Author Topic: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE

88_RED

TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« on: Yesterday at 06:57:38 AM »

My choices..

Top 5 of 2019:

1) Champions League semi final 2nd leg against Barca
2) No.6 in Madrid
3) The Parade following no. 6
4) Signing of Allison
5) Arrival of VAR in premier league  ;D

Top 5 of Decade:

1) FSG takeover
2) Signing of Klopp
3) 2013-14 title run (Sheer thrill of the ride)
4) Unbeaten streak in European Knock out competition, since Klopp arrival..
5) Mugging Barcelona for Coutinho and Signing VVD..
macca007

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:04:07 AM »
My top 5 of the year are
1. The fan park in madrid
2. Barca semi.
3. Winning number 6
4. Bayern away (thought the germans where boss)
5. Winning the world club cup despite how unimportant some in the game say it is


Top 5 of the decade.

1.  Fucking the clowns off.  Just looked and FSG bought us October 2010 so still in this decade.
2. Klopp in
3. 2019 Champions league run
4. King Kenny back in charge
5. Still the club world cup to complete the set
Richie69

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:07:03 AM »
Top 5 of the decade:

1 - Champions League semi-final vs Barca
2 - 2014 title challenge - our most 'exciting' team (for better or worse) of the last 30 years*
3 - Number six
4 - Europa League run
5 - World Champions
No666

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:18:48 AM »
Signing of Klopp stands out as the pivotal moment of the decade. The plane-trackers knew.
OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:25:08 AM »
Alisson signed in 2018. Sorry!
PIPA23

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:28:52 AM »
1) FSG takeover
2) Klopp signing
3) Klopp extension


TOP five good or bad moments...

1) Barcelona 4:0
2) Gerrard slip :(
3) Getting Jurgen Klopp
4) Coutinho sale
5) Signing Alisson and VVD
Kekuleyule y'all!

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:29:35 AM »
Off the top my head without really thinking about it.  The (good) moments that have stuck with me are...

1. No 6 in Madrid.
2. Barcelona semi final 2nd leg.
3. Klopp signs.
4. Those couple of minutes where we were 1-0 up against Wolves and City were a goal down at Brighton.  Never known an adrenaline rush like it.
5. Coutinhos winner against City to send us top in 2013/14.
-Willo-

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:34:07 AM »
Decade:

1. Klopp becoming manager
2. Number 6
3. YNWA at the end of Barca 4-0
4. Salah in 17/18
5. LFC 3-2 City 13/14

Special mentions to 'Allez, Allez, Allez', Europa League run, Wembley win over Everton, Dalglish, Carra/Gerrard's final games, probably a load more too.
Roger Federer

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:43:30 AM »
The two best moments must be Origi against Everton and Origis second goal in the semi final. Cant decide which I like best, the utterly bizarre and hilarious first goal, or the sheer brilliance from Alexander-Arnold which led to the second. Both will be remembered for a long, long time and not just by us.
PoetryInMotion

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:52:21 AM »
I see you guys are listing entire seasons  ;D I'll try to stick to 'moments'

1) Barca comeback - corner taken quickly Origi and post match celebrations. That was our Istanbul of this decade.

2) Dortmund comeback - Lovren header and post match celebrations.

3) Number 6 - Trophy Lift and Parade.

4) Gerrard's final Anfield send-off. Post match atmosphere, ceremony, speeches, banners and all the emotions.

5) Alisson's save against Napoli in the last minute to put us through to CL KO stages. That was our Olympiakos moment of this decade.

Honourable mentions

Suarez's Norwich goals - specifically that goal from 40 yards with the commentary 'Inevitable, Magical, Genius'.

Salah placing the entire Watford defense on the floor by his unpredictable dribble and goal.

Going 4-0 up against Arsenal in 20 minutes and it could've been more.

Bobby scoring against Flamengo to win us our first Club World Cup.

The moment VVD signed for us - I desperately wanted him for a while along with Keita, Skriniar and Fekir - the fact that we went seriously for 3 of those 4 players surprised me and after the saga of Southampton threatening to report us and us apologizing, it looked like this fell through.

Gerrard against Fulham - It was one of our must win games that would start to put us among the title challengers that season and he played 'That' assist for Sturridge and won the game for us with his last minute penalty and celebrated by taking off his shirt. That started a run of 12/13 wins that put us right in the mix until the last few games of the season.

