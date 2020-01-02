« previous next »
Author Topic: 2020 in Music  (Read 882 times)

2020 in Music
It's a new decade. It's time for the best thread on RAWK (alongside the top albums of the year one)!

For a brief moment - it was in the "new releases" section of Spotify - I though this Baxter Dury single was released in this new year, but then I realized that I was being silly still in the new year's day haze, probably slightly hungover, and in the office after staying up all night. My circadian rhythm definitely doesn't match 24 hours so whenever I'm off work I stay up later each day until it's full on vampire mode. I'll probably go home for a nap on lunch. Enough waffle from me, here's Baxter.

Looking forward to everyone's suggestions, what you're listening to this year, and which releases you're looking forward to.  :wave
Re: 2020 in music
Wild Nothings new track, Foyer was a nice find on Spotify on New Years Day morning.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LkQLJPKUxYY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LkQLJPKUxYY</a>

Says this was posted 4 weeks ago but I guess the album will be 2020...been enjoying this today. Think Kelly Lee Owens is a real talent judging by her last record, which if I didn't put in my top ten for that year (2017?) then I'm an even bigger idiot than usual.
Booking my seat in this thread
Yes, I will follow this thread.
The Avalanches will be doing something new  ;D

This boy needs therapy..
Looking forward to the new Nightingales LP and tour... hoping to catch them and buy there and that's about it I think. Still waiting for a Butthole Surfers album and for too long now... a Ween tour. Just one date... please?

Seeing Richard Dawson and HMHB and hoping to get our heads/funds together for a festival with kids. They've never been and they need to be unleashed.
Quote from: telekon on January  2, 2020, 08:47:27 AM
It's a new decade. It's time for the best thread on RAWK (alongside the top albums of the year one)!

Nice one for kicking us off.  Can we have a capital 'M' in the title please ;D It's causing me irrational levels of stress!


Anyhow, first thing that's caught my attention this year is 'Take a Piece' by The Big Moon.  This was the last track on Keaveny's show yesterday - turns out they backed Marika Hackman on her 2017 album.  Their second album, Walking Like We Do, is out tomorrow on Fiction Records and they're on tour through these winter months - I liked the two songs I've heard enough to order the album and a ticket for the Liverpool show already.  Nice to start the year with something new (to me).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rkKCixK8t4g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rkKCixK8t4g</a>
Hope to see something new from Arcade Fire this year. They need to reinvent themselves a bit after "Everything Now".
Most excited for the new Destroyer this year
The Homesick release their new album on February 7th. It's called The Big Exercise and might actually get some listeners this time around as they are the first Dutch band to sign to Sub Pop. The last one was boss.

https://www.subpop.com/news/2019/11/06/sub_pop_signs_dutch_band_the_homesick_and_will_release_the_big_exercise_their_label_debut_worldwide_on_february_7th
End of February brings a collaboration between Ty Segall and Brian Chippendale out of Lightning Bolt. They've called themselves Wasted Shirt and I'm going to go out there and guess it is going to be quite a noisy one.

https://www.roughtrade.com/gb/wasted-shirt/fungus-11
Wasted Shirt does indeed sound like Ty Segall meets Lightning Bolt

https://youtu.be/H-Ek1alZh8Y
https://wejazzrecords.bandcamp.com/album/koma-saxo

From 2019 but this is class.  Jazz, Hip Hop and Ethiopiques fans will like.
https://elwali.bandcamp.com/

Reissue came out in December.  Fucking deadly
going the Psych Fest again this year. Seen some cracking acts at the last few.

Changed its name to PZYK though and no lineup yet... ???
Destroyer is back and continues to the singles suggest he will continue to deliver an incredible body of work:

https://destroyer.bandcamp.com/album/have-we-met
Quote from: jackh on January  9, 2020, 12:54:49 PM
Nice one for kicking us off.  Can we have a capital 'M' in the title please ;D It's causing me irrational levels of stress!

Haha, can relate! Edited.  ;)
Quote from: jackh on January  9, 2020, 12:54:49 PM
Nice one for kicking us off.  Can we have a capital 'M' in the title please ;D It's causing me irrational levels of stress!

