Elite Manager's Draft- Chat

Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #40 on: Today at 04:46:02 PM
You even had a pick picked out for you from Betty and you pick someone else?  ;D
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #41 on: Today at 04:49:58 PM
Screw that french fairy. Also, Im probably still drunk.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #42 on: Today at 04:50:40 PM
 ;D

He was going to pick the Lallana wannabe.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #43 on: Today at 04:57:15 PM
Samie:
You even had a pick picked out for you from Betty and you pick someone else?  ;D

You get a 16th guy gifted to you
You slam his pick

Oh this is gonna be guuuuuddddd

Happy New Year Lastra!  Critics are everywhere :)

Where's Mikey?  Let's get this party started.


Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #44 on: Today at 05:16:23 PM
Sorry about the delay, been recovering from last night and didnt realise wed started.

Over to El Lobo, can someone message him as Ive no idea what hes called currently.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #45 on: Today at 06:21:40 PM
Sent Lobo a PM --- he's plucking someone as we speak

But he had already taken Ronaldo --- so Mikey must really be hung over as it is Linudden's turn
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #46 on: Today at 06:23:48 PM
Or he posted over an hour ago
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #47 on: Today at 06:25:38 PM
plucking affattedgoose:
Or he posted over an hour ago

Okay... sent Linudden a PM -- just trying to get this thing moving.... 

Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #48 on: Today at 07:38:58 PM
Let's see if we can manage 1 completed round of picks you fuckers.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #49 on: Today at 07:47:24 PM
tragic ... though it's not a great day to start it
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #50 on: Today at 08:08:19 PM
Terrible draft order. As if Im going to get anyone on my list when Ive got Hazell and Tubby either side.

Also, what are the rules? Seems like hard work.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #51 on: Today at 08:09:15 PM
Sir Psycho Sexy:
tragic ... though it's not a great day to start it

Bones to pick...

First, who knows how any of us have to live -- so its always a good day to start

Second, with many on here, they perform even better hung over --

Third, we are drafting mostly stud players, LFC lads, and a sprinkling of magic players --- not so hard.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #52 on: Today at 08:12:28 PM
OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS:
Terrible draft order. As if Im going to get anyone on my list when Ive got Hazell and Tubby either side.

Also, what are the rules? Seems like hard work.

Its players who have played for managers who have won the CL but only two, but the player might or might not have and not countries and name the teams
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #53 on: Today at 08:12:42 PM
OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS:
Terrible draft order. As if Im going to get anyone on my list when Ive got Hazell and Tubby either side.

Also, what are the rules? Seems like hard work.

Any player that has played for a European Cup/Champions League winning manager but you can only pick 2 per manager. Only form at said club counts.  The player does not need to have won it.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #54 on: Today at 08:17:01 PM
Fuck Sakes! These fuckin' newbies.  :nirnir :moon :boxhead :hally
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #55 on: Today at 08:17:30 PM
This was so beyond what I thought I signed up for that I withdraw immediately.

Should be:

* Champions League era only.
* The player had to be part of the Champions League-winning team.

Sorry, but I can't. The Brazilian Ronaldo never won the CL but is somehow eligible, and players who none of us ever saw play to get picked? Sigh. The likes of Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic etc have no business being in a CL-themed draft, period  :wave
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #56 on: Today at 08:21:13 PM
:lmao :lmao

Who the fuck is Baldrick?

Delete this numbnuts pick and lets crack on, it was a bit too tough for the little lamb.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #57 on: Today at 08:21:37 PM
Should I get a mod delete these threads or something? it's a mess with these new guy's.  :hally :boxhead
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #58 on: Today at 08:22:42 PM
Samie:
Should I get a mod delete these threads or something? it's a mess with these new guy's.  :hally :boxhead

Or you just go with what I thought I'd signed up for, which is a way simpler draft to do. "CL winner draft" but max two per manager.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #59 on: Today at 08:23:51 PM
Samie:
Should I get a mod delete these threads or something? it's a mess with these new guy's.  :hally :boxhead

Nah leave the thread just disregard that mooks pick and move on to the next person
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #60 on: Today at 08:24:43 PM
Linudden:
This was so beyond what I thought I signed up for that I withdraw immediately.

Should be:

* Champions League era only.
* The player had to be part of the Champions League-winning team.

