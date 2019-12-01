Bobby Madley shared a frank and honest article last night which you can read here:Its about why he was sacked as a referee from the Premier League.Now before discussing the topic, please refrain from posting anything personal here about the guy. Talk about what he did and whether he was treated fairly.In my opinion he should have known that anything that he does in his private life will affect his job and his employers. Unfortunately in this day and age, any mistake is jumped on by the media and especially social media and then the employer needs to over-react.In some jobs you will not get away with a harmless private joke if it gets out.Its the sort of thing that would force a manager to have to resign.Yes we have all seen and read worse but unfortunately in this case the guy made a mistake but his employers were, in my opinion, correct to act. I dont think sacking him was the correct decision though and they could have suspended him for, say 6 months. I dont think most of us would have been sacked from our jobs for doing something similar.Please be respectful with your comments.