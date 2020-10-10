I need to check out that Garcia Peoples Lp - thanks for reminder Sam.



The new Thurston Moore solo record is also great



Reckon you'll like the Sing Leaf record. Sandro Perri involved. You might like the new Luka Kuplowsky one too. Pacific Range - High On The Mountain as well, produced by Dan Horne formerly of Cass McCombs' band.the Hiss Golden Messenger 2nd live record of the year hitting the spot for me too, even if I didn't like the last studio album.also been enjoying:The Budos Band - Long in the Tooththe Eddie Chacon LPShit & Shine - Malibu Liquor StoreTransmissions: The Music of Beverly Glenn-CopelandVarious Artists - La Locura de Machuca 1975-1980Been another good year for me in music, I have to say. Both new new and new old.