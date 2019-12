maturing as a football team , we keep the ball well when we are ahead controlling the tempo ever so well

when we've needed to push for a late winner the boys play without fear and usually come up with the goods.

Allison and Van Dyke were the final pieces of Klopp's puzzle which was probably why he was

that confident with the squad he didn't feel the need to add during the summer window.

Wolves are a pretty good side but we deserved the 3 points (and if Mo puts that early chance away its probably becomes 3 or 4-0)

I had to wake up at 330 am to watch the game in Sydney and even though we have played better this year

i have never enjoyed watching LFC as much as this Klopp team

Doubters to Believers to Dreamers indeed...