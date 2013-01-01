Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
the moyesiah is back
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: the moyesiah is back (Read 71 times)
wozzer
Kemlynite
Posts: 30
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
the moyesiah is back
«
on:
Today
at 10:02:10 PM »
Moyes back at west ham "its what i do , is win", is that winning without winning???!!
Logged
Keith Lard
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 4,403
Re: the moyesiah is back
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:15:45 PM »
He sounded like such a plonker in his press conference. I have a soft spot for West Ham so I feel for their fans to have to suffer Moyes as their manager. Winner my arse.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes ||
https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4
wozzer
Kemlynite
Posts: 30
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: the moyesiah is back
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:22:38 PM »
Yeah, he sounded arrogant, to say west ham have got an experienced pl manage is fine, but to say winning is what he does???, he had a 29% win rate last time he was there.
Logged
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
the moyesiah is back
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]
SMF 2.0.15
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2