Author Topic: HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!  (Read 106 times)

HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
« on: Yesterday at 11:30:59 PM »
Happy Biff- day at midnight, Chuffer and all the best for the New Year :wave

Have a good one. xx ;D
Re: HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:38:14 PM »
Well 50 years ago tonight I was celebrating NYE in the Cavern with a lovely girl called Linda.

Despite paying for her to get and buying her brandy and Babycham she dumped me a few weeks into 1970.

That was a great start to that decade.
Re: HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:48:05 PM »
Have a 50th to remember.  ;D
Re: HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:06:45 AM »
Have a great 50th Jim

Re: HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:43:20 AM »
Brought a tear to my eye that. Dont think ive ever read a more sincere birthday wish that just seemed to say everything in one post that I,nor any other poster on this forum has the vocabulary to sum up.

 What a lovely heart felt luke warm sentiment.
Re: HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:19:53 AM »
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Happy half a century Jimbo you old goat  :thumbup
Re: HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:20:54 AM »
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Happy Birthday 24, from all in the Goalkeepers Union
