2020 in Music

Re: 2020 in Music
June 21, 2020, 09:50:18 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 18, 2020, 10:04:39 AM
The new Bob Dylan album 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' is being gushed over by all the critics.
Few nights ago i was working on PC and stuck radio 2 on, chilled in the background,
the guy say's.. at midnight i'll be playing the new Bob Dylan album in it's entirety with no breaks..  8)    (it's 11-40pm)
Wow.. i know he's not everyones fav & i'm a guitarist over 35+ yrs.. i wasn't expecting that.. Really enjoyed it
The last track.. is just classic. ..  8)   (not a massive dylan fan but, gotta respect him)
Re: 2020 in Music
June 22, 2020, 07:33:51 PM
Quote from: jackh on June 19, 2020, 12:53:46 PM
Indeed.  Her second album, Punisher, was due for official release today but she sprung it on us a day early (I've not had the chance to listen yet, but am just flagging it up for others who may be interested!).



Stranger in the Alps was an instant favourite when I first heard it. Beautiful record.

Can't say this has been quite the same on first listen, but I'll give it time of course.
Re: 2020 in Music
June 23, 2020, 08:56:31 PM
https://nathansalsburg.bandcamp.com/album/landwerk-demos

Loving this tonight.


These demos are the products of late Winter '19/Spring '20 at home in Kentucky and, though they've come to take on a variety of new personal resonances, especially here in Pandemic Season, they owe their existence to my being belatedly hipped in 2019 to The Caretaker's "An Empty Bliss Beyond This World" -- the most emotionally effective re-use of 78-rpm records I likely could have imagined. That album nudged me to attempt a similar approach, locating melodic fragments on 78s that could serve as bases for new compositions. The caveat was/is that I am near entirely bereft at home-recording gear and skills, and thus (conveniently) approached these pieces as experiments in restriction: instruments are electric guitar, homemade lap-steel, and 78-rpm record samples. No effects beyond those of the guitar amplifier and speed-/pitch-adjustments applied to source recordings were used. Sample sources given in the track notes.
Re: 2020 in Music
June 24, 2020, 08:23:24 AM
Quote from: Filler. on June 23, 2020, 08:56:31 PM
https://nathansalsburg.bandcamp.com/album/landwerk-demos

Loving this tonight.


These demos are the products of late Winter '19/Spring '20 at home in Kentucky and, though they've come to take on a variety of new personal resonances, especially here in Pandemic Season, they owe their existence to my being belatedly hipped in 2019 to The Caretaker's "An Empty Bliss Beyond This World" -- the most emotionally effective re-use of 78-rpm records I likely could have imagined. That album nudged me to attempt a similar approach, locating melodic fragments on 78s that could serve as bases for new compositions. The caveat was/is that I am near entirely bereft at home-recording gear and skills, and thus (conveniently) approached these pieces as experiments in restriction: instruments are electric guitar, homemade lap-steel, and 78-rpm record samples. No effects beyond those of the guitar amplifier and speed-/pitch-adjustments applied to source recordings were used. Sample sources given in the track notes.

I have this on now and it is great.
Re: 2020 in Music
June 25, 2020, 12:04:14 AM
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 24, 2020, 08:23:24 AM
I have this on now and it is great.

first track could last forever.
Re: 2020 in Music
June 25, 2020, 10:42:19 AM
New Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever dropped a couple weeks ago - 'Sideways to New Italy'. Same kinda vibe from their last one, melodic and summery feel, while probably not as good (though Hope Downs was one of my favourite releases from that year).
Re: 2020 in Music
June 25, 2020, 02:09:23 PM
The new Haim album is getting rave reviews. I really do love that Summer Girl song by them.
Re: 2020 in Music
June 25, 2020, 05:19:16 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 25, 2020, 02:09:23 PM
The new Haim album is getting rave reviews. I really do love that Summer Girl song by them.