Sorry, but I can't. The Brazilian Ronaldo never won the CL but is somehow eligible, and players who none of us ever saw play to get picked? Sigh. The likes of Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic etc have no business being in a CL-themed draft, period  :wave

Mate I appreciate you're new here so I'm going to cut you some slack. Do you really think we've been drafting players we know for say only the last 20 years when we've nearly been drafting on RAWK for a decade?

And I never said the players had to have won the trophy, if I wanted that I'd have specified it.  Also the European Cup and the Champions League is all of the same thing.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #61 on: Today at 08:28:06 PM
If Linudden want's out just say it, I'll get someone else in.  :wave
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #62 on: Today at 08:29:15 PM
Samie:
If Linudden want's out just say it, I'll get someone else in.  :wave

Yeah, I'm out.

Good luck anyway  :wave
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #63 on: Today at 08:34:06 PM
Linudden:
Or you just go with what I thought I'd signed up for, which is a way simpler draft to do. "CL winner draft" but max two per manager.

Samie's idea - a good one at that.

This could have been solved with a simple PM - but lets move on.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #64 on: Today at 08:35:43 PM
What an odd turn of events, guess thats what happens when were a bit short on numbers  ;D

Samies idea is sound, a lot better than a basic CL draft (the lad didnt even want old European Cup winners in there!!)
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #65 on: Today at 08:54:45 PM
plucking affattedgoose:
What an odd turn of events, guess thats what happens when were a bit short on numbers  ;D

Samies idea is sound, a lot better than a basic CL draft (the lad didnt even want old European Cup winners in there!!)

 ;D

Not one Klopp player taken yet either...  Better days ahead!
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #66 on: Today at 08:59:09 PM
That escalated quickly. Is this draft being run by Solskjaer?
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #67 on: Today at 08:59:37 PM
#Samiesatthewheel
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #68 on: Today at 09:01:05 PM
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #69 on: Today at 09:13:56 PM
Honestly, I'm sorry I wasted everyones time and hindsight and all that bullshit this was the wrong time to do it. Especially me doing the organising for fuck sakes. I can barely tie my own shoelaces. 

I'll get a mod to delete these threads.  :wave
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #70 on: Today at 09:16:25 PM
I'm happy to keep going at this casual pace.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #71 on: Today at 09:17:28 PM
Samie:
Honestly, I'm sorry I wasted everyones time and hindsight and all that bullshit this was the wrong time to do it. Especially me doing the organising for fuck sakes. I can barely tie my own shoelaces. 

I'll get a mod to delete these threads.  :wave

Nah keep it going so no-one's going to bust at me for shutting the glorious NYE draft of the new decade down with my OOT complaints  :P
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #72 on: Today at 09:22:46 PM
It's my fault for doing it at a shitty time of the year. People are busy, have family they ain't gonna want to be here doing drafts. Especially not someone like me running it.  It's okay we're cool. :D
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #73 on: Today at 09:25:58 PM
Samie:
Honestly, I'm sorry I wasted everyones time and hindsight and all that bullshit this was the wrong time to do it. Especially me doing the organising for fuck sakes. I can barely tie my own shoelaces. 

I'll get a mod to delete these threads.  :wave

Don't be silly, it's a good draft and like tubby, happy with the pace, thanks for setting it up :)

Plus, like the Man Utd scouts, I've already done research on a wide network of players for my first pick and decided to land on a certain Argentine midfielder.
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #74 on: Today at 09:27:07 PM
Samie:
It's my fault for doing it at a shitty time of the year. People are busy, have family they ain't gonna want to be here doing drafts. Especially not someone like me running it.  It's okay we're cool. :D

I think 16-drafter tournaments might be a thing of the past and there could be better formats to be found around a smaller core. We kept the SPL FM draft going really well with twelve and I can definitely think of ways to get 12 down to eight et cetera. These large configurations are probably harder to keep together hence the low participation rate today  :-[

How to get 12 down to eight then? Well, three groups of four each in one poll, two votes per group: the top two go through and the two third-placed teams with the highest vote share get through to the quarters.

Or, the top teams go through and then the three runners-up go head to head for a spot in the semis!

Everything's possible if organized well :)
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #75 on: Today at 09:27:09 PM
Nah its honestly fine Samie stay with it, dont let one fuckwit put you off ;D
Re: Elite Manager's Draft- Chat
Reply #76 on: Today at 09:30:54 PM
It's not anyone else fault, IT'S MINE!

The timing of the year, people are busy,spending time with family etc. Secondly it's my draft guy's and as most of you know other than chatting a load of crap I do basically nothing in these things other than pick my faves.  :D

I'm cool with everyone.  :wave
