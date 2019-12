VAR has conveniently taken the attention off another dodgy refereeing performance by Taylor at Anfield. I think of all the refs he is most buys into the "don't be swayed by the home crowd" nonsense and goes so far the other way - you can see him pausing all the time before making decisions, almost like he's thinking "I think that was a foul but the crowd are going mental so perhaps that's why I think it, better not give it".



I'm sure he's not corrupt - I doubt if any ref in English professional football is - but he needs to ref what he sees.



One that had me shouting at the telly yesterday was Dendoncker's foul on Wijnaldum. It was an ugly lunge, stopped a promising attack and left Wijnaldum limping. If Lallana's was a yellow offence then that certainly was.