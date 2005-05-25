I had a look back at our game earlier in the season and some of the highlights of the City game.Some things that stood out in both.1. Sheff Utd played deep with their back 5 with the 3 midfielders tight to them. The two strikers are played around easily without support. It tends to drag the attacking team higher. Matip and Van Dijk had loads of the ball around the half way line. It was hard to penetrate centrally and they left some space out wide. The 5-3-2 shape should be very easy to see.2. By drawing teams on, they are primed to pounce when play breaks down. They do give licence to the wide central defender to go forward with the wing back on that side if there is a break on. Looking at the touch maps of the 3 CB's in both the Liverpool game and City game, there is a plenty of touches in the wide positions in the oppositions half.3. The central defender, Basham, was sent forward in both the City and Liverpool games when trailing. Against Liverpool they paired two players up on our left, one on Van Dijk to occupy him and Basham on Robertson.4. The tactics might be similar to when Arsenal came to Anfield. They let the full backs come forward at will and left Pepe and Aubameyang up against Matip and Van Dijk. That might be the same on Thursday. The strikers won't play as a pair but work either channel looking for the break unless there is space for the wingbacks to run and carry the ball forward. In the Liverpool game, Mousset came on 60mins for Robinson. He paired up against Matip. In the first half, McBurnie had a couple of runs down their left against Matip. When Mousset came on, they swapped McBurnie to Van Dijk and put the fresh legs against Matip. They created one or 2 decent breaks.The general stats say Sheffield Utd rankin terms of possession in their away games with, ahead of Burnley (42%) and Newcastle (39%).Passing accuracy has them atbutbest at aerial duals won andin terms of being caught offside.They rankin terms of shots on goal in away games,in terms of shots on target and they are theteam when playing away.Only Liverpool havefrom open play when playing away from home compared to Sheffield United.Of shots conceded in away game, they are team thati.e. teams shot from distance.They play thewhen looking at stats for teams playing away from home.In away games, they are the team that have had theof their possession in the central areas () and they are the team with the most played down the right (From the stats and how the games against City and Liverpool went,. If they do get out, they have pace on the counter attack. They have a distinct style of play and we will have the ball lots, I wonder how Klopp with approach it.Given how much space they cough up out wide, I wonder if Klopp will look to, almost like wingers against Arsenal and boil the game down to a 2v2 when they counter attack. Alternatively, he could go with 2 DM's and split them to provide cover and again leave the full backs very high - would let Mane and Salah play a bit more inside to link up with Firmino and the 3rd attacking midfielder.Anyway, we're gonna have loads of the ball -. They've played 10 away games and lost their first to City. They've conceded only 9 which is the 2nd best behind Liverpool in away games and seem to force teams to shoot from distance.I am less concerned about fitness and fatigue in this game after understanding them a bit more, the ball will be doing alot of work, this wont be an end-to-end game. Here's a look back at the game at Brammell Lane - last one shows the touch map of the 3 CBs and how willing they are to go on the overlap in attacking areas, something they've become well known for. They'll sit deep but look to attack in piercing bursts in numbers when the time comes.