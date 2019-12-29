« previous next »
Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« on: December 29, 2019, 02:45:30 PM »
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #1 on: December 29, 2019, 02:50:39 PM »
Think that's a smart move from him, will likely stay there for a few years before making a move to one of the really top European teams.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #2 on: December 29, 2019, 02:52:47 PM »
Yeah makes a lot of sense for him.

Funny BVB doing business with a club they hate  ;D but with a release clause I guess it wasnt like there was much talking between clubs involved!
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #3 on: December 29, 2019, 03:25:04 PM »
obviously he just doesn't have the man u dna talked about so often.

think he will do well at dortmund,with sancho and reus providing the ammo
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #4 on: December 29, 2019, 03:36:17 PM »
Yernited fans at it already, "didn't want him anyway".
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #5 on: December 29, 2019, 03:40:40 PM »
Quote from: santa tubbytits on December 29, 2019, 02:50:39 PM
Think that's a smart move from him, will likely stay there for a few years before making a move to one of the really top European teams.

Sensible move for him
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #6 on: December 29, 2019, 03:40:58 PM »
Great move for all parties involved, Dortmund really need a top #6 and they got some squad.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #7 on: December 29, 2019, 03:42:27 PM »
Good move for both parties, Dortmund are lacking a striker.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #8 on: December 29, 2019, 05:18:53 PM »
Locked while the match is on.
Re: Official Confirmed Other Clubs Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #9 on: January 2, 2020, 11:40:30 AM »
Hertha BSC sign midfielder Santiago Ascacibar from VfB Stuttgart, fee of around  12 mill:

https://twitter.com/HerthaBSC_EN/status/1212421757178658818?s=20
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #10 on: January 2, 2020, 11:28:35 PM »
Re: Official Confirmed Other Clubs Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #11 on: January 3, 2020, 02:02:33 AM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on January  2, 2020, 11:40:30 AM
Hertha BSC sign midfielder Santiago Ascacibar from VfB Stuttgart, fee of around  12 mill:

https://twitter.com/HerthaBSC_EN/status/1212421757178658818?s=20

No Xhaka then?
Re: Official Confirmed Other Clubs Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #12 on: January 3, 2020, 05:08:00 AM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January  3, 2020, 02:02:33 AM
No Xhaka then?

Apparently Arteta has talked him around for now and hell stay until the summer.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #13 on: January 3, 2020, 10:15:01 AM »
Quote from: Red Cactii on January  3, 2020, 05:08:00 AM
Apparently Arteta has talked him around for now and hell stay until the summer.
Nah Ascibar is an aggressive no 6 who's only skill is to destroy attacks from the opponents offense. Argentinian version of Gattuso.
Therefore has nothing to do with Xhaka, would rather complement him a playmaker (such as Xhaka).

Bit surprised Shaqiri was not connected to Hertha as former Bundesliga Players are constantly linked to ambitious Bundesliga clubs and as Hertha could use a proper winger. And from a long term point of view I think other players will take away his place in the squad definitely. But I am happy if he stays though :)
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #14 on: January 3, 2020, 11:08:15 AM »
Quote from: Stonez on January  3, 2020, 10:15:01 AM
Nah Ascibar is an aggressive no 6 who's only skill is to destroy attacks from the opponents offense. Argentinian version of Gattuso.
Therefore has nothing to do with Xhaka, would rather complement him a playmaker (such as Xhaka).

I never said it did, merely just pointed out that in a recent press conference he said that he expects Xhaka to stay.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #15 on: January 3, 2020, 11:51:15 AM »
Quote from: Red Cactii on January  3, 2020, 11:08:15 AM
I never said it did, merely just pointed out that in a recent press conference he said that he expects Xhaka to stay.

they where linked with both of them at the same time, although I would have been surprised if they'd spent over 30 mill on two players this window! Hertha are one of the Bundesliga's 'middle' clubs as it where, certainly not one of the big boys and not a club that splashes a whole lot of cash in the past! They've only ever made 1 signing over £10 mill, I'd be a bit surprised if they made 2 big signings in one month.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #16 on: January 3, 2020, 12:10:11 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on January  3, 2020, 11:51:15 AM
they where linked with both of them at the same time, although I would have been surprised if they'd spent over 30 mill on two players this window! Hertha are one of the Bundesliga's 'middle' clubs as it where, certainly not one of the big boys and not a club that splashes a whole lot of cash in the past! They've only ever made 1 signing over £10 mill, I'd be a bit surprised if they made 2 big signings in one month.
They got a new club owner who gave the club initially 200m EUR for new transfers

That is why others such as Götze, Can and Draxler are being linked to Hertha as well.

Kind of a German mini version of City.

@Cactii: never aimed to claim you did. Just quoted the wrong comment, which led to the implication you did. Pardon me :)
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #17 on: January 3, 2020, 12:18:50 PM »
It's not a new owner, Lars Windhorst is an investor who aquired more shares last year to take it to his limit.

Hertha may get linked with a lot of players, not sure many will go there as of now.

