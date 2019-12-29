It's not a new owner, Lars Windhorst is an investor who aquired more shares last year to take it to his limit.



Hertha may get linked with a lot of players, not sure many will go there as of now.



They'd be better off investing their time and money moving out of the Olympic stadium! Good luck to them, they just are not an attractive team though which makes it hard to attract these players, if he can change that then great. I just don't expect it to happen very quickly, and their biggest problem is their lack of a proper home.