I really like 'The Steps' from the new Haim album sounds a bit Tom Petty Like.  Really like the Phoebe Bridgers album and it also led me to 2019's Better Oblivion Community Center album she recorded with Conor Oberst, which is fantastic.
Re: 2020 in Music
June 26, 2020, 02:34:22 AM
Doves - Carousels

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9a239ZI3iYI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9a239ZI3iYI</a>

First tune in 11 years.
Re: 2020 in Music
June 26, 2020, 04:26:31 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 26, 2020, 02:34:22 AM
Doves - Carousels

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9a239ZI3iYI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9a239ZI3iYI</a>

First tune in 11 years.


Ill give that a listen, really used to like them

Re: 2020 in Music
June 26, 2020, 02:40:36 PM
Nice, love a bit of Doves. James Dean Bradfields just dropped his first tunes from his second album too, cant believe The Great Western was fourteen years ago.
Re: 2020 in Music
June 26, 2020, 04:12:46 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 26, 2020, 02:34:22 AM
Doves - Carousels

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9a239ZI3iYI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9a239ZI3iYI</a>

First tune in 11 years.

Nice. Hopefully a full LP on the way.
Re: 2020 in Music
June 27, 2020, 12:14:43 AM
Lewsberg... Video for the single edit of 'Through the Garden'..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=824tRZHyObg

Meet Lewsberg, Rotterdams answer to The Velvet Underground...
https://www.nme.com/blogs/nme-blogs/meet-lewsberg-rotterdams-answer-to-the-velvet-underground-2530517
Re: 2020 in Music
June 27, 2020, 01:03:50 AM
Quote from: hixxstar on June 27, 2020, 12:14:43 AM
Lewsberg... Video for the single edit of 'Through the Garden'..


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=824tRZHyObg

Meet Lewsberg, Rotterdams answer to The Velvet Underground...
https://www.nme.com/blogs/nme-blogs/meet-lewsberg-rotterdams-answer-to-the-velvet-underground-2530517
Boss band. Great to see some love for them on here (apart from Nick of course who's been onto them for a while). There's been some good stuff coming out of Rotterdam and, indeed, the rest of the Netherlands for a while now.
Re: 2020 in Music
June 27, 2020, 12:48:37 PM
Quote from: cloggypop on June 27, 2020, 01:03:50 AM
Boss band. Great to see some love for them on here (apart from Nick of course who's been onto them for a while). There's been some good stuff coming out of Rotterdam and, indeed, the rest of the Netherlands for a while now.

Its a great album.

Meant to be touring the UK in September but expect its moved to early next year.
Re: 2020 in Music
June 27, 2020, 02:33:36 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 26, 2020, 02:40:36 PM
Nice, love a bit of Doves. James Dean Bradfield’s just dropped his first tunes from his second album too, can’t believe The Great Western was fourteen years ago.

Feels like the Manics got busy again after they released Send Away the Tigers didn't it - five albums in the 8 years 2007-08.  Bit of a breather either side of Resistance is Futile, and this is probably JBD's first chance!  Share a birthday, he & I.

I'm excited for the return if Doves.  Don't think I really appreciated them as much as I could have done the first time round.  I had the records, but only really remember Kingdom of Rust as being one I specifically looked forward to for example.  Do tend to think of them as having a pretty faultless back catalogue though - four excellent albums so far.
Re: 2020 in Music
June 28, 2020, 09:44:45 AM
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 25, 2020, 02:09:23 PM
The new Haim album is getting rave reviews. I really do love that Summer Girl song by them.
I really like it, given it a few listens since Friday and think its their best yet. They did a short set from the diner featured on the album cover I think, on YouTube on Friday night, worth checking out if its still on there, as theyre pretty good live too
Re: 2020 in Music
June 28, 2020, 11:07:01 AM
Quote from: duvva on June 28, 2020, 09:44:45 AM
I really like it, given it a few listens since Friday and think its their best yet. They did a short set from the diner featured on the album cover I think, on YouTube on Friday night, worth checking out if its still on there, as theyre pretty good live too

Very Joni Mitchell.

Also worth mentioning is "Now I'm In It".

