Brilliantly professional display by the Reds. Always prepared to work as hard as necessary to earn the 3 points. This team is an absolute joy to get to watch. I always hoped but maybe didn't quite dare dream to see such an imperious Liverpool FC swatting aside any and all challengers before them. 2019 has been the most magical year, yet 2020 has the potential to even surpass it. What a time to be alive! Up the never gonna stop Reds!