They'd be better off investing their time and money moving out of the Olympic stadium!  Good luck to them, they just are not an attractive team though which makes it hard to attract these players, if he can change that then great. I just don't expect it to happen very quickly, and their biggest problem is their lack of a proper home.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #18 on: January 3, 2020, 12:25:19 PM »
Quote from: Stonez on January  3, 2020, 12:10:11 PM
They got a new club owner who gave the club initially 200m EUR for new transfers

That is why others such as Götze, Can and Draxler are being linked to Hertha as well.

Kind of a German mini version of City.

@Cactii: never aimed to claim you did. Just quoted the wrong comment, which led to the implication you did. Pardon me :)

No stress  ;D

Yeah Draxler is the interesting one from that pool; probably needs some game time somewhere if he wants to be making the German Squad for the Euros.

Speaking of Germany, ex-Red Emiliano Insua has joined LA Galaxy from Stuttgart.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #19 on: January 4, 2020, 10:36:44 AM »
Alexander Nubel to Bayern confirmed:
https://twitter.com/FCBayern/status/1213396184171200513

Will happen next season.

Feeling sorry for Schalke honestly
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #20 on: January 4, 2020, 11:09:56 AM »
Don't really understand the Nübel situation from his perspective. For Bayern it is a great deal though to get one of the most promising young German keepers for free.

Neuer is said to extend his contract so I don't really see the reason why a young keeper such as Nübel should go to Bayern. Can't imagine Neuer being placed on the bench as he is still one of the Top 3 goalkeepers to me (after Alisson and Ter Stegen)

As a young keeper he needs playing time. Only scenario, I can understand, is, if Nübel is loaned to another club.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #21 on: January 4, 2020, 11:11:33 AM »
Quote from: aw1991 on January  4, 2020, 10:36:44 AM
Alexander Nubel to Bayern confirmed:
https://twitter.com/FCBayern/status/1213396184171200513

Will happen next season.

Feeling sorry for Schalke honestly
yeah, fuckers got him for free it looks like. Will he be 2nd option or time for Neuer to have less minutes?
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #22 on: January 4, 2020, 11:12:11 AM »
Based on how Bayern behaved when Low decided he'd start playing a superior goalkeeper Nubel hasn't got a prayer. What a clown. Honestly, no sympathy for him when he's sat on the bench for 2 seasons playing Pokal matches only against Arminia Bielefeld.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #23 on: January 4, 2020, 01:40:14 PM »
Quote from: Stonez on January  4, 2020, 11:09:56 AM
As a young keeper he needs playing time. Only scenario, I can understand, is, if Nübel is loaned to another club.
Yes, this only works if Nübel is loaned out, however I do think Neuer should be phased out within the next two seasons, and stylistically Nübel is a good replacement. The odd thing for me is the timing. There is another half a season and Schalke got a solid young #2 in Schubert.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #24 on: January 4, 2020, 01:53:47 PM »
First thing Schalke will do Id hope is take the captaincy from Nübel, then keep him on the bench the rest of the season. Be so fitting that his last involvement for them would be that mad sending off  ;D

As for not going on loan, yeah a bit weird, but he could still end up being number 1 at Bayern for 10 years post Neuer. But actually getting good playing time the next 2 or 3 years would seem wise at his age.

Oh wait, they took the captaincy off him the last hour or so  ;D its now Omar Mascarell. Good choice.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #25 on: January 11, 2020, 10:43:22 PM »
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 04:41:51 PM »
Ondrej Duda loaned to Norwich:
https://www.canaries.co.uk/News/2020/january/norwich-city-sign-slovakia-international-ondrej-duda/

Interesting little deal. Used to be really good, but I'm the last few seasons seemed to have disappeared.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:53:56 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 04:41:51 PM
Ondrej Duda loaned to Norwich:
https://www.canaries.co.uk/News/2020/january/norwich-city-sign-slovakia-international-ondrej-duda/

Interesting little deal. Used to be really good, but I'm the last few seasons seemed to have disappeared.

Are you thinking of another player?

Ondrej Duda had a break-out season last year with 11 goals and 6 assists int he league, he was really good for them but Hertha maybe missed a trick not cashing in.

he's been a non factor this season and got demoted to the 2nd team. Still only 25 though.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:05:24 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:53:56 PM
Are you thinking of another player?

Ondrej Duda had a break-out season last year with 11 goals and 6 assists int he league, he was really good for them but Hertha maybe missed a trick not cashing in.

he's been a non factor this season and got demoted to the 2nd team. Still only 25 though.
Yes. Was thinking about Darida.
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:22:30 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 05:05:24 PM
Yes. Was thinking about Darida.

gottcha!

Yeah he has suffered badly from injuries for 2 or 3 years which hampered his career badly. He's actually having a good injury free run this season!
Re: Official Confirmed European Winter Transfers 2020
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:11:14 PM »
Some shifting in AC Milan:

Caldara loaned out:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/sempremilan.com/official-ac-milan-defender-mattia-caldara-completes-return-to-atalanta/amp

Simon Kjaer loaned in:
https://mobile.twitter.com/SevillaFC/status/1216669973654970369?s=19

One of those guys who were eternally linked with us. Apparently rejected us in 2015 for Fenerbahce because he wanted to win more trophies. Sound decision.