Penalty shoot-out against Cardiff to win the first trophy of this decade.

Klopp and Players' recognition of the supporters at the end of our game against West Brom.

Wijnaldum scoring against Middlesbrough to put us in the lead in the must win game to seal 4th place and get us CL for next season.

Origi scoring against Everton in the last minute after Pickford's blunder and Klopp hugging Alisson in the middle of the pitch.

Lallana scoring against Norwich for the last minute winner with everyone jumping on Klopp and breaking his glasses.

* There's one thing that's above all of them - even the Top 5 - that is the day we signed Klopp.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:56:15 AM »
1) Barcelona 4-0. Rather sadly, I took the day off work because I was so broken by the first leg, Kompany's late winner the night beforehand, and the news that Salah and Firmino would miss the second leg. The best Liverpool side of my generation was set to fall cruelly short on both fronts. How wrong I was. Nothing can drop you down but also pick you up quite like football, or more specifically LFC.

2) Madrid. A shite game, but a euphoric ending. The above would have meant much less without getting the final job done. Something this Liverpool side are getting extremely good at.

3) City 3-2 13/14. At the time, rather prematurely given that we still had one very tough game on the horizon, it felt like we'd done it. What a game, what a season, despite the way it ended.

4) Dortmund 4-3 15/16. Klopp's true arrival at Liverpool.

5) Watford 5-0 18/19. Klopp's true arrival in creating a world-class team at Liverpool.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:06:54 AM »
Top five of the decade:

1) Any of the goals against Barcelona this year. You could feel the momentum from the very first one, and Trent's quick corner, right on to Origi's foot, was the capper. Strangers were high-fiving me from the pub all the way back home.

2) Hendo lifting number six. That leaning down, the jogging on the spot as everyone geed themselves up and finally that release of emotion as the crowd roared and fireworks went off. Felt like the culmination of the last three-and-a-bit years.

3) Sturridge's fourth against Arsenal in 2014. Arsenal were top of the league at the time but four goals in 20 minutes and suddenly it felt like a hole had opened in reality and anything was possible. Suarez's shot going in instead of ricocheting off the post would have topped even that.

4) Lovren's winner in the 4-3 against Dortmund. "The greatest European comeback Anfield has ever seen," until it wasn't.

5) The FSG/NESV takeover. I was cautiously optimistic with the Klopp appointment but this just felt cathartic, like waking up from a nightmare to find everything was going to be okay. I don't think anyone had an inkling how we'd end the decade nine years on though.
SprouterAtFart

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:48:39 AM »
Decade:

1. King Kenny's first game as manager following the shambles of Hodgson
2. Klopp becoming manager
3. Number 6
4. Barca 4-0
5. Signing Van Dijk
storkfoot

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:54:18 AM »
1. Hodgson home game v West Brom. We set up ridiculously defensively. We literally didnt want to attack. Torres managed to bag one in front of the Kop to win it 1-0. I knew he would never last as manager after that. He didnt.

2. Away at Southampton at the back end of last season. Salahs runaway goal in the 3-1 win. Unconfined joy of the away end at that moment. I still believed we could win the League even though games were running out fast.   

3. Manes equaliser in Kyiv. Sadly it was not to be but I enjoyed my moment in the Madrid end.

4. Going 3-0 up away at Palace in the 13/14 season. Alas, again it was not to be but, in that moment, I convinced myself that we could claw back the goal difference on City if we kept attacking.

5. The 77 minute walk out against Sunderland when we (well the third of the ground who did) let FSG know that they couldnt keep raising ticket prices year after year.
Moloskari

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:54:59 AM »
Moments of the Decade:

1. Walking from Shevchenko Park to Kyiv stadion. The best feeling Ive had in my entire life inclunding the birthsof my three children.

2. 4-0 against Barca. Nearly broke my hip jumping from the sofa and the carpet shooting from under my foot as I landed. But the kids didnt wake up...

3. 3-2 against City. At that moment I was certain Liverpool would win it.

