We heard similar straight from the horse’s mouth as we walked past them waiting to get on their buses on Arkles Lane...’from the so-called best team in the world, we’re not far off them. They’re not very good, Spurs are good, Man United are good, these aren’t’



Who the fuck do they think they are? And how can they come to Anfield and not be embarrassed that nearly all the songs they sung were ours with other words? I was waiting for Fields of Molyneux Road and You’ll Never Wander Alone.



It's really embarrassing that some people make such sweeping statements on the strength of a single performance. Liverpool have just been half way around the world and won the club world cup, come back then smashed the second best side in the league 4-0 on their own ground then beat a solid opponent 1-0 at Anfield whilst absolutely knackered. After all that you get morons suggesting we aren't really that good.Being good is not about one or two games. It's about consistency. That's why we are European and World Champions as well as 13 points clear in the league and why I also have no idea where Wolves are in the table and why Wolves are currently champions of nowhere at all.