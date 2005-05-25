« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs  (Read 5008 times)

Offline RubenScouse

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:18:13 PM »
I would much prefer to start with our strongest 11 for this one and then make changes for the cup game.!

Logged

Online #RedDawn2020

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:53:01 PM »
I hope I am wrong, but I foresee a slog. I believe we battered them away from home, but were lucky to get away with that particular goal by Gini eventually. Their formation currently perfectly counters our playing style, negating our FBs the necessary space, and the game will depend on whether Robbo and Trent have enough in the tank vs their full backs, or whether we can vary our playing style a bit and take them by surprise which is more difficult without Shaq, ie winning the game in the half spaces. A clean sheet is a must but I think we can do it.

I would go with our usual back four but with Milner rotating in for Trent, and Trent coming on later for Robbo if we are chasing a goal. Formation 4231 with Gini and Hendo holding, Keita Lallana and Bobby begind Mo Salah. Origi on later if we need to change something.

If we are feeling particularly lucky, I would give Williams his first start. Lets see what he can do.

Prediction: 2-0 Salah, Keita

Cheers
Logged
Intensity is our identity.

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,401
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:56:14 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 05:05:25 PM
Wilder is a class act and could arguably be the manager of the season so far. Got the makings of a tough game against a well organised well drilled side but the one thing that Sheffield United do lack is a cutting edge up front so can see us being too strong for them in the end

You could argue that.  But I'd argue that it's Klopp.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,129
  • Seis Veces
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:50:08 PM »
I think it'll be similar to the Wolves game, we'll be the better side but it'll still be hard fought. We'll need a better performance in the 2nd half as Sheff U won't give up even if we're cruising.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robertson
Hendo
Gini   Keita
Salah   Bobby   Mane

No need for anything other than the best. I still think we can field a strong enough teams in both this and the derby and win both. I'd bring Keita back in and keep Gini/Hendo - The latter will probably need a rest soon, and I think will get it at the weekend. Van Dijk is another one who surely won't get a better chance of a rest than against the shite. If we can win this and keep that 14 point gap with a game in hand, there's certainly no reason for me why we can't look at the FA Cup as being another golden opportunity at a trophy. Let's just get through this first.

Start the decade as you mean to go redmen ...

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!!!!!!
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

Offline Shankly998

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 PM »
Quote from: RubenScouse on Yesterday at 07:18:13 PM
I would much prefer to start with our strongest 11 for this one and then make changes for the cup game.!

Yep will need a full stength team for this one, Sheffield United will not be an easy game at all and almost certainly won't be high scoring. Last game against City was the only away game they've lost all season and that was a very harsh result...
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,605
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 PM »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 11:38:26 PM
Yep will need a full stength team for this one, Sheffield United will not be an easy game at all and almost certainly won't be high scoring. Last game against City was the only away game they've lost all season and that was a very harsh result...

Three wins and the rest draws so we'll need to score a couple bright and early and take the wind out of their sails.

Easy this management.
Logged

Online davealexred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:47:24 PM »
Theyve only lost one away game all season, winning three and drawing the others.

Well need to be at our very best to beat them. 2-0 Liverpool.
Logged

Offline Rojo Junior

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #47 on: Today at 01:05:05 AM »
Quote from: #RedDawn2020 on Yesterday at 07:53:01 PM
I hope I am wrong, but I foresee a slog. I believe we battered them away from home, but were lucky to get away with that particular goal by Gini eventually. Their formation currently perfectly counters our playing style, negating our FBs the necessary space, and the game will depend on whether Robbo and Trent have enough in the tank vs their full backs, or whether we can vary our playing style a bit and take them by surprise which is more difficult without Shaq, ie winning the game in the half spaces. A clean sheet is a must but I think we can do it.

I would go with our usual back four but with Milner rotating in for Trent, and Trent coming on later for Robbo if we are chasing a goal. Formation 4231 with Gini and Hendo holding, Keita Lallana and Bobby begind Mo Salah. Origi on later if we need to change something.

If we are feeling particularly lucky, I would give Williams his first start. Lets see what he can do.

Prediction: 2-0 Salah, Keita

Cheers

Even if teams are successfully able to counter our wingbacks, we'll still have Keita, as well as Ox-Chambo and Takumi once they're fit and available - and all three are more than willing to run at defenders to try and make something happen from midfield
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:14:18 AM »
Were at Anfield, theyre Sheffield United. Lets devour them.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:56:37 AM »
Quote from: davealexred on Yesterday at 11:47:24 PM
Theyve only lost one away game all season

On the flip side, they've lost one of their last one away game. So they're shit and we will win.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline catinthebag

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • perfection is underrated.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:59:27 AM »
iirc, we passed December 2018 with flying colours. January has always been the real test for us, so this is a huge match. We have every reason to believe that we can make it through, but that belief has to run through the terraces and onto the pitch. I see a win for us -- a hard-fought, valuable win like the one against Wolves.
Logged
"I want to go back to Liverpool too, but nobody loves me." - Nicolas Anelka gets self-aware on hearing of Robbie's return to Anfield, FFT April '06

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:34:52 AM »
Remember, theyve also just come off a tough game. I think the contest will be fairly even, but I dont expect us to dominate. A 1-0 and I will be happy.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,910
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Yorkandbeyond
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:37:15 AM »
Biggest thing for me and I guess for everyone else in the league is we now know how they play. Won't be easy as they work hard but think we'll win it
Logged

Offline glitzznglam 1963's Xmas#1

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:46:06 AM »
Anyone think minamino may start , wasnt it only a few days after VVd signed that he made his debut . Hes not played for a few weeks and would be fresh option upfront or maybe on the bench .

