LiVARpool is back on the menu boys.Seriously, I have some sympathy for Wolves on the second call. Adam Lallana's touch for Mane is exactly the kind of refereeing error that VAR is in play to eliminate and it did its job perfectly there.The second, I do sympathise with Wolves because of how close it was but offside is offside and it did look like the Wolves player's foot was ahead of Robbo's body, which makes him offside.