4. Hendo lifting the number 6 in Madrid.

5. Signing of Klopp as the manager.

ScubaSteve

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:24:37 PM »
My personal top 5 moments of the decade

1. 4-0 Barcelona - the emotion spilled over especially at FT on the Kop. Felt more satisfying than winning the actual final

2. Winning no.6 and the parade that followed in the city

3. 4-3 Dortmund - unbelievable game to be a part of. When I started to truly believe the impossible is always possible

4. Liverpool v Man United - 2016 Europa League, won 2-0. One of the best for atmospheres, singing long before KO.

5. Club World Cup Winners - We finally did it!!

A special mention to Klopp - all our success this decade isnt possible without that man.

I live for the european nights at Anfield and this is the decade that I got on the ladder!!
Qston

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:59:37 PM »
Decade. For me in footballing terms

1. Klopp getting the job which made the following possible....
2. Number 6
3. Barca 4-0
4. Andy Robertson generally (ruffling arguably the GOAT hair, squaring up to Suarez, chasing the ball everywhere)
5. Getting rid of H&G that also made 1-4 possible

(honourable mentions for Kenny getting a rendition of Happy Birthday v Manure, World Club Cup, Dortmund 4-3, Suarez v Norwich, VVD signing)

Overall - some measure of justice through the report and inquests.
liverbloke

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:34:29 PM »
Decade:

1. Number 6
2. Klopp
3. Signing Henderson
4. Allez Allez Allez song
5. The 19 parade (unbelievable)

OP you do realise that 5 ain't enough...hmmm.... maybe it should be...






SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 02:21:00 PM »
Madrid
Barca at home
5-5 Arsenal(for the kids)
Leicester the other night
Bayern away


The Unlawful Killing rulings at the inquest
Klopp signing
Klopp signing a second time
The King getting Knighted
The new stand getting built


What anyone says about not winning a league title in 30 years, pales into insignificance against the one result we all wanted, and have been denied.

JFT96


Kopenhagen

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:45:15 PM »
Decade:

1. Klopp signs
2. Origi goal vs. Tottenham
3. Origi goal vs. Barca
4. Lovren goal vs. Dortmund
5. Coutinho winner vs. City

Honourable mentions: Van Dijk signs, Alisson signs
-Willo-

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:47:29 PM »
I think I want to change my top 5 moments to have this as number 1.

Miss this man still. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRllRTMU51s
MNAA

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:18:08 PM »
Top 10 of the Decade

1. Klopp appointed
2. FSG taking over
3. Virgil signing
4. 4-0 Barca
5. #6
mikey_LFC

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:34:45 PM »
Moments of the Year:

1. Gini's 2nd vs Barca - Kop exploded like nothing I've ever seen - the 4th was less so as most didn't know what had gone on and assumed it wouldn't count. Was the best I felt, even more than during the final
2. Origi Goal in the final - a close second as it was a lifelong dream completed to be in the ground as we won big ears - only lessened slightly by the banging headache I had from heatstroke. All Sangria and no water in 30c heat makes me a very dull boy.
3. In the away end concourse after Porto away as the place bounced with the Bobby Firmino Song for about 20 minutes straight
4. Origi Goal vs Newcastle - We didn't win it that year but we made a load of memories and this was my favourite. Was in Motel and Liverpool City Centre went crazy that night. The high carried me through until 5am when we fell out of the Razz.
5. Salah Goal vs Southampton - kept the dream alive, ultimately wasn't to be but the pub I was in went nuts.

Honourable mentions: Mane goal v Bayern, Salah goals v Spurs and Chelsea

Moments of the Decade:

1. Barca Comeback - mentioned above
2. Number Six - mentioned above
3. Lovren goal v Dortmund in 2016 - the craziest comeback for the late winner. The ground was incredible that night.
4. Coutinho goal v Man City in 2014 - the height of that roller coaster scene
5. Origi Derby winner - the single funniest moment in football history, would be higher if I was in the ground I think

Honourable mention - City at home 2018, Suarez's performance v Norwich, FSG takeover, Kenny appointment and retrospectively the Klopp appointment (at the time I loved the appointment but it was still a wait and see)
Desert Red Fox

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:57:25 PM »
2019:
  • Winning Number Six
  • 4-0 against Barcelona (cornertakenquicklyORIIIIIGIIIIIII)
  • 55 points in 19 matches
  • beating Abu Dhabi FC 3-1 at Anfield
  • Winning the Club World Cup

