2020 in Music

Nick110581

Re: 2020 in Music
October 10, 2020, 07:09:59 PM
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on October 10, 2020, 03:08:29 PM
Bumper release day yesterday.

Yo La Tengo EP
Laraaji - Moon Piano (sequel to Sun Piano, one of my LPs of the year)
Mary Lattimore - Silver Ladders
Garcia Peoples - Nightcap at Wit's End


I need to check out that Garcia Peoples Lp - thanks for reminder Sam.

The new Thurston Moore solo record is also great
Re: 2020 in Music
October 14, 2020, 11:05:58 AM
Yet more Osees music. The Levitation Sessions is now on Spotify and Bandcamp for anyone who missed the recent stream. It's new live versions by the new band of older songs so it's basically Osees covering Thee Oh Sees and it's fucking wonderful, joyous, noisy stuff.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: 2020 in Music
Yesterday at 03:37:55 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 10, 2020, 07:09:59 PM
I need to check out that Garcia Peoples Lp - thanks for reminder Sam.

The new Thurston Moore solo record is also great

Reckon you'll like the Sing Leaf record. Sandro Perri involved. You might like the new Luka Kuplowsky one too. Pacific Range - High On The Mountain as well, produced by Dan Horne formerly of Cass McCombs' band.

the Hiss Golden Messenger 2nd live record of the year hitting the spot for me too, even if I didn't like the last studio album.

also been enjoying:

The Budos Band - Long in the Tooth
the Eddie Chacon LP
Shit & Shine - Malibu Liquor Store
Transmissions: The Music of Beverly Glenn-Copeland
Various Artists - La Locura de Machuca 1975-1980

Been another good year for me in music, I have to say. Both new new and new old.
Re: 2020 in Music
Yesterday at 03:48:16 PM
Great tips there Sam. Love Dan Horne.

New Morby out today too. Avoided the singles so I hear it in full.

Also, I really enjoyed the Peel Dream Magazine record. One for you but no doubt you are on it.
Re: 2020 in Music
Yesterday at 03:59:58 PM
Quote from: cloggypop on October 14, 2020, 11:05:58 AM
Yet more Osees music. The Levitation Sessions is now on Spotify and Bandcamp for anyone who missed the recent stream. It's new live versions by the new band of older songs so it's basically Osees covering Thee Oh Sees and it's fucking wonderful, joyous, noisy stuff.

The Metamorphosed is on there too.

Check out the Frankie & The Witchfingers latest too - they were due to support them on November tour.
Re: 2020 in Music
Yesterday at 10:14:07 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 03:59:58 PM
The Metamorphosed is on there too.

Check out the Frankie & The Witchfingers latest too - they were due to support them on November tour.
Yeah, I like what I've heard of FATWF.

John Dwyer seems to be in competition with Billy Childish for most albums coming out this year. Ridiculous amount.
Re: 2020 in Music
Today at 10:36:09 AM
Quote from: cloggypop on Yesterday at 10:14:07 PM
Yeah, I like what I've heard of FATWF.

John Dwyer seems to be in competition with Billy Childish for most albums coming out this year. Ridiculous amount.

Its amazing.

He never stops producing. That Levitation Sessions is something else.