I thought I was the only one stressing over that, glad you mentioned it  ;D
Gibby Haynes has his debut children's novel out today called 'Me and Mr. Cigar', so obviously with a 9 year old who loves books, I bought one.

https://blackwells.co.uk/bookshop/product/Me-and-Mr-Cigar-by-Gibby-Haynes-author/9781616958121


We're also eagerly awaiting their new album this year. Gibby is the one with the angelic voice here:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lpRhYQxlzl8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lpRhYQxlzl8</a>
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on January 14, 2020, 05:57:54 PM
I thought I was the only one stressing over that, glad you mentioned it  ;D

Had eleven and a half months stretching out ahead of us - couldn't proceed in that manner could we!
Saw Modern Nature last night. Great band, love their sound. The lead singer/ guitarist was quite irritable though. Kept giving dark looks at the (admittedly) assholes on the side that kept talking through the whole set. He even muttered 'shut the fuck up' loud enough for the mic to pick up at one point! And my god, what a talented saxophonist.

Olden Yolk opened, but sadly wasn't able to catch their whole set. Really enjpyed the end I did catch though.
Quote from: vagabond on January 16, 2020, 12:26:02 PM
Saw Modern Nature last night. Great band, love their sound. The lead singer/ guitarist was quite irritable though. Kept giving dark looks at the (admittedly) assholes on the side that kept talking through the whole set. He even muttered 'shut the fuck up' loud enough for the mic to pick up at one point! And my god, what a talented saxophonist.

Olden Yolk opened, but sadly wasn't able to catch their whole set. Really enjpyed the end I did catch though.

Jack is the lead singer. Cool guy and deserves respect especially if you have travelled from UK to play
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 16, 2020, 02:40:09 PM
Jack is the lead singer. Cool guy and deserves respect especially if you have travelled from UK to play

Oh I completely agree, those people were irritating everyone. It's just not often you see somebody be so forthright in demanding attention! I got a chance to speak to him after the show and he seems like a very cool guy, grateful for all the people that were paying attention :D
Quote from: vagabond on January 16, 2020, 12:26:02 PM
Saw Modern Nature last night. Great band, love their sound. The lead singer/ guitarist was quite irritable though. Kept giving dark looks at the (admittedly) assholes on the side that kept talking through the whole set. He even muttered 'shut the fuck up' loud enough for the mic to pick up at one point! And my god, what a talented saxophonist.

Olden Yolk opened, but sadly wasn't able to catch their whole set. Really enjpyed the end I did catch though.

Been meaning to give their new LP a listen. Enjoyed their previous... on same label as Sunwatchers.. Trouble In Mind. Discovered both on this great compilation of 2018. https://troubleinmindrecords.bandcamp.com/album/do-the-math-18-3-15-hits-from-2018

and one for 2019 too: https://troubleinmindrecords.bandcamp.com/album/in-focus-2019-in-review-a-trouble-in-mind-records-sampler:
Quote from: Filler. on January 16, 2020, 10:06:28 PM
Been meaning to give their new LP a listen. Enjoyed their previous... on same label as Sunwatchers.. Trouble In Mind. Discovered both on this great compilation of 2018. https://troubleinmindrecords.bandcamp.com/album/do-the-math-18-3-15-hits-from-2018

and one for 2019 too: https://troubleinmindrecords.bandcamp.com/album/in-focus-2019-in-review-a-trouble-in-mind-records-sampler:

Awesome, looking forward to this
Quote from: vagabond on January 16, 2020, 10:49:59 PM
Awesome, looking forward to this

Haven't heard the new one. Was the first time I heard Sunwatchers tho in that earlier one. Took to them immediately!
New Chats single.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POM_98oi0oo&feature=emb_title&app=desktop&persist_app=1

(Looks great on Tapatalk - doesn't autoformat on desktop)

The debut album (the other 2 were under 18 minutes each) is out 27th March. It's called High Risk Behaviour and is about 28 minutes long.
Quote from: vagabond on January 16, 2020, 12:26:02 PM
Saw Modern Nature last night. Great band, love their sound. The lead singer/ guitarist was quite irritable though. Kept giving dark looks at the (admittedly) assholes on the side that kept talking through the whole set. He even muttered 'shut the fuck up' loud enough for the mic to pick up at one point! And my god, what a talented saxophonist.

Olden Yolk opened, but sadly wasn't able to catch their whole set. Really enjpyed the end I did catch though.

Nice bill that - like Olden Yolk. Last year's album was hit and miss but their self-titled is proper.

New ...Trail of Dead today. And it's fantastic.

New one by Algiers sounds bright on first listen, too.
Enjoyed Keeley Forsyth: Debris today. Will get another listen.

https://keeleyforsyth.bandcamp.com/album/debris
Quote from: Filler. on Today at 06:25:35 PM
Enjoyed Keeley Forsyth: Debris today. Will get another listen.

https://keeleyforsyth.bandcamp.com/album/debris

I'll check that out. Fender Rhodes in the credits so worth it for that alone, what a lovely sounding instrument.