Edit : been in the minamino thread and some saying he cant be registered until the 2nd because of the bank holiday but surely if hes registered by 8 pm tomorrow in theory he could play . Hes officially a club employee from last night
« Last Edit: Today at 09:52:28 AM by glitzznglam 1963's Xmas#1 »
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,257
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:50:26 AM »
Klopp particularly asking the crowd not to be nervy.
Logged

Online Skrtelonparole

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,225
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:12:55 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:50:26 AM
Klopp particularly asking the crowd not to be nervy.

Is right.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #56 on: Today at 10:17:09 AM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:37:15 AM
Biggest thing for me and I guess for everyone else in the league is we now know how they play. Won't be easy as they work hard but think we'll win it

It'll be tough but you often get a promoted side who takes teams by surprise in the first half of the season and then fades off once they've played everyone.

It depends on us and how fresh we are. If we're anything like against Leicester we'll win the game as long as we put chances away. If it's a tired performance like Sunday it'll be tough.

Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,339
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:22:47 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:17:09 AM
It'll be tough but you often get a promoted side who takes teams by surprise in the first half of the season and then fades off once they've played everyone.

It depends on us and how fresh we are. If we're anything like against Leicester we'll win the game as long as we put chances away. If it's a tired performance like Sunday it'll be tough.



Same for both parties with regards to tiredness although we had the travel on top though.

It is a shame Shaq is out and Minamino not eligible but we have Keita / Milner / Origi to possibly come in, which is three changes so keeps rhythm. I would rest one of Gini or Henderson for Milner and Keita in for Lallana.

Think this is a very important match as January is very tough after this.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:39:57 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:22:47 AM
Same for both parties with regards to tiredness although we had the travel on top though.

It is a shame Shaq is out and Minamino not eligible but we have Keita / Milner / Origi to possibly come in, which is three changes so keeps rhythm. I would rest one of Gini or Henderson for Milner and Keita in for Lallana.

Think this is a very important match as January is very tough after this.

Same team that started against Wolves for me. The only player I would consider resting is Gini.

We can rest some against the bitters on Sunday.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:17 AM by Fordy »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,800
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:36:51 AM »
Hopefully, 4 days is enough rest and recovery because Trent and Robertson especially looked knackered.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,800
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:38:06 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:22:47 AM


Think this is a very important match as January is very tough after this.

January is very touch including this game. Sheffield is strong away from home.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,030
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:55:52 PM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:36:51 AM
Hopefully, 4 days is enough rest and recovery because Trent and Robertson especially looked knackered.
Maybe if Sheff. Utd are good at containing fullbacks then that's Klopps plan. Keep TAA and Robertson on an unusually tight leash and take them on elsewhere on the pitch.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,401
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:59:06 PM »
Quote from: glitzznglam 1963's Xmas#1 on Today at 09:46:06 AM
Anyone think minamino may start , wasnt it only a few days after VVd signed that he made his debut . Hes not played for a few weeks and would be fresh option upfront or maybe on the bench .

Edit : been in the minamino thread and some saying he cant be registered until the 2nd because of the bank holiday but surely if hes registered by 8 pm tomorrow in theory he could play . Hes officially a club employee from last night

In theory and in practice he cannot play tomorrow.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Online Rory Fitzgerald

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • The Greatest player to wear No.25 for Liverpool
    • The Inside Right
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:34:22 PM »
I had a look back at our game earlier in the season and some of the highlights of the City game.

Some things that stood out in both.

1. Sheff Utd played deep with their back 5 with the 3 midfielders tight to them. The two strikers are played around easily without support. It tends to drag the attacking team higher. Matip and Van Dijk had loads of the ball around the half way line. It was hard to penetrate centrally and they left some space out wide. The 5-3-2 shape should be very easy to see.

2. By drawing teams on, they are primed to pounce when play breaks down. They do give licence to the wide central defender to go forward with the wing back on that side if there is a break on. Looking at the touch maps of the 3 CB's in both the Liverpool game and City game, there is a plenty of touches in the wide positions in the oppositions half.

3. The central defender, Basham, was sent forward in both the City and Liverpool games when trailing. Against Liverpool they paired two players up on our left, one on Van Dijk to occupy him and Basham on Robertson.

