 07:59:10 PM
    14th Feb - The Slow Rush - Tame Impala
    28th Feb  Disco Volador  The Orielles*

Christ, were they really this year? Feels like such a long time ago they came out... Both superb, I'm with you on that.

To add to those two, some more highlights of the year so far for me:
Run The Jewels - RTJ4
Wilma Archer - A Western Circular
Sault - Black Is... & Rise
BC Camplight - Shortly After Takeoff
Childish Gambino - 3.15.20
Field Music - Making A New World
Four Tet - Sixteen Oceans
Porridge Radio - Every Bad (also the new single 7 Seconds, not on the album, is a blinder)
Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela - Rejoice
Young Knives - Barbarians

I'm in two minds about the Laura Marling - been a massive fan of her since the very early days (as far back as when she was doing backing vocals for Noah & The Whale) but she seems to have lost the raw folky edge that was one of the things that made her interesting for me.

Another discovery this year I've loved is Katy J Pearson - Take Back The Radio is a gorgeous slice of thoroughly uplifting pop. Her album is due out in a few weeks. Very much looking forward to that.

Lou Hayter's current single is rocking my world right now. First-class electropop. Hope to hear more from her soon.

Also loving Jane Weaver's new one - her Modern Kosmology is probably my favourite album of the last five years. Sublime electronica taking its heritage from the likes of Neu! and Can. The new track sounds like it has more of a pop-funk edge, strong Prince influence, but the album isn't out until next year, which is frustrating.

Also enjoying the completely bonkers new King Creosote single, Susie Mullen - which is like nothing he's done before but still very identifiably his sound.

Probably a few other things that have slipped my mind, but that will do for now.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 20, 2020, 10:07:03 AM
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on October 18, 2020, 01:13:01 PM
At least, Father John Misty has enough self-deprecetiation to write a line like "Oh great, that's just what we all need, another white in 2017, who takes himself so goddamn seriously".

Ha! I must be missing something in FJM because I have long thought he does take himself far too seriously and it puts me right off him. This suggests he has more of a sense of humour than I gave him credit for.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 21, 2020, 08:38:27 AM
Quote from: jackh on October 19, 2020, 07:59:10 PM
    28th Feb  Disco Volador  The Orielles*

Thanks for the recommendation (and to smutchin for pointing it out), really enjoyed it on first listen.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 21, 2020, 10:46:09 AM
Quote from: smutchin on October 20, 2020, 10:07:03 AM
Ha! I must be missing something in FJM because I have long thought he does take himself far too seriously and it puts me right off him. This suggests he has more of a sense of humour than I gave him credit for.

He can be a little too browbeating at times but I'm not sure there is a funnier, more sardonic songwriter around. Or at least, that's how I interpret his songwriting style. I think the careful construction of this sardonic persona allows him to say what he thinks in earnest with as much sincerity as he does a joke.
Re: 2020 in Music
October 23, 2020, 04:43:45 PM
The Future Islands album is more or less the same sound as previous records but I can never really get bored by it. Very enjoyable to have in the background when working.
Re: 2020 in Music
Yesterday at 06:45:36 AM
Thanks all.
Re: 2020 in Music
Today at 01:40:55 PM
I am liking People Think They Know Me, But They Don't Know Me by The William Loveday Intention. It's the latest incarnation of Billy Childish and there's another 3 albums, already recorded, to follow this one.

Shockingly, it's not sixties soaked garage punk for once and instead Billy has gone sort of country and spaghetti western. There's a violin, mariachi trumpet and Morricone style harmonica adding to the sound. Good stuff.
