1. Being an internet terrorist and wearing my Standards Corrupted shirt with pride, and getting rid of those scumbags Hicks and Gillett. This for me is number one, because without this nothing that follows happens. Do we as a club even still exist?

1a - Every time I would send an email from October 2010 onwards, a random bank ceo from RBS or a bank that Hicks was talking to get investment, comes up in my email suggestions, making me proud of the part that everyone played in this moment.



2. The arrival of Jurgen Klopp. When Bruce Grobelaar said he was Bill Shankly reincarnated in a German body, I wasn't sure what to think, but I agree wholeheartedly with the sentiment. Because it''s not the trophies that have made me love Klopp, it is the aura he has brought to the place. The vibe, feeling, the exhilaration and euphoria. THAT is what makes me feel so happy to have him right now.



3. Winning the Champions League - The above two were pivotal to getting us to where we are in our DNA. And that is winning trophies. The fact we can end this decade as European Champions, when we spent most of this decade out of it is amazing to me.



4. 2013-14 - The sheer atmosphere at the time. Brendan's tricky reds. We were nowhere near where we are now, but the ride was awesome. I really thought we won it when Gerrard scored that late penalty against West Ham.



5. The ovation Torres got at Anfield in the 2015 legends match. That game was always marred with touts getting the tickets and scalping at ridiculous prices to see Alonso, Suarez, Gerrard and Torres return, meaning people like myself missed out. However, seeing the ovation he got after all the understandable boos he got over the proceeding years when he would play us against Chelsea felt really good to see we could move past it. I forget he even played for Chelsea now. I just remember feeling sorry for him in the game when Glen Johnson scored the winner, where he was getting subbed and he looked over at the away end for an ovation only to see boos. He clearly loved us like we love him, and I am glad to see we are on good terms, and look forward to seeing him in March.