Probably one of the best mainstream bands around today. Watching them guest with Primal Steam at Glastonbury with Come Together was a musical highlight for me.
Re: 2020 in Music
July 1, 2020, 06:51:55 PM
Really enjoying the Jessie Ware album. Pop bangers from start to end.

Also, looks like Sufjan has taken it upon himself to save 2020. New single out this week and album in September!
Re: 2020 in Music
July 3, 2020, 02:58:38 PM
Quote from: Zee_26 on July  1, 2020, 06:51:55 PM
Really enjoying the Jessie Ware album. Pop bangers from start to end.

Also, looks like Sufjan has taken it upon himself to save 2020. New single out this week and album in September!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OK9EImqaKvI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OK9EImqaKvI</a>

 :wave
Re: 2020 in Music
July 3, 2020, 05:57:49 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on July  3, 2020, 02:58:38 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OK9EImqaKvI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OK9EImqaKvI</a>

 :wave

Thanks mate! Sounds very Age of Adz-y, and the outro sounds like something off the C+L live album. A bit weird to release an album closer as a single though.
Re: 2020 in Music
July 3, 2020, 09:13:03 PM
https://deathbombarc.bandcamp.com/album/a-bluebird-vacation
https://riotseasonrecords.bandcamp.com/album/goat-yelling-like-a-man


this is the one tho... https://nathansalsburg.bandcamp.com/album/landwerk

for US patrons only ... tis great.

'These pieces are the products of late Winter '19/Spring '20 at home in Kentucky and, though they've come to take on a variety of new personal resonances, especially here in Pandemic Season, they owe their existence to my being belatedly hipped in 2019 to The Caretaker's "An Empty Bliss Beyond This World" -- the most emotionally effective re-use of 78-rpm records I likely could have imagined. That album nudged me to attempt a similar approach, locating melodic fragments on 78s that could serve as bases for new compositions. The caveat was/is that I am near entirely bereft at home-recording gear and skills, and thus (conveniently) approached these pieces as experiments in restriction: instruments are electric guitar, homemade lap-steel, and 78-rpm record samples. No effects beyond those of the guitar amplifier and speed-/pitch-adjustments applied to source recordings were used. Sample sources given in the track notes. Mastered by Shelley Anderson at Black Lab, Louisville, May 2020.'


Re: 2020 in Music
« Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 04:29:29 PM »
A.A. Williams - Forever Blue

This is her first full length album after an EP and some singles. She only really came to my attention when I was listening to an ArcTanGent playlist last year before I went. Since then, I've seen her supporting Cult Of Luna in Leeds. Apart from the voice, she has this way of bringing my inner-goth back to life. "Fearless" is a sprawling epic and not just because it features guest vocals from the Cult of Luna lead singer. Stand out track for me is "Wait". It's beautiful in every way.

If you like what you see, it may be worth checking out her 'Isolation' covers recorded in lockdown. The Nick Cave and Nine Inch Nails ones are especially personal.

 
Re: 2020 in Music
« Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 04:42:20 PM »
Loving this from Katy J Pearson, great summer song...

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/V3Ru61teqxg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/V3Ru61teqxg</a>

Also really like that new Haim song, great pop music.
Re: 2020 in Music
« Reply #304 on: Today at 09:02:32 AM »
Thanks for the Bob Dylan shout, love it.

Quite liking SAULT's album, two tracks I like are 'Wildfires' and 'Masterpiece'.

Some other singles recently, 'Senegal Fast Food' by Amadou and Miriam, makes me feel happy. 'Dreamland' by Glass Animals. Jetta 'Livin', I believe she's from Liverpool (don't quote me on that). 'Sola' by Nina Cobham. 'Time' by RAWK favs Khruangbin. 'Easy Tiger' by Billy Raffoul. Bit of Caribou too recently. Bit earlier this year, but Jenny Beth's 'Flower'. I have been listening to Wirral/Liverpool based the Mysterines a lot too, 'Love is not enough' and 'Bet your pretty face'.

If anyone's interested!  ;D
