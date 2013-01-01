First of all, Happy New Year Year Everybody. SupercalafragilisticHappyaladocious New Year to you all.Second of all im wondering what out record in all comps was Calendar Year. Anybody know off hand? Personally im inclined to include pre season games as well. if nobody knows top of head i'll look it up later im interested bet its pretty good.Third of all, I can see big problem on the horizon. Obviously next years Kit is going to have #7 on one shoulder, right, and the Prem Title on the other shoulder and then the World Champion on the chest. So this is a problem, the FA Cup and and The Super are gonna have to go on the ass of our shorts there's not an inch left for them!Laughs at his own joke haha thats pretty funny imo I told you, Rejoicing Early and Rejoicing Hard that's been my call pretty much all along. Going full Mentality Monster on the Believing for New Years. Woo Hoo 20's gonna beat 19 all those draws last year tsk tsk what a fucking team!