Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
vs

Venue:
Anfield

Coaches:
Jürgen Klopp (LIV)
Chris Wilder (SHU)

Match Officials:
Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Daniel Cook and Harry Lennard
Fourth official: Anthony Taylor
VAR: Kevin Friend
Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes

According to wikipedia, the 19/20 season is Sheffield United's 131st season in their history and their first season back in the premier league since their hiatus after the 2006/07 season.

Liverpool host Sheffield United at Anfield in their first home game (and PL game) of the 2020 calendar year. Having amassed 55 points (out of 57) by winning 18 games out of 19 games (and drawing 1 game. Damn United game >:(), we are, not only unbeaten in the league, but also have a "moderate" 13 point lead on the table.

Sheffield United have been doing pretty well so far and find themselves at 8th place. They have been monumental in getting results against our apparent opponents - Chelsea away (2-2 draw), Everton away (0-2 win), Arsenal home (1-0 win) before robbing off points against Spurs (1-1), United away (3-3) and Wolves away (1-1).

Against Liverpool, they have been less challenging in the old division one and the new premier league. Their matchday exploits in the league reads...

Home - 25 Aug 1990: 1-3 Loss
Away - 15 Dec 1990: 2-0 Loss

Away - 01 Jan 1992: 2-1 Loss
Home - 28 Mar 1992: 2-0 Win

Away - 9 Aug 1992: 1-2 Loss
Home - 12 Sep 1992: 1-0 Win

Home - 26 Dec 1993: 0-0 Draw
Away - 02 Apr 1994: 1-2 Win

Home - 19 Aug 2006: 1-1 Draw
Away - 24 Feb 2007: 0-4 Loss

Home - 28 Sep 2019: 0-1 Loss
Away - 02 Jan 2020: Pending

Current Table:


Stat Attack:





Last 5 games:
LFC
Everton Home: 5-2
Bournemouth Away: 0-3
Watford Home: 2-0
Leicester Away: 0-4
Wolves Home: 1-0

SUFC
Norwich Away: 1-2
Villa Home: 2-0
Brighton Away: 0-1
Watford Home: 1-1
City Away: 2-0

For Liverpool, they have every reason to be careful playing Sheffield United because their defeat against City was only their 5th defeat in 20 games this season. They have the 2nd best defensive record in the league (only 19 games conceded), which is bloody good. Oh. And wait for it - it was their first (and only) away loss in 2019/20.  :o I was shocked to learn this as well. Sheffield United's home game against us was evenly matched as they gave us a game that made us sweat for the 3 points, courtesy a 70th minute Wijnaldum shot that was fumbled by Henderson.

Injuries:
LFC: Matip, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lovren and Shaqiri are all definitely out.
SUFC: Moore is definitely out. Lundstram will face a late fitness test.

Top Scorers:
LFC: Mane (10), Salah (9), Firmino (6), van Dijk and Origi (3)
SUFC: Mousset (5), Fleck (4), Lundstram and McBurnie (3)

Predicted Lineup:
Liverpool play with a 4-3-3 and having an eye on the FA Cup against Everton, I think Klopp will rest some of the players or atleast give them shortened game time. Allison is definitely going to start. Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk and Robertson have been so accustomed to playing together (and for some of the clean sheets), I dont think this is about to change. We certainly havent missed Lovren or Matip. Midfield is a place where Klopp might make some change. Henderson and Wijnaldum have been striving in the absence of Fabinho. Milner and Keita have been also effective in their respective roles. I predict a "start strong, control game, rest after 60m" strategy by Klopp. So I assume a Keita, Henderson and Wijnaldum midfield. Strikeforce is not going to change with Salah, Firmino and Mane in the front.

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson
Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita
Salah, Firmino, Mané

Sheffield United play with a 3-5-2 formation that has been very effective in their current league form. They are settled in that regard and have been balanced in defensively and offensively. I dont see this changing.

Henderson
Basham, Egan, O’Connell
Baldock, Lundstram*, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens
Mousset, McGoldrick
* - If fit

Predicting Score:
In my opinion, we will win the game but it wont be easy. Having the best away record and 2nd best defensive record in the league, we will have to work our butts off to outscore Sheffield United. I predict a 2-0 win to us reds.

Questions to other members:
1. Do you think we must give our youngsters like Eliott, Jones, Williams, Wilson, Brewster etc a chance towards the end of the game considering we have a busy January schedule? Philips is also recalled from his loan in Stuttgart.

2. We are 13 points ahead, having a game in hand (WHU away). How do you feel about it? Are you already celebrating? Or are you cautiously celebrating one game at a time?

