I see you guys are listing entire seasonsI'll try to stick to 'moments'1) Barca comeback - corner taken quickly Origi and post match celebrations. That was our Istanbul of this decade.2) Dortmund comeback - Lovren header and post match celebrations.3) Number 6 - Trophy Lift and Parade.4) Gerrard's final Anfield send-off. Post match atmosphere, ceremony, speeches, banners and all the emotions.5) Alisson's save against Napoli in the last minute to put us through to CL KO stages. That was our Olympiakos moment of this decade.Honourable mentionsSuarez's Norwich goals - specifically that goal from 40 yards with the commentary 'Inevitable, Magical, Genius'.Salah placing the entire Watford defense on the floor by his unpredictable dribble and goal.Going 4-0 up against Arsenal in 20 minutes and it could've been more.Bobby scoring against Flamengo to win us our first Club World Cup.The moment VVD signed for us - I desperately wanted him for a while along with Keita, Skriniar and Fekir - the fact that we went seriously for 3 of those 4 players surprised me and after the saga of Southampton threatening to report us and us apologizing, it looked like this fell through.Gerrard against Fulham - It was one of our must win games that would start to put us among the title challengers that season and he played 'That' assist for Sturridge and won the game for us with his last minute penalty and celebrated by taking off his shirt. That started a run of 12/13 wins that put us right in the mix until the last few games of the season.Penalty shoot-out against Cardiff to win the first trophy of this decade.Klopp and Players' recognition of the supporters at the end of our game against West Brom.Wijnaldum scoring against Middlesbrough to put us in the lead in the must win game to seal 4th place and get us CL for next season.Origi scoring against Everton in the last minute after Pickford's blunder and Klopp hugging Alisson in the middle of the pitch.Lallana scoring against Norwich for the last minute winner with everyone jumping on Klopp and breaking his glasses.* There's one thing that's above all of them - even the Top 5 - that is the day we signed Klopp.