The Decade:
  • H&G getting the fuck out of our club
  • Jürgen Klopp becoming manager
  • Most of our 13/14 campaign sans the last couple of matches, for obvious reasons
  • the comeback against Dortmund at Anfield
  • Virgil van Dijk signs

Honorable Mentions that go beyond football itself:
  • Hillsborough 2016 inquest's findings
  • Sir "King" Kenny Dalglish
Eddie Santini

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:25:09 PM »
1. Being an internet terrorist and wearing my Standards Corrupted shirt with pride, and getting rid of those scumbags Hicks and Gillett. This for me is number one, because without this nothing that follows happens. Do we as a club even still exist?
1a - Every time I would send an email from October 2010 onwards, a random bank ceo from RBS or a bank that Hicks was talking to  get investment, comes up in my email suggestions, making me proud of the part that everyone played in this moment.

2. The arrival of Jurgen Klopp. When Bruce Grobelaar said he was Bill Shankly reincarnated in a German body, I wasn't sure what to think, but I agree wholeheartedly with the sentiment. Because it''s not the trophies that have made me love Klopp, it is the aura he has brought to the place. The vibe, feeling, the exhilaration and euphoria. THAT is what makes me feel so happy to have him right now.

3. Winning the Champions League - The above two were pivotal to getting us to where we are in our DNA. And that is winning trophies. The fact we can end this decade as European Champions, when we spent most of this decade out of it is amazing to me.

4. 2013-14 - The sheer atmosphere at the time. Brendan's tricky reds. We were nowhere near where we are now, but the ride was awesome. I really thought we won it when Gerrard scored that late penalty against West Ham.

5. The ovation Torres got at Anfield in the 2015 legends match. That game was always marred with touts getting the tickets and scalping at ridiculous prices to see Alonso, Suarez, Gerrard and Torres return, meaning people like myself missed out. However, seeing the ovation he got after all the understandable boos he got over the proceeding years when he would play us against Chelsea felt really good to see we could move past it. I forget he even played for Chelsea now. I just remember feeling sorry for him in the game when Glen Johnson scored the winner, where he was getting subbed and he looked over at the away end for an ovation only to see boos. He clearly loved us like we love him, and I am glad to see we are on good terms, and look forward to seeing him in March.
scalatore

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:22:57 PM »
Such a great feeling that it's hard to narrow it down to just five. In no particular order:

Decade:
1. FSG (can't imagine anybody is still in the FSG Out crowd now???)
2. Klopp in (and tracking his plane)
3. 2013/14 (a great ride, even if it should have ended differently)
4. #6
5. Return of Fortress Anfield

2019:
1. Winning the three trophies
2. OK, but winning the big trophy also deserves its own bullet point
3. 4-0 against Barca
4. Salah goal against Chelsea (personal reasons - we bought our first house, walked in it for the first time as owners. I opened my laptop because we were playing and Salah immediately scored that banger)
5. Beating Man City (again, personal reasons - horrendously tough time in my life. Traveled back to England for a devastating funeral of someone close to me who'd died suddenly, and the whole time my work were being arseholes to make it worse. I freed up a couple of hours to watch this game in a local pub and honestly it was the only 90 minutes I was happy for that entire week)
thechulloran

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:36:48 PM »
Top 5 of 2019:

1) Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0
2) Boss Night End of season party 2019
3) Felipe II Plaza Madrid
4) Boss Night Christmas Party, Olympia
5) Boss Night, Cork - May 2019

Top 5 of Decade:
1) Hillsborough - The Truth
2) Shevchenko Park, Kyiv
3) Getting rid of Hicks and Gillett
4) King Kenny's return
5) Ticket Price walkout

Lotus Eater

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 06:44:07 PM »
I did love the Hicks and Gillett "Epic Swindle" episode and how the British Establishment ensured they were fucked off in the High Court.
Tame_Impala

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:02:53 PM »
I'm going to do this based on pure moments of football elation, so no signings, contractual entries

1. That last 40 minutes or so of the Barca game. Every tackle was celebrated like a goal, and the goals.. well I can't even describe how they were celebrated

2. Salah's Champions League goal against City at the Etihad

3. Gerrard's last minute penalty against Fulham in 2014 - I think that was the moment when a lot of people started to think "Hang on. We might just have a chance here"