3. This is my first writeup on RAWK. I used to write often 6 years ago and somehow I lost the motivation back then. I want to get back into the habit. I wish to contribute more regularly in matchday writeups. Where do you think I could improve? Your feedback is valuable to me.

4. Whats your new year resolution, if you believe in such a thing?

Happy new year 2020. And let us make this our year. Make us proud fellow reds, fellow posters, KOP and travelling KOP. Oh and the mighty red as well.

Oh and lastly, relish this.


Re: Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Great OP, nice one mate :wave
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Thanks Cow for a succinct post.

It will be a difficult game. I can't see them going for it in the same way as Wolves attempted but I think they'll dig in and battle it out.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Nice OP enjoyed that ta very much.

I get the away record vs. home record stuff but I reckon the fact the match is at Anfield rather than just any Premier League ground is the most significant factor.

Come on you 12th man and Mighty Red Machine!!  :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Great OP. Only question for me is, is everyone available fit and ready to go again? A few players showing signs of fatigue creeping in last match (especially Trent, Robbo and Gini), I think it might force Klopp to rotate the squad.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
I know its Arsenal, so it's entirely possible, but how do you draw 1-0?

Great post though! :)
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Excellent stuff....enjoyed that OP

Noticing our injuries...5, we're not exactly blessed at this time either but are managing to pull through a tough period. Very happy with how the year has ended and we have navigated half of the tough fixture pileup

I see this game going the way the Wolves game went. Tired legs and few chances, so we'll need our shooting boots on

I pray to god there's no VAR nonsense that overshadows the game, just a good game of football. Sheffield Utd have been impressive but I think the close fixtures have taken their toll on them too, and we have been at home for the 2nd game in a row now and quality in the squad even with injuries so hope to get the 3 points in the bag. Quicker the game is wrapped up the better but preparing for a battle til the end.

1-0 reds
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Going for a comfortable 2-0 win for this one
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Quote from: Chig on Today at 11:37:34 AM
Great OP. Only question for me is, is everyone available fit and ready to go again? A few players showing signs of fatigue creeping in last match (especially Trent, Robbo and Gini), I think it might force Klopp to rotate the squad.

It's a must win game and after it some players can have a 9 day break. I think Klopp starts the strongest team with 1-2 changes at the most. It will be Sheffield Utd's 4th game in 12 days and there're not used to playing that often like us.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Quote from: ChristChristMooseMooseMasMas on Today at 11:27:08 AM

1. Do you think we must give our youngsters like Eliott, Jones, Williams, Wilson, Brewster etc a chance towards the end of the game considering we have a busy January schedule? Philips is also recalled from his loan in Stuttgart.

2. We are 13 points ahead, having a game in hand (WHU away). How do you feel about it? Are you already celebrating? Or are you cautiously celebrating one game at a time?

3. This is my first writeup on RAWK. I used to write often 6 years ago and somehow I lost the motivation back then. I want to get back into the habit. I wish to contribute more regularly in matchday writeups. Where do you think I could improve? Your feedback is valuable to me.

4. Whats your new year resolution, if you believe in such a thing?
1. I think the FA cup game would be earmarked for that sort of thing....only scenario I see players like that coming on is if we find ourselves winning by a decent margin with time left in the game

2. I think we've done it. But won't "celebrate" until the laws of maths say so. Definitely less anxious going into each game, even thinking we will be dropping points is not the drama it was last season because of our lead

3. Think you've done a good job mate, not too long...decent stats, opinions on how the teams will fare

4. If we win the league, my obsession with this team will be finished and will take an even more relaxed approach to how I see football in general
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 11:42:13 AM
I know its Arsenal, so it's entirely possible, but how do you draw 1-0?

Hehe. Changed it now mate. :)
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Superb work mate, thank you.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
The extra days rest could be huge as means we could go as strong as possible.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Any win will do. Not sure what Klopp will do rotation wise since we have multiple injuries, perhaps both Origi and Milner start from the beginning.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
4 days rest means Klopp may field his strongest possible team (swap in Keita for Lallana) and then make big changes for Everton.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
A tough nut to crack on a tough nut to crack tough nutting nut roast Christmas nutfest
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
sttrongest 11 then rest in the cup.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
They're doing alright this season, but we're in our own league, we should comfortably beat a team who are punching above their weight, playing out their skin, and still only managing 8th position.

3-0.
Re: Preview - Liverpool vs Sheffield United @ 2-Jan'20 2000hrs
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:27:39 PM
sttrongest 11 then rest in the cup.
No. As strong as we can for both games.
