TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE

88_RED

TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
My choices..

Top 5 of 2019:

1) Champions League semi final 2nd leg against Barca
2) No.6 in Madrid
3) The Parade following no. 6
4) Signing of Allison
5) Arrival of VAR in premier league  ;D

Top 5 of Decade:

1) FSG takeover
2) Signing of Klopp
3) 2013-14 title run (Sheer thrill of the ride)
4) Unbeaten streak in European Knock out competition, since Klopp arrival..
5) Mugging Barcelona for Coutinho and Signing VVD..
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
My top 5 of the year are
1. The fan park in madrid
2. Barca semi.
3. Winning number 6
4. Bayern away (thought the germans where boss)
5. Winning the world club cup despite how unimportant some in the game say it is


Top 5 of the decade.

1.  Fucking the clowns off.  Just looked and FSG bought us October 2010 so still in this decade.
2. Klopp in
3. 2019 Champions league run
4. King Kenny back in charge
5. Still the club world cup to complete the set
Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
Top 5 of the decade:

1 - Champions League semi-final vs Barca
2 - 2014 title challenge - our most 'exciting' team (for better or worse) of the last 30 years*
3 - Number six
4 - Europa League run
5 - World Champions
Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
Signing of Klopp stands out as the pivotal moment of the decade. The plane-trackers knew.
Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
Alisson signed in 2018. Sorry!
Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
1) FSG takeover
2) Klopp signing
3) Klopp extension


TOP five good or bad moments...

1) Barcelona 4:0
2) Gerrard slip :(
3) Getting Jurgen Klopp
4) Coutinho sale
5) Signing Alisson and VVD
Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
Off the top my head without really thinking about it.  The (good) moments that have stuck with me are...

1. No 6 in Madrid.
2. Barcelona semi final 2nd leg.
3. Klopp signs.
4. Those couple of minutes where we were 1-0 up against Wolves and City were a goal down at Brighton.  Never known an adrenaline rush like it.
5. Coutinhos winner against City to send us top in 2013/14.
Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
Decade:

1. Klopp becoming manager
2. Number 6
3. YNWA at the end of Barca 4-0
4. Salah in 17/18
5. LFC 3-2 City 13/14

Special mentions to 'Allez, Allez, Allez', Europa League run, Wembley win over Everton, Dalglish, Carra/Gerrard's final games, probably a load more too.
Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
The two best moments must be Origi against Everton and Origis second goal in the semi final. Cant decide which I like best, the utterly bizarre and hilarious first goal, or the sheer brilliance from Alexander-Arnold which led to the second. Both will be remembered for a long, long time and not just by us.
Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
I see you guys are listing entire seasons  ;D I'll try to stick to 'moments'

1) Barca comeback - corner taken quickly Origi and post match celebrations. That was our Istanbul of this decade.

2) Dortmund comeback - Lovren header and post match celebrations.

3) Number 6 - Trophy Lift and Parade.

4) Gerrard's final Anfield send-off. Post match atmosphere, ceremony, speeches, banners and all the emotions.

5) Alisson's save against Napoli in the last minute to put us through to CL KO stages. That was our Olympiakos moment of this decade.

Honourable mentions

Suarez's Norwich goals - specifically that goal from 40 yards with the commentary 'Inevitable, Magical, Genius'.

Salah placing the entire Watford defense on the floor by his unpredictable dribble and goal.

Going 4-0 up against Arsenal in 20 minutes and it could've been more.

Bobby scoring against Flamengo to win us our first Club World Cup.

The moment VVD signed for us - I desperately wanted him for a while along with Keita, Skriniar and Fekir - the fact that we went seriously for 3 of those 4 players surprised me and after the saga of Southampton threatening to report us and us apologizing, it looked like this fell through.

Gerrard against Fulham - It was one of our must win games that would start to put us among the title challengers that season and he played 'That' assist for Sturridge and won the game for us with his last minute penalty and celebrated by taking off his shirt. That started a run of 12/13 wins that put us right in the mix until the last few games of the season.

Penalty shoot-out against Cardiff to win the first trophy of this decade.

Klopp and Players' recognition of the supporters at the end of our game against West Brom.

Wijnaldum scoring against Middlesbrough to put us in the lead in the must win game to seal 4th place and get us CL for next season.

Origi scoring against Everton in the last minute after Pickford's blunder and Klopp hugging Alisson in the middle of the pitch.

Lallana scoring against Norwich for the last minute winner with everyone jumping on Klopp and breaking his glasses.

* There's one thing that's above all of them - even the Top 5 - that is the day we signed Klopp.
Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
1) Barcelona 4-0. Rather sadly, I took the day off work because I was so broken by the first leg, Kompany's late winner the night beforehand, and the news that Salah and Firmino would miss the second leg. The best Liverpool side of my generation was set to fall cruelly short on both fronts. How wrong I was. Nothing can drop you down but also pick you up quite like football, or more specifically LFC.

2) Madrid. A shite game, but a euphoric ending. The above would have meant much less without getting the final job done. Something this Liverpool side are getting extremely good at.

3) City 3-2 13/14. At the time, rather prematurely given that we still had one very tough game on the horizon, it felt like we'd done it. What a game, what a season, despite the way it ended.

4) Dortmund 4-3 15/16. Klopp's true arrival at Liverpool.

5) Watford 5-0 18/19. Klopp's true arrival in creating a world-class team at Liverpool.
Re: TOP 5 MOMENTS OF 2019 / TOP 5 MOMENTS OF THE DECADE
Top five of the decade:

1) Any of the goals against Barcelona this year. You could feel the momentum from the very first one, and Trent's quick corner, right on to Origi's foot, was the capper. Strangers were high-fiving me from the pub all the way back home.

2) Hendo lifting number six. That leaning down, the jogging on the spot as everyone geed themselves up and finally that release of emotion as the crowd roared and fireworks went off. Felt like the culmination of the last three-and-a-bit years.

3) Sturridge's fourth against Arsenal in 2014. Arsenal were top of the league at the time but four goals in 20 minutes and suddenly it felt like a hole had opened in reality and anything was possible. Suarez's shot going in instead of ricocheting off the post would have topped even that.

4) Lovren's winner in the 4-3 against Dortmund. "The greatest European comeback Anfield has ever seen," until it wasn't.

5) The FSG/NESV takeover. I was cautiously optimistic with the Klopp appointment but this just felt cathartic, like waking up from a nightmare to find everything was going to be okay. I don't think anyone had an inkling how we'd end the decade nine years on though.
