Author Topic: the moyesiah is back  (Read 71 times)

wozzer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
the moyesiah is back
Today at 10:02:10 PM
Moyes back at west ham "its what i do , is win", is that winning without winning???!! :D
Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
Re: the moyesiah is back
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:15:45 PM
He sounded like such a plonker in his press conference. I have a soft spot for West Ham so I feel for their fans to have to suffer Moyes as their manager. Winner my arse.
wozzer

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: the moyesiah is back
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:22:38 PM
Yeah, he sounded arrogant, to say west ham have got an experienced pl manage is fine, but to say winning is what he does???, he had a 29% win rate last time he was there.
