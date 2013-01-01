Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart! (Read 55 times)
Capon Debaser
#SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
Believer
Posts: 34,278
Golly! An Alien Judge!
HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:30:59 PM »
Happy Biff- day at midnight, Chuffer and all the best for the New Year
Have a good one. xx
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!
So... Howard Phillips
Penile Toupé Extender
Believer
Posts: 10,600
All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:14 PM »
Well 50 years ago tonight I was celebrating NYE in the Cavern with a lovely girl called Linda.
Despite paying for her to get and buying her brandy and Babycham she dumped me a few weeks into 1970.
That was a great start to that decade.
Logged
jingllebellc jingllebellc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Seasonal Mods
Believer
Posts: 39,269
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:05 PM »
Have a 50th to remember.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
debs the kinky red bauble tickler
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 2,702
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:06:45 AM »
Have a great 50th Jim
Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
Logged
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
HAPPY 50th ,24/7 ! Ya blue rinsed Arl Fart!
Page created in 0.257 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.78]
SMF 2.0.15
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2