It's my fault for doing it at a shitty time of the year. People are busy, have family they ain't gonna want to be here doing drafts. Especially not someone like me running it. It's okay we're cool.



I think 16-drafter tournaments might be a thing of the past and there could be better formats to be found around a smaller core. We kept the SPL FM draft going really well with twelve and I can definitely think of ways to get 12 down to eight et cetera. These large configurations are probably harder to keep together hence the low participation rate todayHow to get 12 down to eight then? Well, three groups of four each in one poll, two votes per group: the top two go through and the two third-placed teams with the highest vote share get through to the quarters.Or, the top teams go through and then the three runners-up go head to head for a spot in the semis!Everything's possible if organized well