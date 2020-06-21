Nice, love a bit of Doves. James Dean Bradfield’s just dropped his first tunes from his second album too, can’t believe The Great Western was fourteen years ago.
Feels like the Manics got busy again after they released Send Away the Tigers
didn't it - five albums in the 8 years 2007-08. Bit of a breather either side of Resistance is Futile
, and this is probably JBD's first chance! Share a birthday, he & I.
I'm excited for the return if Doves. Don't think I really appreciated them as much as I could have done the first time round. I had the records, but only really remember Kingdom of Rust
as being one I specifically looked forward to for example. Do tend to think of them as having a pretty faultless back catalogue though - four excellent albums so far.