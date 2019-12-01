Although this may not be the full story, if we take it on face value and assume it is, it's pathetic and ridiculous that he should be dismissed for 'gross misconduct'. He wasn't working at the time, he deliberately didn't post anything in public, and it wasn't even that serious. In poor taste and not something I would think of doing, but hardly a sackable offence. Can't believe he wouldn't have a case for unfair dismissal.
This is not a case of 'political correctness gone mad' - I don't believe for a minute that the people who sacked him actually care about discrimination or really understand what it is, they seem to just think they have to be seen to be taking strong action even if they don't really understand why. As he pointed out, there are people in far more high profile jobs who have said far worse things, and in public, and have not been fired. And what was more offensive? This private comment which was only seen by one person, or Bernardo Silva's jokes about Mendy, which were public for everyone to see?