4. Alderwiereld's OG at Anfield last season

5. Lovren against Dortmund
Kennys from heaven

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 07:07:03 PM »
1. Barca second leg
2. Dortmund Second leg
3. Madrid
4. Klopp becoming Liverpool manager
5. Man City CL quarter at Anfield
andywilko

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 07:07:13 PM »
1. Barca
2. No. 6
3. City 3-0 CL
4. City 3-2 13/14
5. Dortmund


Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:05:38 PM »
Top 5 of 2019:

1) Barca at Anfield
2) No.6 in Madrid
3) Beating Bayern in Munich
4) The Boxing Day Massacre against Leicester
5) Salah's goal against Chelsea at Anfield

Offline lgvkarlos

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:16:58 PM »
1) final whistle against barca
2) 4th goal against Barca
3) 3rd goal against Barca
4) 2nd goal against Barca
5) Origi goal in the final against spurs.

I will probably remember the Barca game as if it was the final.
Final was a bit flat for me until the celebrations, as I knew we would beat them.
Offline daveonthespionkop1900

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:30:05 AM »
Origi vs spurs
Allison save vs Napoli
Gini origi and Trent vs Barca
Origi and Pickford vs Everton
Salah goal vs Chelsea
Offline kasperoff

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:11:43 AM »
The fan revolt and getting rid of Gillett and Hicks was the moment of the decade without a shadow of a doubt. Defining moment in the history of the club. Genesis of the rebirth.
Online Cu Chulainn

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #35 on: Today at 02:57:37 AM »
Pre-Klopp:

1) King Kenny coming back. Wasn't even born when he left the first time so it was amazing to see the great man back at the club he loves. We played nice football when he was here (a lot of terrible finishing, though!) and we won a trophy. Just what the doctor ordered after Hodgson.

2) Coutinho's goal vs Man City in 2014. I was utterly convinced then that we'd win the league. Sadly we didn't, but that doesn't detract from what was an awesome moment.

3) Andy Carroll's late winner against Everton in the FA Cup semi-final in 2012. Shame we didn't really do ourselves justice in the final, although we did rally at the end when the big man came off the bench.

4) 2-0 vs Spurs in January 2010. Didn't turn out to be a very important game ultimately, but I'll always remember it as I was having a shit few weeks personally and it was the first game I got to watch in a little while. We put a very gritty and brave performance in to get the win and all of my troubles were forgotten for a few hours.

5) Suarez destroying Norwich on about 25 different occasions. ;D

Klopp era:

1) Klopp signing. It felt as though it wasn't real at the time, and even now, I sometimes take a moment and think "Jurgen Klopp is the manager of Liverpool".

2) 4-0 Barcelona. Much more memorable than the final because there was no tension in the final for me, I just knew in my gut we'd take care of Spurs. But going into the 2nd leg of the semi, we had almost no chance and I was just hoping to win the game and restore some pride.

3) Henderson lifting #6 above his head in Madrid. I can't think of any player more deserving, considering all the shit he's had talked about him ever since we signed him just because he's not as good as Gerrard (when nobody is!). A true captain.

4) Alisson signing. Virgil (rightly) gets praised to the high heavens for his impact on our defence, but just as important was Becker. No disrespect to Mignolet or Karius, both good goalkeepers, but Alisson is simply on another planet; he is even better than the amazing Pepe Reina was. A monster of a goalie.

5) Lallana scoring the winner in injury time against Norwich. Not a significant result in our history, but the sheer joy of that goal is what football is about.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:41:50 AM »
My choices..

Top 5 of 2019:

1) Hendo lifting the Big Ears
2) Corner taken quickly!!!!!!
3) Mane's goal against Bayern
4) The Aston Villa comeback.
5) Adrian being the supercup hero! (What a fucking week he had!)

Top 5 of Decade:

1) Jurgen Klopp announced as Liverpool Manager
2) FSG saves us from administration
3) Klopp hugs compilation at the final whistle in Madrid
4) Corner taken quickly!!!!!
5) Lovren's winner against Dortmund!!!!
Offline Something Worse

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #37 on: Today at 04:59:02 AM »


It's not making any top 5 lists, but this is where it all began.
Online 88_RED

  • Believer
Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
« Reply #38 on: Today at 05:41:15 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 04:59:02 AM


It's not making any top 5 lists, but this is where it all began.

Another 2 options for you mate:  :D