4. The tactics might be similar to when Arsenal came to Anfield. They let the full backs come forward at will and left Pepe and Aubameyang up against Matip and Van Dijk. That might be the same on Thursday. The strikers won't play as a pair but work either channel looking for the break unless there is space for the wingbacks to run and carry the ball forward. In the Liverpool game, Mousset came on 60mins for Robinson. He paired up against Matip. In the first half, McBurnie had a couple of runs down their left against Matip. When Mousset came on, they swapped McBurnie to Van Dijk and put the fresh legs against Matip. They created one or 2 decent breaks.

The general stats say Sheffield Utd rank 18th in terms of possession in their away games with 42.6%, ahead of Burnley (42%) and Newcastle (39%).

Passing accuracy has them at 16th but 2nd best at aerial duals won and 1st in terms of being caught offside.

They rank 17th in terms of shots on goal in away games, 19th in terms of shots on target and they are the least fouled team when playing away.

Only Liverpool have conceded fewer goals from open play when playing away from home compared to Sheffield United.

Of shots conceded in away game, they are team that conceded the least inside the box i.e. teams shot from distance.

They play the most long balls when looking at stats for teams playing away from home.

In away games, they are the team that have had the least amount of their possession in the central areas (18%) and they are the team with the most played down the right (45%)

From the stats and how the games against City and Liverpool went, they appear well prepared to sit deep & compact to suck on teams and then hit fast on counter attacks and are not shy committing men in those situations. If they do get out, they have pace on the counter attack. They have a distinct style of play and we will have the ball lots, I wonder how Klopp with approach it.

Given how much space they cough up out wide, I wonder if Klopp will look to leave TAA and Robertson high, almost like wingers against Arsenal and boil the game down to a 2v2 when they counter attack. Alternatively, he could go with 2 DM's and split them to provide cover and again leave the full backs very high - would let Mane and Salah play a bit more inside to link up with Firmino and the 3rd attacking midfielder.

Anyway, we're gonna have loads of the ball - the game will be about if Liverpool have the ideas and intricacy of play to get between them. They've played 10 away games and lost their first to City. They've conceded only 9 which is the 2nd best behind Liverpool in away games and seem to force teams to shoot from distance.

I am less concerned about fitness and fatigue in this game after understanding them a bit more, the ball will be doing alot of work, this wont be an end-to-end game. Here's a look back at the game at Brammell Lane - last one shows the touch map of the 3 CBs and how willing they are to go on the overlap in attacking areas, something they've become well known for. They'll sit deep but look to attack in piercing bursts in numbers when the time comes.

Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,800
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:40:57 PM »
Quote from: Rory Fitzgerald on Today at 02:34:22 PM
I had a look back at our game earlier in the season and some of the highlights of the City game.

That is a terrific and informative post. You should be applauded for the time and effort you obviously have put in to produce it.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #65 on: Today at 03:12:08 PM »
I am glad this isnt a New Years Day fixture as the crowd would likely be flat - its always good to have them pushing the team along so a late kickoff on Thursday isnt too bad.
Logged

Online vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,216
  • Free at last!
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #66 on: Today at 03:14:43 PM »
Nice post Rory, very insightful. Will be really interesting to see what Klopp does. I didn't know much about them and your post will hopefully help me understand what we do a little more as it unfolds, so thanks.

In the average position maps you included, Mo is almost isolated, although Mane is missing (unless I am being particularly blind), is he closer to Mo or in front of Robbo?
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,977
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:59:54 PM »
Everyone is recovering well injury wise per Kloppp but not ready for Sheffield.

So same group as against Wolves.
Logged

Online Rory Fitzgerald

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • The Greatest player to wear No.25 for Liverpool
    • The Inside Right
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #68 on: Today at 06:10:31 PM »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 03:14:43 PM
Nice post Rory, very insightful. Will be really interesting to see what Klopp does. I didn't know much about them and your post will hopefully help me understand what we do a little more as it unfolds, so thanks.

In the average position maps you included, Mo is almost isolated, although Mane is missing (unless I am being particularly blind), is he closer to Mo or in front of Robbo?

Mane is in the same position as Firmino but its not a great representation of positions taken up in general. I'll try post more later on tonight to better understand this.
Logged

Offline VictoryFor96

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #69 on: Today at 06:16:51 PM »
Another clean sheet pls!
Logged

Offline PHIL.

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • Unbearable
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #70 on: Today at 06:23:02 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:56:37 AM
On the flip side, they've lost one of their last one away game. So they're shit and we will win.

I much prefer this attitude.

It's a shame we can't throw Minamino into this one. Seems a bit of a stupid rule?

I'd go with:

Alisson
TAA - Gomez - VVD - Robertson
Keita - Henderson - Wijnaldum
Salah - Firmino - Mane
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,344
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
« Reply #71 on: Today at 07:55:00 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 05:59:54 PM
Everyone is recovering well injury wise per Kloppp but not ready for Sheffield.

So same group as against Wolves.

Originally I thought we might see rotation but now I dont think we will apart from Milner coming in for someone.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 